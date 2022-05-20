Share All sharing options for: 13 Places to Eat and Drink in Johnson City

From barbecue to coffee shops and much more, where to find great fare in the hill country town

Share All sharing options for: 13 Places to Eat and Drink in Johnson City

Roughly an hour’s drive west of the capital city lies the hometown of President Lyndon B. Johnson and the gateway to the Highway 290 Wine Road. Whether you are visiting the Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park, in the middle of your Texas winery tour, or just passing through, chances are you’re going to want to eat and or drink in this quaint town.

Below you’ll find ample suggestions, from the chicken fried steak classic Hill country Cupboard to a swanky wine bar brought to you by Southhold Farm + Cellar, and tons in between.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.