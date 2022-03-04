SXSW 2022: Where to Eat in Austin

Many attendees will descend upon Austin in March for South by Southwest (SXSW), the massive interactive, film, and music festival, for panels, networking, and partying. To answer the eternal question — Where should I eat during SXSW 2022? — here are Eater’s recommendations for the best dining bets in Austin.

This means nationally acclaimed smoked meats from La Barbecue, excellent sushi in a landlocked city from Uchi, seasonal Texas offerings from Odd Duck, a collection of the city’s best restaurants right in the heart of downtown with Fareground, East Austin natural wine bar LoLo, and more. Be sure to check ahead with our suggestions to make sure the businesses aren’t closed for private events or buy-outs.

For more dining and drinking ideas, check out the Eater 38 (a collection of Austin’s very best restaurants), and the March heatmap (a roundup of the best new restaurants in the city), as well as the rest of Eater’s SXSW coverage.

As with all businesses right now, be sure to call ahead to make sure each restaurant is still open or if there are updates on current offerings and service models, as things are changing constantly. Be sure to wear a mask, tip well, and, if you’re ordering delivery, try to order directly from the restaurants themselves.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.