Where to Eat and Drink Around St. Edward’s University

Austin is a verifiable college town, and holding it down in the southern portion of the city is St. Edward’s University. The private college serves graduate and undergraduate students throughout its compact and beautiful campus in South Austin, bordered by Travis Heights, Dawson, I-35, and Bouldin Creek (sort of). Students can find everything from takeout from Tso Chinese Delivery, tacos galore from Con Madre, coffee from Plaza Colombian, and coffee/drinks/barbecue/tacos/chicken wings from Cosmic Coffee and its many food trucks.

For more dining/drinking guides, there’s also the South Congress map.