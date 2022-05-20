 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

Where to Find Austin’s Greatest Sandwiches

The 9 Hottest New Brunches in Austin Right Now

15 Amazing Queso Spots in Austin

A wooden board with bread, cheeses, fruit, prosciutto, and olives being held out.
A charcuterie board from The Parlour in Johnson City
The Parlour/Facebook

13 Places to Eat and Drink in Johnson City

From barbecue to coffee shops and much more, where to find great fare in the hill country town

by Darcie Duttweiler
View as Map
A charcuterie board from The Parlour in Johnson City
| The Parlour/Facebook
by Darcie Duttweiler

Roughly an hour’s drive west of the capital city lies the hometown of President Lyndon B. Johnson and the gateway to the Highway 290 Wine Road. Whether you are visiting the Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park, in the middle of your Texas winery tour, or just passing through, chances are you’re going to want to eat and or drink in this quaint town.

Below you’ll find ample suggestions, from the chicken fried steak classic Hill country Cupboard to a swanky wine bar brought to you by Southhold Farm + Cellar, and tons in between.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Hot Mess Pizza & Grill

Copy Link
105 US-281
Johnson City, TX 78636
(830) 225-3647
(830) 225-3647
Visit Website

The Johnson City food truck offers artisan pizzas as well as various fried and grilled items, like buffalo wings, burgers, curly fries, fried pickles, and more.

2. Fat Boy Burgers

Copy Link
104 US-281
Johnson City, TX 78636
(830) 868-0264
(830) 868-0264
Visit Website

The name is not a misnomer — this joint serves up enormous burgers made from Braveheart Black Angus Beef and served with fries or hand-dipped onion rings. Head to the Fatz Garten to relax and enjoy food under the live oak trees.

3. Pecan Street Brewing

Copy Link
Avenue, 106 E Pecan Dr
Johnson City, TX 78636
(830) 868-2500
(830) 868-2500
Visit Website

Located in the old Blanco County Supply and Hardware building, this brewery is the optimal place to gather officially with friends over a craft beer in their pet-friendly biergarten. Beers range from blonde pale ales to nitro dry stouts.

4. The Parlour by Southold Farm + Cellar

Copy Link
109 N Nugent Ave
Johnson City, TX 78636
Visit Website

In addition to wines sourced from Southold Farm + Cellar, this bright-and-airy wine bar also pours other low-intervention wines co-owner Regan Meador is currently crushing on and offers small bites and snacks, like tinned fish and more.

Southold Farm &amp; Cellar’s The Parlour
Southold Farm & Cellar’s The Parlour
Southold Farm & Cellar/Facebook

5. Proof and Cooper at The Lumberyard

Copy Link
209 E Main St
Johnson City, TX 78636
(830) 868-0477
(830) 868-0477
Visit Website

This family-friendly lounge offers something fun for the whole family: a playscape for the kiddos and a pool table, dart room, and large outdoor stage and patio for the grownups. Beer and cocktails pair easily with slow-smoked barbecue dishes, fried chicken, burgers, and other Southern specialities.

6. Johnson City Coffee Co.

Copy Link
108 W Main St Suite 821
Johnson City, TX 78636
(830) 256-8360
(830) 256-8360
Visit Website

With freshly roasted beans courtesy of Dripping Springs roastery Greater Goods Coffee Company, this drive-through caffeine provider slings high-quality espresso beverages, cold brew, and simple cups of joe. For those not in a rush, the small coffee shop has cozy tables both inside and out and free Wi-Fi.

7. Hill Country Cupboard

Copy Link
101 US HWY 281 S, 281 Loop
Johnson City, TX 78636
(830) 225-1491
(830) 225-1491
Visit Website

This Johnson City staple cheekily claims to have sold “nearly three dozen” of its “world-famous chicken fried steak.” Swing by this 40-plus-year-old institution for Southern fare and hospitality, as well as all-day breakfast.

8. Bryans On 290

Copy Link
300 E Main St
Johnson City, TX 78636
(830) 868-2424
(830) 868-2424
Visit Website

Located on Main Street in the heart of Johnson City, this live-fire restaurant offers fine dining in a cozy, casual setting. Highlights include smoked duck breast tartine, roasted escargot, and grilled scallops with corn risotto.

