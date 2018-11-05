 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A split image of a man in a purple hat talking on a mic on the left and a man in a suit with a mic on the right.
Beto O’Rourke at a rally in Houston in October; Greg Abbott at a campaign event in Houston in February
Both photos: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Where to Watch the Texas Midterm Election Results in Austin

Find out whether Beto O’Rourke or Greg Abbott wins the governor race, who will become the next mayor of Austin, and other statewide and local races, with food and drink at these Election Day parties on November 8

by Nadia Chaudhury Updated
Beto O’Rourke at a rally in Houston in October; Greg Abbott at a campaign event in Houston in February
| Both photos: Brandon Bell/Getty Images
by Nadia Chaudhury Updated

The 2022 midterm elections are finally here on Tuesday, November 8. All eyes are on Texas since it’s home to one of the country’s biggest races: the governor of Texas election between Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke and the incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. Then there’s the crowded race for the mayor of Austin, the congressional race for District 35 spanning Austin into San Antonio, and other statewide and local races and proposals. There’s much on the line.

After casting that vote, you’ll probably want to try to relax with a drink or two as you wait for the results. so hit up one of Austin’s Election Day parties. After voting, scope out Austin’s best voter deals.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Black Star Co-op

Crestview brewpub Black Star Co-op will project the results in the evening and offer dollar beers for people with voting stickers.

7020 Easy Wind Dr, Austin, TX 78752
(512) 452-2337
(512) 452-2337

Taco Flats-Burnet Road

Austin ISD Board of Trustees District 4 candidate Kathryn Whitley Chu is hosting a watch party at the original location of the taco restaurant starting at 7 p.m. There will be tacos and other smaller bites available.

5520 Burnet Rd #101, Austin, TX 78756
(512) 284-8352
(512) 284-8352

The Tigress Pub

The North Loop bar is hosting its watch party full of brisket sandwiches, cocktails, and specials for people who have voted. It runs from 5 to 10 p.m.

100 W N Loop Blvd unit g, Austin, TX 78751
(512) 600-3232
(512) 600-3232

County Line

The Travis County Republican Party is hosting its official election watch party at the barbecue restaurant from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. There are free RSVPs and late RSVPs are $10.

6500 Bee Caves Rd, Austin, TX 78746
(512) 327-1742
(512) 327-1742

Vic and Al's

Austin City Council District 9 Progressive candidate Ben Leffler is hosting a watch party at the Cajun restaurant starting at 6:30 p.m.

2406 Manor Rd D, Austin, TX 78722
(512) 387-5875
(512) 387-5875

The Wheel

Current Austin City Councilmember Natasha Harper-Madison is hosting her watch party for her potential next term at the Blackland bar from 6 to 10 p.m. with food and drinks. There are free RSVPs.

1902 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd B, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 531-9696
(512) 531-9696

The Stephen F Austin Royal Sonesta Hotel

The Texas Democratic Party and Travis County Democratic Party are hosting its official watch party at a new location this year at the downtown hotel, with several candidates in attendance. It starts at 7 p.m. There are free RSVPs.

701 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701
(512) 457-8800
(512) 457-8800

Hotel Vegas

Austin progressive Democratic congressional candidate Greg Casar is hosting a watch party at the East Austin bar/concert venue with a bunch of politicians, community people, and nonprofit leaders from 6 to 7:30 p.m. RSVPs can be made online.

1502 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702

The Grackle

Texas State Senate Democratic candidate Robert Walsh’s election watch party is taking place at the East Austin bar starting at 6 p.m.

1700 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 520-8148
(512) 520-8148

Lustre Pearl

Current Democratic Texas House of Representative and mayoral candidate Celia Israel’s watch party is at the East Austin bar with food and drinks from 7 to 10 p.m. There are free RSVPs online.

114 Linden St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 524-1143
(512) 524-1143

Opal Divine's Austin Grill

The Libertarian Party of Travis Country will watch the results at the South Austin restaurant starting at 7 p.m.

2200 S I-35 Frontage Rd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 443-6725
(512) 443-6725

The Little Darlin'

Austin ISD Board of Trustees District 6 candidate Andrew Gonzales is hosting his watch party at the far south bar from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. with music bingo games and a live mariachi band.

6507 Circle S Rd, Austin, TX 78745
(512) 814-0999
(512) 814-0999

