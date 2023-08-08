 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Burgers and beers on a table in front of washing machines.
Burgers and beers at laundromat-slash-restaurant Harvey Washbangers Bar & Grill.
Harvey Washbangers Bar & Grill

Where to Eat and Drink Around Texas A&M University

The best restaurants and bars found around the campus in College Station and nearby Bryan

by Brandon Watson
by Brandon Watson

As the saying goes, College Station bleeds maroon. Hardly anyone would sniff at the vibrancy Texas A&M University brought to the once-rural town. It’s hard to find a business that doesn’t cater to the tens of thousands of undergraduates.

Still, as the student body diversifies, so does the city’s culinary scene. Today, the town makes way for surprising sushi at 40 Tempura, creative New American cuisine at Solt, and high-end Scotch at Rough Draught Whiskey Bar. A college with so many traditions also embraces its institutions like Texas Chicken.

A short 10-minute drive away, the city of Bryan has forged its own identity. Ronin Restaurant & Farm has become a media darling with its artful farm-to-table fare. Meanwhile, Downtown Elixirs & Spirits at the LaSalle Hotel provides one of Texas’s most elegant drinking experiences.

Ronin Restaurant

Destination dining comes to Bryan via this elegant farm-to-table restaurant. The menu celebrates the land’s bounty in dishes like eggplant and beet salad and housemade maltagliati dressed in globe amaranth, sweet peppers, and lemon oil. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

800 N Main St, Bryan, TX 77803
(979) 704-3294
(979) 704-3294

Downtown Elixir & Spirits Company

Located in Bryan’s historic LaSalle Hotel, this intimate bar seems plucked from the French Quarter. The food follows suit with Louisiana greats like jambalaya and gumbo. Don’t get lost in the encyclopedic menu; a gin rickey or gimlet will fit the theme. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

120 S Main St, Bryan, TX 77803
(979) 822-2120
(979) 822-2120

Taqueria Poblana

The strip mall taqueria in Bryan is a must-stop for al pastor and less-common taco styles like alambre and arabe. The jumbo quesadilla helps with tight college budgets. Takeout orders can be placed online or in person.

3200 Boonville Rd, Bryan, TX 77802

Christopher's World Grille

The vaguely Victorian decor may play more to boomers than zoomers in Bryan. Still, the fine Texas cuisine will appeal to every palate. If the parents are paying, order the gorgeously marbled wagyu New York strip. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

5001 Boonville Rd, Bryan, TX 77802
(979) 776-2181
(979) 776-2181

Fargo's Pit BBQ

This respected barbecue joint is worth the short drive to Bryan for pork ribs, brisket, smoked chicken, and house-made sides like mixed greens. Takeout orders can be placed in person or over the phone; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

1701 S Texas Ave, Bryan, TX 77802
(979) 778-3662
(979) 778-3662

Amico Nave Ristorante

The brown building of this Bryan standby isn’t much to look at, but diners focus on red sauce Italian mainstays like shrimp diablo and bucatini bolognese. Takeout orders can be placed over the phone; there are indoor dine-in services.

203 E Villa Maria Rd, Bryan, TX 77801
(979) 703-1953
(979) 703-1953

Solt

Pronounced “salt,” this airy Bryan space’s menu is all over the map. Though much of it takes its dish cues from pan-Asian countries, it makes stops in France for a duck a l’orange and Louisiana for Cajun fettuccine. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

830 University Dr E #400, College Station, TX 77840
(979) 268-3251
(979) 268-3251

Primrose Path Wine Bar

Tucked into the Republic Steakhouse, this College Station wine bar has its own identity. The diverse selection of Californian, European, and Latin American vintages is expected, as are the charcuterie and cheese boards. Still, Primrose Path mixes it up with Spanish and modern New American tapas. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

701 University Dr E, College Station, TX 77840
(979) 431-5251
(979) 431-5251

The Republic Steakhouse

Chesterfield sofas and crystal chandeliers set the tone at this high-end steakhouse, an urbane oasis in this somewhat rough-and-tumble College Station town. The timeless menu combines classics like oysters Rockefeller with Southwestern fare like sweet corn ravioli and mesquite smoked ribs. There are indoor dine-in services.

701 University Dr E, College Station, TX 77840
(979) 260-4120
(979) 260-4120

Mess Waffles, Etc.

The waffles at this modern counter-service College Station spot come topped with Nashville hot chicken or drizzled in salted caramel. There are plenty of other comfort foods, like decadent barbecue brisket mac and cheese. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

170 Century Square Dr #10, College Station, TX 77840
(979) 704-5200
(979) 704-5200

Rough Draught Whiskey Bar

This Northgate watering hole in College Station proves that college bars don’t have to be just known for cheap beer. The whiskey selection is staggering, though few pours will break the bank. There are indoor dine-in areas.

313 Church Ave, College Station, TX 77840
(979) 704-6352
(979) 704-6352

Dixie Chicken

Though the name nods to a Little Feat album and not the South’s irredeemable past, it might raise a few hackles. Aggies call the restaurant “the Chicken” and flock there for chicken strip baskets, cold beer, and a rowdy time. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

307 University Dr, College Station, TX 77840
(979) 846-2322
(979) 846-2322

Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen

Though this pizzeria has expanded to a location in Tulsa, it’s still a College Station restaurant at heart. Locals go gaga over the prosciutto arugula pie. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1727 Texas Ave S, College Station, TX 77840
(979) 383-2500
(979) 383-2500

Harvey Washbangers Bar & Grill

Conveniently located near off-campus housing, this laundromat bar makes sorting whites more fun. Even locals with their own machines stop by for the pulled pork cheese fries. Takeout orders can be placed over the phone; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1802 Texas Ave S, College Station, TX 77840
(979) 696-6756
(979) 696-6756

Fusion Peru Restaurant

The name says it all. This former food truck-turned-College station restaurant adds Peruvian flair to tacos, burgers, and wraps. Less experimental types are well-served by chaufa, lomo saltado, and a bright ceviche. Takeout orders can be placed in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

2501 S. Texas Avenue C. 111, College Station, TX 77840
(979) 676-2603
(979) 676-2603

40 Tempura Sushi Restaurant

This no-frills sushi stop in College Station impresses with always fresh sashimi, bigeye tuna tataki, and delicate shumai in bonito broth. There are indoor dine-in services.

2551 Texas Ave S Suit D, College Station, TX 77840
(979) 703-4034
(979) 703-4034

Koppe Bridge Bar & Grill

This long-running College Station burger joint resembles a roadhouse with wood paneling and neon beer signs. The menu doesn’t break new ground, but who needs to innovate a chicken-fried steak? Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

11777 Wellborn Rd, College Station, TX 77845
(979) 764-2933
(979) 764-2933

Stella Southern Cafe

Not as down-home as one might think, this cozy College Station restaurant makes room for veggie frittatas, buttermilk biscuit Benedicts, and banana nut oatmeal. Still, it doesn’t mess with comfort heroes like pot roast and shrimp and grits. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

4040 Hwy 6 #100, College Station, TX 77845
(979) 704-3207
(979) 704-3207

Mad Taco

The fast-casual College Station joint doesn’t stand on tradition. Order tortillas stuffed with jerk chicken, Cuban sandwich fixings, or mushrooms and spinach. Or skip the carbs entirely and make it a tuna lettuce wrap. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

1664 Greens Prairie Rd West, College Station, TX 77845
(979) 704-6137
(979) 704-6137