9. Lady Bird Lane Cafe

Copy Link
At the Science Mill, 101 S Lady Bird Ln
Johnson City, TX 78636
(830) 832-7884
(830) 832-7884
Visit Website

This lunchtime cafe located at the Science Mill offers an organic and healthy menu of soups, salads, sandwiches, wraps, and flatbreads.

10. Reck 'Em Right Brewing Company

Copy Link
102 S Avenue G
Johnson City, TX 78636
(830) 256-8757
(830) 256-8757
Visit Website

The use of Kveik yeasts lend to a hazy, unfiltered beer at this small brewery, which only brews three to six barrels at a time. Sandwiches and snacks are on the menu, and there’s typically fun live music gracing the place.

11. Ronnie's Ice House Barbeque

Copy Link
211 US-281
Johnson City, TX 78636
(830) 267-9110
(830) 267-9110

Classic Hill Country barbecue (think brisket, jalapeno sausage, and chopped beef) is served along with specialty nachos, Frito pie, and stuffed potatoes.

12. El Charro Restaurant

Copy Link
502 US-281
Johnson City, TX 78636
(830) 868-7040
(830) 868-7040
Visit Website

Serving breakfast and lunch seven days a week (and dinner every day but Wednesday), this eatery has been dishing up authentic Mexican cuisine for almost 20 years. Enjoy the best tacos in Johnson City, along with al pastor, carnitas, carne guisada, and so much more from their massive menu.

13. Old 290 Brewery & Restaurant

Copy Link
4064 US-290
Johnson City, TX 78636
(855) 609-3484
(855) 609-3484
Visit Website

Housed in the Carter Creek Resort & Spa, the rustic-yet-refined Old 290 Brewery & Restaurant offers hearty, Texas-inspired cuisine, including prime rib, burgers, and steaks, with the award-winning wines from Carter Creek Winery.

14. Nice n Easy

Copy Link
106 N Nugent Ave
Johnson City, TX 78636
Visit Website

From the folks behind Lightsome Wines and Yokefellow Brewing, this new addition to Johnson City offers cold beer, wine, cocktails, and food. Rumor has it an adolescent LBJ sipped “medicinal” wine during the Prohibition at this very site. Nowadays, the century-old building has plenty to entice locals and visitors alike, with two outdoor patios to sip away a breezy day in the Hill Country.

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Hot Mess Pizza & Grill

105 US-281, Johnson City, TX 78636

The Johnson City food truck offers artisan pizzas as well as various fried and grilled items, like buffalo wings, burgers, curly fries, fried pickles, and more.

105 US-281
Johnson City, TX 78636
(830) 225-3647
Visit Website

2. Fat Boy Burgers

104 US-281, Johnson City, TX 78636

The name is not a misnomer — this joint serves up enormous burgers made from Braveheart Black Angus Beef and served with fries or hand-dipped onion rings. Head to the Fatz Garten to relax and enjoy food under the live oak trees.

104 US-281
Johnson City, TX 78636
(830) 868-0264
Visit Website

3. Pecan Street Brewing

Avenue, 106 E Pecan Dr, Johnson City, TX 78636

Located in the old Blanco County Supply and Hardware building, this brewery is the optimal place to gather officially with friends over a craft beer in their pet-friendly biergarten. Beers range from blonde pale ales to nitro dry stouts.

Avenue, 106 E Pecan Dr
Johnson City, TX 78636
(830) 868-2500
Visit Website

4. The Parlour by Southold Farm + Cellar

109 N Nugent Ave, Johnson City, TX 78636
Southold Farm &amp; Cellar’s The Parlour
Southold Farm & Cellar’s The Parlour
Southold Farm & Cellar/Facebook

In addition to wines sourced from Southold Farm + Cellar, this bright-and-airy wine bar also pours other low-intervention wines co-owner Regan Meador is currently crushing on and offers small bites and snacks, like tinned fish and more.

