Where to Eat and Drink Around Texas A&M University

The best restaurants and bars found around the campus in College Station and nearby Bryan

As the saying goes, College Station bleeds maroon. Hardly anyone would sniff at the vibrancy Texas A&M University brought to the once-rural town. It’s hard to find a business that doesn’t cater to the tens of thousands of undergraduates.

Still, as the student body diversifies, so does the city’s culinary scene. Today, the town makes way for surprising sushi at 40 Tempura, creative New American cuisine at Solt, and high-end Scotch at Rough Draught Whiskey Bar. A college with so many traditions also embraces its institutions like Texas Chicken.

A short 10-minute drive away, the city of Bryan has forged its own identity. Ronin Restaurant & Farm has become a media darling with its artful farm-to-table fare. Meanwhile, Downtown Elixirs & Spirits at the LaSalle Hotel provides one of Texas’s most elegant drinking experiences.