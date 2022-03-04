 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A flat crispy tortilla topped with raw fish and vegetables.
The tuna tostada at Nixta Taqueria.
Nixta Taqueria

SXSW 2023: Where to Eat and Drink in Austin

17 must-visit restaurants, food trucks, and bars during the March festival and conference

by Nadia Chaudhury and Erin Russell Updated
The tuna tostada at Nixta Taqueria.
| Nixta Taqueria
by Nadia Chaudhury and Erin Russell Updated

Many attendees will descend upon Austin in March for South by Southwest (SXSW), the massive interactive, film, and music festival, for panels, networking, and partying. To answer the eternal question — Where should I eat and drink during SXSW 2023? — here are Eater’s recommendations for the best dining and drinking bets in Austin.

This means incredible Texas offerings from South Lamar restaurant Odd Duck, nationally acclaimed tacos from East Austin restaurant Nixta Taqueria, the ideal Austin patio at West Austin restaurant Better Half, acclaimed smoked meats from East Austin restaurant La Barbecue, high-quality cocktail bar Small Victory, East Austin natural wine bar LoLo, and more.

Be sure to check ahead with our suggestions to make sure the restaurants/food trucks/bars/etc. aren’t temporarily closed to the public for private events or buy-outs.

For more dining and drinking ideas, check out the Eater 38 (a collection of the city’s very best restaurants), and the March heatmap (a roundup of the best new restaurants in the city), as well as the rest of Eater Austin’s SXSW coverage.

Nixta Taqueria

It’s worth the trek just a bit northeast for some of the most exciting tacos from one of the best Austin restaurants for lunch and dinner. Take one highly skilled chef (co-owner and James Beard Award-winning Edgar Rico), add a thoughtful director of operations and wine expert (co-owner Sara Mardanbigi), place them in a vibrant cozy alfresco counter-service restaurant, and you’ve got a simple, creative menu of tacos and tostadas made with quality ingredients that sometimes veer into the cheffy side (beet tartare, duck confit), but don’t let that deter you. Also, keep an eye out for food specials and dishes that veer Persian (i.e. the sweet and rich rice pudding). Takeout orders can be placed online; there are outdoor dine-in services.

2512 E 12th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 551-3855
(512) 551-3855

Better Half

The Eater Austin restaurant of 2018 is an all-day cafe and bar featuring hearty stellar takes on burgers, biscuits, and Texas staples (crispy pork bellies, pastrami sandwiches ), alongside cocktails, superb coffee, and a smart wine list. The patio is the platonic ideal of an Austin daytime hang. Get the cauliflower tots, you won’t regret it. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

406 Walsh St, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 645-0786
(512) 645-0786
A sandwich on a light plate on a table.
A sandwich from Better Half.
Courtney Pierce/Eater Austin

Qi Austin

Austin chef Ling Qi Wu is quickly becoming one of the city’s most prolific restaurateurs for good reason: her Chinese dishes are quite fantastic. For the purposes of SXSWers, luckily, her modern Chinese restaurant is right in the western part of downtown for those who want to take a break from the hubbub but not stray too far for lunch, dinner, and weekend dim sum. The soup dumplings — luscious doughy packets of soup and pork — are must-orders. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

835 W 6th St Unit 114, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 474-2777
(512) 474-2777

Small Victory

It’s tricky finding the entrance of this downtown cocktail bar within a parking garage, but it’s worth getting it right because the drinks are that good. Indulge in the classics in the evenings, from martinis any which way to the expert bartenders’ choice of daiquiri. Plus there are cheese and charcuterie to keep you full. Reservations are recommended for the indoor bar, and there’s a limit of an hour and 45 minutes since the space is very tiny.

108 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 903-9450
(512) 903-9450

Koriente

This family-owned Korean-ish downtown restaurant has awesome options for those craving simple, flavorful food with lots of vegetables for lunch and dinner. There are dishes like the japchae with sweet potato noodles and vegetables to a rice medallion sautee. It is only open for to-go orders, but there’s a patio for people who want to alfresco dine on-site. Call ahead for pickups or place delivery orders through third-party services (Uber Eats, Grubhub, DoorDash)

621 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 275-0852
(512) 275-0852

Kalimotxo

This casual Basque tapas bar with a nice patio is attached to sibling spot Hestia (one of the fanciest options for downtown dining). The bar is known for excellent cocktails (the namesake cocktail is a refreshing mix of red wine and Coca-Cola), vermouth, and porróns of wine as well as tapas like an unbeatable Spanish tortilla, wood-fired flatbreads, and a decadent cheesecake, all available for dinner. Reservations are recommended; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

607 W 3rd St #105, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 333-0737
(512) 333-0737

Diner Bar Austin

This new downtown hotel restaurant within the Thompson is helmed by renowned James Beard Award-winning Savannah chef Mashama Bailey (her first in Texas) and chef de cuisine Kristine Kittrell. The breakfast/lunch/dinner menus are Southern by way of Bailey’s region with Texas touches, which means items like fried ugali with salsa macha, foie gras served with grits and gravy, and, for dessert, a plantain tarte tatin. The oyster raw bar is exceptional, and it makes a mean martini. There are indoor dine-in services.