109 N Nugent Ave
Johnson City, TX 78636
Visit Website

5. Proof and Cooper at The Lumberyard

209 E Main St, Johnson City, TX 78636

This family-friendly lounge offers something fun for the whole family: a playscape for the kiddos and a pool table, dart room, and large outdoor stage and patio for the grownups. Beer and cocktails pair easily with slow-smoked barbecue dishes, fried chicken, burgers, and other Southern specialities.

209 E Main St
Johnson City, TX 78636
(830) 868-0477
Visit Website

6. Johnson City Coffee Co.

108 W Main St Suite 821, Johnson City, TX 78636

With freshly roasted beans courtesy of Dripping Springs roastery Greater Goods Coffee Company, this drive-through caffeine provider slings high-quality espresso beverages, cold brew, and simple cups of joe. For those not in a rush, the small coffee shop has cozy tables both inside and out and free Wi-Fi.

108 W Main St Suite 821
Johnson City, TX 78636
(830) 256-8360
Visit Website

7. Hill Country Cupboard

101 US HWY 281 S, 281 Loop, Johnson City, TX 78636

This Johnson City staple cheekily claims to have sold “nearly three dozen” of its “world-famous chicken fried steak.” Swing by this 40-plus-year-old institution for Southern fare and hospitality, as well as all-day breakfast.

101 US HWY 281 S, 281 Loop
Johnson City, TX 78636
(830) 225-1491
Visit Website

8. Bryans On 290

300 E Main St, Johnson City, TX 78636

Located on Main Street in the heart of Johnson City, this live-fire restaurant offers fine dining in a cozy, casual setting. Highlights include smoked duck breast tartine, roasted escargot, and grilled scallops with corn risotto.

300 E Main St
Johnson City, TX 78636
(830) 868-2424
Visit Website

9. Lady Bird Lane Cafe

At the Science Mill, 101 S Lady Bird Ln, Johnson City, TX 78636

This lunchtime cafe located at the Science Mill offers an organic and healthy menu of soups, salads, sandwiches, wraps, and flatbreads.

At the Science Mill, 101 S Lady Bird Ln
Johnson City, TX 78636
(830) 832-7884
Visit Website

10. Reck 'Em Right Brewing Company

102 S Avenue G, Johnson City, TX 78636

The use of Kveik yeasts lend to a hazy, unfiltered beer at this small brewery, which only brews three to six barrels at a time. Sandwiches and snacks are on the menu, and there’s typically fun live music gracing the place.

102 S Avenue G
Johnson City, TX 78636
(830) 256-8757
Visit Website

11. Ronnie's Ice House Barbeque

211 US-281, Johnson City, TX 78636

Classic Hill Country barbecue (think brisket, jalapeno sausage, and chopped beef) is served along with specialty nachos, Frito pie, and stuffed potatoes.

211 US-281
Johnson City, TX 78636
(830) 267-9110

12. El Charro Restaurant

502 US-281, Johnson City, TX 78636

Serving breakfast and lunch seven days a week (and dinner every day but Wednesday), this eatery has been dishing up authentic Mexican cuisine for almost 20 years. Enjoy the best tacos in Johnson City, along with al pastor, carnitas, carne guisada, and so much more from their massive menu.

502 US-281
Johnson City, TX 78636
(830) 868-7040
Visit Website

13. Old 290 Brewery & Restaurant

4064 US-290, Johnson City, TX 78636

Housed in the Carter Creek Resort & Spa, the rustic-yet-refined Old 290 Brewery & Restaurant offers hearty, Texas-inspired cuisine, including prime rib, burgers, and steaks, with the award-winning wines from Carter Creek Winery.

4064 US-290
Johnson City, TX 78636
(855) 609-3484
Visit Website

14. Nice n Easy

106 N Nugent Ave, Johnson City, TX 78636

From the folks behind Lightsome Wines and Yokefellow Brewing, this new addition to Johnson City offers cold beer, wine, cocktails, and food. Rumor has it an adolescent LBJ sipped “medicinal” wine during the Prohibition at this very site. Nowadays, the century-old building has plenty to entice locals and visitors alike, with two outdoor patios to sip away a breezy day in the Hill Country.

106 N Nugent Ave
Johnson City, TX 78636
Visit Website

Related Maps