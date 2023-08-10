 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Where to Eat Lunch Near the University of Texas at Austin

Where to Find Fantastic Filipino Dishes in Austin

Where to Eat and Drink Around the University of Texas at Austin

A taco with bacon and cheese.
A taco from Con Huevos Tacos.
Con Huevos Tacos

Where to Eat and Drink Around St. Philip’s College in San Antonio

The best restaurants and bars found around the San Antonio campus

by Brandon Watson
A taco from Con Huevos Tacos.
Con Huevos Tacos
by Brandon Watson

The East Side neighborhoods around St. Philip’s College are in flux. Long the home of affordable mom-and-pops, lately, it has become home to hip breweries, new-school taquerias, and bustling modern bars around the community college.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t many cheap eats for the college set. Locals can load up on carbs and breakfast meats during Tony G’s Soul Food’s legendary brunch or food truck fare at Tony’s Siesta or Bésame. Even the chef-driven bistro fare at The Magpie is a reasonable splurge.

There are also plenty of places that cater to student needs. Caffeine slingers like Folklores Coffee House and Estate Coffee Company provide plenty of finals fuel. At the same time, an assortment of nightlife options help stressed undergrads blow off steam.

For more San Antonio dining, check out Eater’s picks for the city’s essential restaurants, hot new ones, and important tacos.

Read More
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Con Huevos Tacos

Locals queue up early to grab a seat at this lively Dignowity Hill taqueria, known for its pillowy handmade flour tortillas. Whether ordering a beef picadillo, carne guisada, or bean and cheese taco, drizzle it with the zippy red jalapeno salsa. Takeout orders can be placed online or over the phone; there are outdoor dine-in areas.

1629 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78202
(210) 229-9295
(210) 229-9295

Dignowity Meats

Burnt ends top almost everything at this barbecue stand, from loaded baked potatoes to a barbecue cheddar melt. Order to-go at the window or crack open a beer on the icehouse-like patio during the cooler months. Takeout orders can be placed in person; there are Uber Eats deliveries and pickups; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

1701 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78202
(210) 462-1496
(210) 462-1496

The Dakota East Side Ice House

This welcoming beer bar has better-than-expected pub grub with surprises like a sausage and shishito pepper plate. Check out the event calendar for a busy slate of live music, drag shows, and the occasional belly dancing class. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

433 S Hackberry St, San Antonio, TX 78203
(210) 375-6009
(210) 375-6009

Black Laboratory Brewing

The chemists behind this Dignowity brewery use their science to create piney IPAs and juicy sours. Pair a pint with a Tex-Mex pizza topped with chorizo, salsa verde, and roasted corn. Pickup beer orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

1602 E Houston St Suite 109, San Antonio, TX 78202
(210) 370-3442
(210) 370-3442

Summer Camp

Camp out with a vintage board game at this nostalgic bar, which specializes in classic sandwiches like hoagies, BLTs, and cheesesteaks. The drink menu offers plenty of deals, like a perfectly slammable $5 daiquiri. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

520 E Grayson St, San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 462-7755
(210) 462-7755

Francis Bogside

The long-running Irish pub recently moved to historic St. Paul’s Square, adding a connected wine bar — Anne’s — to the mix. The food got an upgrade, too, with indulgent dishes like lobster mac and cheese and vegetarian bolognese lasagna. There are indoor dine-in services.

1170 E Commerce St Suite 100, San Antonio, TX 78205
(210) 314-2994
(210) 314-2994

Folklores Coffee House

The vibe is a bit at this punky Government Hill spot, but the coffee drinks smooth out all the rough edges. Try the Siouxsie, a latte made with Mexican chocolate, cinnamon, and roasted marshmallows. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

1526 E Grayson St, San Antonio, TX 78208
(210) 455-0360
(210) 455-0360

Besame Bar and Food Truck Park

An indoor-outdoor bar with neon everywhere, Bésame was practically made for TikTok. The food trucks rotate but are always worth a visit. Pete’s Hot Chicken is currently slinging fiery tenders. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

511 E Grayson St, San Antonio, TX 78215

Tony G's Soul Food

This homey East Side soul food joint serves all the hits from po’ boys to slow-roasted oxtails. And still, it pulls out all the stops for Sunday brunch, an all-you-can-eat feast with a buffet, carving station, and weekly made-to-order specials. Third-party delivery and pickup orders are available (Grubhub, Uber Eats, DoorDash); there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

915 S Hackberry St, San Antonio, TX 78210
(210) 451-1234
(210) 451-1234

Tony's Siesta

Things get sweaty at this near-downtown hot spot, especially after the DJs drop a reggaeton beat. Cool off with a fruity fresca made with rum, vodka, or tequila. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

206 Brooklyn Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 592-1199
(210) 592-1199

Roadmap Brewing Co.

The near-downtown brewery excels in making summery hefeweizens and pilsners. Even better, it hosts Last Place Burgers, the best smash burgers in town. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

723 N Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 254-9962
(210) 254-9962

The Lucky Duck

Cheap drinks are the draw at the San Antonio multi-level bar from Austin. Order a hard seltzer, then blow off some steam while playing cornhole or a beer pong simulator. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

810 N Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 504-9425
(210) 504-9425

Tank's Pizza

A pizza parlor in the heart of Dignowity Hill, Tank’s delivers stone-baked pies, crispy wings, and loaded calzones. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

902 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX 78202
(210) 320-9224
(210) 320-9224

Toro Kitchen + Bar

Budget-minded diners will adore this warm St. Paul’s Square Spanish spot. Load up on affordable bites during the weekday happy hour from 2 to 7 p.m., or buy two, get-one-free deals during tapas Tuesday. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1142 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205
(210) 592-1075
(210) 592-1075

Tucker's Kozy Korner

This East Side mainstay has undergone many different iterations since it opened in 1948. Still, it has always maintained its vintage charm. Hang out on the patio for an eclectic mix of local music; head to the lounge for burgers, barbecue, and even pho. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1338 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205
(726) 999-3764
(726) 999-3764

The Magpie

For special occasions, it’s hard to beat this Dignowity Hill bistro. The ever-changing menu 

incorporates Korean street food, French charcuterie, and classic Italian pasta, all augmented with one of the city’s most provocative wine lists. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1602 E Houston St Suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78202
(210) 389-1584
(210) 389-1584

Sweet Yams

A lighter choice in a sea of fast food, Sweet Yams focuses on comfort food made with fresh organic ingredients. Vegans will delight at the variety of plant-based fare, including a punchy chili. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

218 N Cherry St, San Antonio, TX 78202
(210) 229-9267
(210) 229-9267

Elotitos Corn Bar

Can’t decide on just one of the dozen flavors of elote? Order a flight and pick five favorites ranging from the mild Beni with lemon pepper and nacho cheese to the Spicy Mule powdered with chiles, Takis, and Hot Cheeto dust. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

1933 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78201
(726) 999-2609
(726) 999-2609

Estate Coffee Company

Take a study break at this sparse coffee shop, a favorite of mobile workers. A selection of buttery pastries and vegan breakfast tacos provide some extra motivation. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

1320 E Houston St a101, San Antonio, TX 78205
(210) 267-8725
(210) 267-8725

The Cherrity Bar

This rambling indoor-outdoor bar stays true to its name by giving back to various local causes. It doubles as a neighborhood restaurant dishing up Japanese street food standbys like karaage, gyoza, and silky tonkotsu ramen. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

302 Montana St, San Antonio, TX 78203
(210) 598-0496
(210) 598-0496

