SXSW 2023: Where to Eat and Drink in Austin

Many attendees will descend upon Austin in March for South by Southwest (SXSW), the massive interactive, film, and music festival, for panels, networking, and partying. To answer the eternal question — Where should I eat and drink during SXSW 2023? — here are Eater’s recommendations for the best dining and drinking bets in Austin.

This means incredible Texas offerings from South Lamar restaurant Odd Duck, nationally acclaimed tacos from East Austin restaurant Nixta Taqueria, the ideal Austin patio at West Austin restaurant Better Half, acclaimed smoked meats from East Austin restaurant La Barbecue, high-quality cocktail bar Small Victory, East Austin natural wine bar LoLo, and more.

Be sure to check ahead with our suggestions to make sure the restaurants/food trucks/bars/etc. aren’t temporarily closed to the public for private events or buy-outs.

