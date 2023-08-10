Where to Eat and Drink Around St. Philip’s College in San Antonio

The best restaurants and bars found around the San Antonio campus

The East Side neighborhoods around St. Philip’s College are in flux. Long the home of affordable mom-and-pops, lately, it has become home to hip breweries, new-school taquerias, and bustling modern bars around the community college.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t many cheap eats for the college set. Locals can load up on carbs and breakfast meats during Tony G’s Soul Food’s legendary brunch or food truck fare at Tony’s Siesta or Bésame. Even the chef-driven bistro fare at The Magpie is a reasonable splurge.

There are also plenty of places that cater to student needs. Caffeine slingers like Folklores Coffee House and Estate Coffee Company provide plenty of finals fuel. At the same time, an assortment of nightlife options help stressed undergrads blow off steam.

