A restaurant dining room with red-velvet banquette and two-person tables with wooden chairs on the other end, and green wallpaper and framed art.
Honey Moon Spirit Lounge.
Cassandra Klepac Photography

8 Austin Restaurants Where It’s Okay to Make Out at the Table

Dinner and a show... for the other patrons

by Erin Russell
Honey Moon Spirit Lounge.
| Cassandra Klepac Photography
by Erin Russell

There are many restaurants in Austin for making a good impression on a date — but where can you go when the chemistry is already established and palpable? Enter these makeout-friendly Austin restaurants.

The key element of a makeout-friendly restaurant is darkness — no one wants to see you sucking face over daylight brunch. Beyond that, booths allow for physical proximity, and the general vibe of the restaurant/staff/patrons should allow for some quick kissing without anyone clutching their pearls.

French restaurant Justine’s is the clear front-runner here, as almost everything about the restaurant, from the food to the decor, could be called sexy. However, don’t forget the dark corners of Clarksville steakhouse Jeffrey’s or the secret patio of East Sixth lounge Ah Sing Den. Remember to tip your servers well, and don’t be gross and go beyond kissing.

Looking for more romantic ideas? Try Eater’s guide to the most romantic restaurants or best first-date restaurants.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Honey Moon Spirit Lounge

It’s right there in the name. With rich, cozy decor (think: velvet and chandeliers), the Heritage neighborhood lounge was founded by now-married lovebirds Reed Calhoun and Adrienne Wiggins, and serves dishes like oysters, crab hushpuppies, and frites.

624 W 34th St, Austin, TX 78705
(737) 209-0319
(737) 209-0319
wood ceiling, chandelier, forest green wallpaper, red booth, very New Orleans vibes.
The booths at Honey Moon Spirit Lounge.
Cassandra Klepac Photography

Jeffrey's

Opt for a deep cozy booth at the Clarksville New American restaurant for an elegant, amorous evening, whether stopping in for a steak or just martinis and dessert. You’re spending enough and the staff is well-trained enough that no one cares.

1204 W Lynn St, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 477-5584
(512) 477-5584

Wink

This downtown-adjacent wine bar is dark enough (or busy enough during happy hour) that no one would notice sneaked smooches — plus the seasonal menus are always great.

1014 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 482-8868
(512) 482-8868

Devil May Care

This dark, underground downtown restaurant has a number of hidden corners and different seating options to keep things intimate. Keep your energy up by snacking on Mediterranean mezze like fluffy pita and hummus alongside creative cocktails. Just be sure to check there’s not an event that night, as the restaurant can turn into a bumping club.

500 W 6th St Suite 100, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 767-6052
(512) 767-6052

Casino El Camino

Not exactly a romantic vibe per se, but Dirty Sixth dive bar Casino El Camino has great burgers, servers who have seen it all, and very dark corners.

517 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 469-9330
(512) 469-9330

Ah Sing Den

This beautiful restaurant and bar on East Sixth has loungey booths, Asian-ish food and cocktails (goat cheese rangoons, daily bao), and a hidden patio for those needing some fresh air.

1100 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 220-0218
(512) 220-0218

Aba

A celeb favorite, South Congress Mediterranean restaurant Aba has established itself as a place to see and be seen, which might indicate that this was a spot for more voyeuristic couples. However, in reality, that means other patrons are likely too absorbed in their own social media to pay attention to what’s going on at other tables.

1011 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
(737) 273-0199
(737) 273-0199

Justine's

Making out at the table is the norm rather than the exception at this celeb-loved French restaurant in Govalle. Maybe it’s the restaurant’s late hours, maybe it’s the dark cabaret decor, but love is definitely all around, and staff won’t blink an eye. Try the duck confit.

4710 E 5th St., Austin, TX 78702
(512) 385-2900
(512) 385-2900

