Where to Eat and Drink Around the University of Texas at Austin

The University of Texas at Austin campus is an integral part of the spirit of the city — and at the rate, the city is growing, it’s practically downtown at this point. And for the student population, forget dorm dining and fast-food options – there are plenty of delicious restaurants close to the campus — comprising the Drag, West Campus, and North Campus; and near downtown and Central Austin — worth walking or biking to that will satiate almost any craving. From giant sandwiches at FoodHeads to great Ethiopian food at Aster’s, there’s something for everyone in this part of town. Plus, with longtime local faves, like Scholz Garten, Texas Chili Parlor, and El Patio, there are also slices of Austin history in an area that connects downtown to central Austin. This list includes some inexpensive eats as well as upscale meals perfect for when mom and dad or the boss cover the bill.

For more student dining needs, scope out Eater’s campus guide, as well as the best lunch spots.

This map was originally written by Erin Russell.