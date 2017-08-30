 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A chili cheeseburger on a red plate.
The chili cheeseburger at Dirty Martin’s.
Dirty Martin’s

Where to Eat and Drink Around the University of Texas at Austin

The best dining and drinking options around the UT Austin campus

by Darcie Duttweiler Updated
The chili cheeseburger at Dirty Martin’s.
| Dirty Martin’s
by Darcie Duttweiler Updated
The University of Texas at Austin campus is an integral part of the spirit of the city — and at the rate, the city is growing, it’s practically downtown at this point. And for the student population, forget dorm dining and fast-food options – there are plenty of delicious restaurants close to the campus — comprising the Drag, West Campus, and North Campus; and near downtown and Central Austin — worth walking or biking to that will satiate almost any craving. From giant sandwiches at FoodHeads to great Ethiopian food at Aster’s, there’s something for everyone in this part of town. Plus, with longtime local faves, like Scholz Garten, Texas Chili Parlor, and El Patio, there are also slices of Austin history in an area that connects downtown to central Austin. This list includes some inexpensive eats as well as upscale meals perfect for when mom and dad or the boss cover the bill.

For more student dining needs, scope out Eater’s campus guide, as well as the best lunch spots.

This map was originally written by Erin Russell.

If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Honey Moon Spirit Lounge

The gorgeous interiors and festive libations make this Heritage New American restaurnt the perfect date-night dinner hotspot for college relationships. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

624 W 34th St, Austin, TX 78705
(737) 209-0319
(737) 209-0319

FoodHeads

Order from the extensive sandwich menu or build your own at this eclectic breakfast and lunch cafe. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

616 W 34th St, Austin, TX 78705
(512) 420-8400
(512) 420-8400

Nori

Vegan sushi rolls and cocktails are on the menu at this casual North Campus restaurant, with options like tofu, avocado, and takes on salmon and tuna. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

3208 Guadalupe St B, Austin, TX 78705
(512) 520-5775
(512) 520-5775

Hopfields

This French-ish North Campus gastropub is a must-visit for both wine and beer enthusiasts. There’s a casual, communal atmosphere up front and a more serious dining room in the back with fare ranging from upscale European dishes to a killer burger and fries. Don’t skip the escargot dumplings. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

3110 Guadalupe St, Austin, TX 78705
(512) 537-0467
(512) 537-0467

Black's Barbecue Austin

For those not wanting to make the trip to Lockhart, the Austin branch of the renowned barbecue destination will certainly do. Don’t skip the sausage. Takeout orders can be placed online, in person, or over the phone; there are DoorDash and Favor deliveries; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

3110 Guadalupe St, Austin, TX 78705
(512) 524-0801
(512) 524-0801

Via 313

Go for Detroit-style pizzas, and stay for the equally scrumptious Caesar salad at the North Campus location of the pizza chain. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

3016 Guadalupe St #100, Austin, TX 78705
(512) 358-6193
(512) 358-6193

Musashino Sushi Dokoro

Plenty of Austin’s best sushi chefs have cut their teeth at this longtime Japanese staple, which relocated just to the north of West Campus in 2016. It still offers some of the city’s best nigiri. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2905 San Gabriel St #200, Austin, TX 78705
(512) 795-8593
(512) 795-8593

El Patio Restaurant

This family-owned North Campus Mexican restaurant has been around since 1954 and continues to serve tasty chalupas and enchiladas. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

2938 Guadalupe St, Austin, TX 78705
(512) 476-5955
(512) 476-5955

Salsa Limón

The Fort Worth Mexican restaurant expanded into Austin’s North Camus neighborhood, serving tacos, burritos, quesadillas, bowls, tortas, and more, as well as breakfast all day. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

3001 Guadalupe St, Austin, TX 78705
(512) 716-7900
(512) 716-7900

Tweedy's Bar

The old Spider House Cafe is now Tweedy’s in North Campus, which is brought to you by folks who have had their hands in Kinda Tropical, Hotel Vegas, and Yellow Jacket Social Club. The vintage, rock ‘n’ roll vibes pair with cocktails, wine, and draft beer, as well as food trucks Counter Culture, Dream Po’ Boys, and Zucchini Kill. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

2908 Fruth St, Austin, TX 78705
(512) 297-2125
(512) 297-2125

Sip Pho

Find simple and fantastic Vietnamese food essentials — pho, banh mi, vermicelli — at this North Campus restaurant. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

512 W 29th St, Austin, TX 78705
(512) 551-9778
(512) 551-9778

Vaquero Taquero

This North Campus South Texas-style taco joint is slinging excellent tacos and quesadillas with al pastor, bistec, tinga de pollo, nopales, rajas poblanes, moles, and more. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

104 E 31st St, Austin, TX 78705

Dirty Martin's Place

A mainstay since 1926, this old-school Drag burger joint is slinging classic burgers, sandwiches, milkshakes, and more. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2808 Guadalupe St, Austin, TX 78705
(512) 477-3173
(512) 477-3173

Crown & Anchor Pub

Burgers, chili dogs, and beer go perfectly with a game of darts at this North Campus watering hole. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

2911 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78705
(512) 322-9168
(512) 322-9168

Posse East

Enjoy plenty of television screens for sports (including some on the outdoor patio), cheap beer, and perfectly greasy burgers, fries, and queso. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

2900 Duval St, Austin, TX 78705
(512) 477-2111
(512) 477-2111

Aster’s Ethiopian Restaurant

Sop up all those wott sauces with spongy injera bread at this longtime Ethiopian Central Austin restaurant. Perfect for carnivores and vegans alike. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

2804 I-35, Austin, TX 78705
(512) 277-7809
(512) 277-7809

Goodall's

Located at the historic northern downtown Hotel Ella, which was built in 1900 and renovated in 2013, Goodall’s is the ultimate brunch or dinner spot with its elevated Southern fare and classy cocktails – ideal when the parents are in town. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1900 Rio Grande St, Austin, TX 78705
(844) 720-1497
(844) 720-1497

China's Family Restaurant

Ridiculously great Sichuan fare can be found at this no-frills Chinese restaurant on the Drag. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

1914 Guadalupe St suite b, Austin, TX 78705
(512) 284-7671
(512) 284-7671

The Carillon

One of the most under-the-radar finer-dining restaurants in Austin, this campus restaurant is quietly tucked into the AT&T Hotel and Conference Center and offers a three-course dinner for a bargain at $45. There are indoor dine-in services.

1900 University Ave, Austin, TX 78705
(512) 404-3655
(512) 404-3655

Arturo's Underground Cafe

Though there’s a website now, this northern downtown spot stays under the radar with breakfast, lunch, and brunch only. Try the benedicts or Caribbean toast with bananas, pecans, and dark caramel syrup. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

314 W 17th St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 469-0380
(512) 469-0380

Clay Pit Contemprary Indian Cuisine

This contemporary upper-scale Indian restaurant in northern downtown is housed in a historic building and serves both traditional and updated dishes. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

1601 Guadalupe St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 746-7998
(512) 746-7998

Scholz Garten

Open since 1866, Scholz is the oldest restaurant in the city. While it’s rumored that liberals used to drink beer out on the patio as conservatives drank inside, nowadays everyone mingles over Texas-German fare (sausages, schnitzel, pretzels) and ice-cold beers. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1607 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78701

Texas Chili Parlor

Debate about bean or no-bean chili at this longtime Austin institution that dates back to 1976 and is immortalized in a Guy Clark song. There are indoor dine-in services.

1409 Lavaca St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 472-2828
(512) 472-2828

