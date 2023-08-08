 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
An outdoor patio.
Cosmic Coffee.
Cosmic Coffee

Where to Eat and Drink Around St. Edward’s University

Dining and drinking choices around the South Austin college campus

by Nadia Chaudhury
Cosmic Coffee.
| Cosmic Coffee
by Nadia Chaudhury

Austin is a verifiable college town, and holding it down in the southern portion of the city is St. Edward’s University. The private college serves graduate and undergraduate students throughout its compact and beautiful campus in South Austin, bordered by Travis Heights, Dawson, I-35, and Bouldin Creek (sort of). Students can find everything from takeout from Tso Chinese Delivery, tacos galore from Con Madre, coffee from Plaza Colombian, and coffee/drinks/barbecue/tacos/chicken wings from Cosmic Coffee and its many food trucks.

For more dining/drinking guides, there’s also the South Congress map.

Teal House Coffee & Bakery

For morning coffees and fluffy cinnamon rolls, look no further than this Bouldin Creek bakery. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

2304 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
(737) 587-1165
(737) 587-1165

Tso Chinese Delivery

The takeout/delivery Chinese restaurant chain thankfully has a location right in Travis Heights near campus, for all of your Chinese and Chinese-American food desires. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online.

2407 S Congress Ave Ste F, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 774-4876
(512) 774-4876

Curra's Grill Oltorf

A block north of campus is the Tex-Mex and Mexican restaurant staple in Travis Heights, with a menu full of fajitas, enchiladas, tacos, and creamy avocado margaritas. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

614 E Oltorf St, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 444-0012
(512) 444-0012

Con Madre Kitchen

Breakfast tacos are must-haves for any student, and find perfect ones, alongside enchiladas, burritos, and gorditas, at the Travis Heights Mexican food truck. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are outdoor dine-in areas.

628 E Oltorf St, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 547-7996
(512) 547-7996

Poke-Poke

For quick, easy, and light fare, order a poke bowl from the Dawson location of the poke mini-chain. Pickup orders can be placed online; there are Uber Eats and DoorDash deliveries; and there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

3100 S Congress Ave ste a, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 814-1032
(512) 814-1032

Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden, LeRoy & Lewis, Pueblo Viejo, and Tommy Want Wingy

So this Dawson address serves as a one-stop-shop for some of the best drinks and food in Austin conveniently located across the street from campus. First, Cosmic serves up coffee — with boozy iterations — as well as beers and drinks throughout its sprawling patio space. Then there’s the food array from its on-site trucks: Award-winning new-school barbecue from LeRoy & Lewis; top-notch tacos from Pueblo Viejo; and then fantastic chicken wings from Tommy Want Wingy. There are outdoor and indoor dine-in areas.

121 Pickle Rd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 481-0694
(512) 481-0694

Little Drinks Lounge

For casual and good cocktails and beers, head to the St. Edwards neighborhood bar. Plus there’s pizza and a pool table. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

3801 S Congress Ave Suite 116, Austin, TX 78704

Taste of Ethiopia II

Luckily, the amazing Pflugerville Ethiopian restaurant opened a second location right near campus in the St. Edwards neighborhood. This means a lunch buffet and dinner table service full of spongey injera, spiced meats and vegetables, stews, beers, wines, and Ethiopian coffee. There are indoor dine-in services.

3801 S Congress Ave #107, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 814-3141
(512) 814-3141

Plaza Colombian Coffee

The sprawling Dawson cafe focuses on Colombian food and beverages. Food-wise, there are arepas, empanadas, pastel glorias, and more. For drinks, there are fruity smoothies and cocktails, as well as an array of coffee drinks. Takeout orders can be placed online or through the drive-thru; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

3842 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 825-0738
(512) 825-0738

Nomadic Beerworks

Somewhat hidden within the St. Edwards neighborhood is this oasis of a brewery, serving up a wide array of beer styles as well as panini sandwiches and pretzels. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

3804 Woodbury Dr Suite A, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 587-9669
(512) 587-9669

El Borrego De Oro

The Dawson Mexican restaurant is all about homey Mexican and Tex-Mex dishes and plates, including great birria and margaritas. Takeout orders can be placed in person; there are indoor dine-in services.

3900 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 383-0031
(512) 383-0031

P. Terry's

A map for students isn’t complete without a fast-food drive-thru spot, especially when it’s a location of the Austin homegrown burger company. Takeout orders can be placed online, through the app, or via drive-thru.

204 W Ben White Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 462-4998
(512) 462-4998