500 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78701
(737) 257-3047
(737) 257-3047

Vaquero Taquero

This essential Austin taco spot is a bright spot on Dirty Sixth, with gooey quesadillas and meaty tacos, for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and way late at night specifically on Fridays and Saturdays. Takeout and DoorDash delivery orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

603 Sabine St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 243-8136
(512) 243-8136

Buenos Aires Café

Right in East Austin is the casual Argentinian restaurant for its plentiful tender grilled meats and empanadas for lunch and dinner. There’s also the downstairs hidden bar, the Milonga Room, for those who want to check out more cocktails. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1201 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 382-1189
(512) 382-1189

LoLo

This fun east Austin wine bar is a great destination for natural wine and snacks in the daytime into the evenings. Enjoy a glass on the patio with some tinned fish or baguette and butter, or bring back a bottle or two to your hotel room. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1504 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 906-0053
(512) 906-0053
A dark-gray plate of tinned sardines, a row of crackers, and a half-lemon on an orange table.
Tinned sardines and crackers at LoLo.
Nadia Chaudhury/Eater Austin

Veracruz All Natural

Veracruz offers some of the best tacos in Austin from its several food trucks and physical restaurants around town, served on handmade tortillas with fresh salsas. The restaurant outpost at the Line Hotel is convenient for festival-goers. Don’t forget to order the migas, perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and potential hangovers. Takeout orders can be placed in person or online; there’s a walk-up window; and there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

111 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 665-2713
(512) 665-2713

Joe’s Bakery & Coffee Shop

The very longtime Holly Mexican restaurant and bakery is magnificent, serving up classic dishes like barbacoa plates, carne guisada, pork chops, and wonderful tacos with fillings like crispy bacon and migas, for breakfast and lunch. It’s such an important restaurant in the fabric of Austin’s past, present, and future that it was recently recognized as one of the James Beard Foundation’s Classic Restaurants of the year. Takeout orders can be placed in person; phone orders can be placed on the weekends; and there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

2305 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 472-0017
(512) 472-0017

Las Trancas

For simple yet great tacos, head straight to this East Austin truck for lunch and dinner offerings ranging from chicharrones to buche to barbacoa to pastor. Takeout orders can be placed in person; there are outdoor dine-in areas.

1210 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 701-8287
(512) 701-8287

Bufalina Pizza

Yes: the beloved Neapolitan pizzeria and wine restaurant is thankfully back in East Austin for lunch and dinner. There are its amazing pies, including garlicky and parmesan-loaded red pie, the veggie-fresh fresca, and specials like the franco pepe with anchovies and black olives or the goat cheese and pistachio. Under newer executive chef Grae Nonas, the pastas are ridiculous in the best way possible. And last but not least, the wine selection under Rania Zayyat is marvelous. There are indoor dine-in services.

2215 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702

Odd Duck

Across the Colorado River in the Zilker neighborhood, acclaimed Austin chef Bryce Gilmore’s second restaurant with a more casual spin offers magnificent dishes packed with local produce and meats for one of Austin’s most pleasurable New American-meets-Texas dinner experiences. Reservations are recommended; there are indoor dine-in services.

1201 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 433-6521
(512) 433-6521

La Barbecue

One of the best options in Austin for barbecue, the counter-service Holly restaurant from LeAnn Mueller serves brisket, sausage, pulled pork, ribs, and turkey along with traditional sides (mac and cheese is a prime choice). The sandwiches are fully packed and the hot dogs are smoky. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2401 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 605-9696
(512) 605-9696

Kemuri Tatsu-Ya

Trek further east but still in the Holly neighborhood to check out the Texas-Japanese izakaya and the best restaurant of 2017 from the team behind Ramen Tatsu-ya (the city’s best ramen). It offers up enjoyable dishes, like a take on Frito pie with octopus fritters and beef chili; hot pockets filled with brisket and smoked gouda; and the funkier selection with items such as tempura-fried whole smelt fish and jellyfish menudo salad. There are also smoked meats, yakitori, bento boxes, and a solid cocktail list. Reservations are recommended; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2713 E 2nd St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 893-5561
(512) 893-5561

