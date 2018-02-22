 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A plate of sliced meat and mole sauce.
The duck mole at El Naranjo.
El Naranjo

Where to Eat and Drink on South Lamar

Exquisite barbecue, perfect tacos, wine, snacks, and some of Texas’s best ramen along one of Austin’s busiest boulevards

by Nadia Chaudhury Updated
The duck mole at El Naranjo.
| El Naranjo
by Nadia Chaudhury Updated

South Lamar is one of Austin’s busiest stretches in the Zilker and South Austin areas, from numerous restaurants and bars to the Alamo Drafthouse to proximity to Zilker Park. It’s easy to get overwhelmed with the number of options, but Eater is here to help locals and tourists alike.

Following is Eater’s guide to the best restaurants, food trucks, and bars along South Lamar Boulevard. This includes breakfast and coffee from Patika, stellar tacos from Papalote, top-notch barbecue from Brown’s Bar-B-Que, restaurants from award-winning chefs like Iliana de la Vega (El Naranjo) and Bryce Gilmore (Odd Duck), classic Tex-Mex queso from Matt’s El Rancho, fantastic wine spots, and more.

For the purposes of this map, it focuses only on businesses located along South Lamar between West Riverside Drive all the way down to Highway 290. Check out Eater Austin’s other neighborhood dining guides too, including those near Zilker Park.

This map was originally written by Sommer Brugal.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

House Wine

Technically not on South Lamar, the Zilker neighborhood wine bar is just less than a block away, serving up glasses, bottles, cheese, charcuterie, and snacks in an easy space. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

408 Josephine St, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 322-5210
(512) 322-5210

P. Terry's Burger Stand

This is the original location of the famed Austin-born Texas burger chain, with burgers (duh) and milkshakes available. Takeout orders can be placed in person through the drive-thru or walk-up window; takeout orders can be placed online; there are outdoor dine-in areas.

404 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 473-2217
(512) 473-2217

Uchi

The Japanese restaurant from James Beard Award-winning chef Tyson Cole focuses on fresh, sustainable, and responsibly fished ingredients for its sushi and hot and cold dishes. For discounted prices on select food and drink options, get there early for the happy hour, aka the sake social. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

801 South Lamar￼ ￼Boulevard, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 916-4808
(512) 916-4808
A dark tray of three pieces of nigiri.
Sushi from Uchi.
Logan Crable/Uchi

Soto South

When Uchi is impossible to get into, or you’re looking for a different approach to Japanese cuisine. head to this Lamar Union restaurant, which happens to be open for lunch and dinner. On deck’s well-crafted nigiri, sashimi, and sushi, alongside larger bites like uni pasta and lobster tempura. The wine list is nice too. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1100 South Lamar Boulevard, Suite 2115, Austin, Texas 78704

TLC Austin

For unfussy seafood and margaritas, the Lamar Union restaurant is the place to be. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1100 S Lamar Blvd Ste. #1150, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 580-0971
(512) 580-0971

Tiny Pies

Using family traditions and local, seasonal ingredients, the Texas bakery mini-chain bakes its hand-held pies from scratch daily, both sweet and savory. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online or in person. There are indoor dine-in areas.

1100 S Lamar Blvd ste. 1116, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 460-9697
(512) 460-9697

Gibson Street Bar & JewBoy Sliders

With an amply sized patio, the South Lamar bar is perfect for small and large parties alike. The casual bar serves well-made, classic cocktails, and numerous television screens make it a favorite for those looking to watch sports. Even better: there’s a location of El Paso-Jewish slider truck JewBoy here. Takeout orders for JewBoy can be placed online or in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

1109 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 386-1345
(512) 386-1345

Odd Duck

Enjoy nice New Texan cuisine in a welcoming environment from notable Austin chef Bryce Gilmore and his team, complete with an open kitchen layout and outdoor patio. Inspired by local, fresh foods and drinks, the dinner menu boasts innovative dishes with seasonal specialties. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1201 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 433-6521
(512) 433-6521

Ramen Tatsu-Ya & Tiki Tatsu-Ya

Some of the state’s best ramen can be found over at Ramen Tatsu-ya. Choose from ramen made with pork bone broth, chicken shoyu broth, or the almond-milk-and-mushroom combination for a vegan option. Small bites and sides are also available. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services. Also, see if you can snag a reservation or a rare walk-in seat at the neighboring sibling cocktail bar Tiki Tatsu-ya with indoor dine-in services.

1234 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 893-5561
(512) 893-5561

El Raval

The South Lamar tapas restaurant underwent an overhaul courtesy of new owner and chef Laila Bazahm. Taking its cues from its namesake neighborhood of Barcelona, the flavorful menu spans small bites to paellas, as well as well-crafted cocktails. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1500 S Lamar Blvd #150, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 473-2211
(512) 473-2211

Kiin Di

Find fantastic Thai fare at the food truck parked outside Corner Bar, especially the roti with a curried dipping sauce and stir-fried noodles. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

1901 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 586-5791
(512) 586-5791

Brown's Bar-B-Que

Another Corner Bar spot, the barbecue truck is known and loved for its ribs, brisket, chicken, and pulled pork. Don’t forget the sides. The homemade potato salad and coleslaw are worth the attention. Takeout orders can be placed in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

1901 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 517-8520
(512) 517-8520

Elementary & Hopscotch

Twinned spots restaurant Elementary and wine bar Hopscotch (in the same plaza at 2032 South Lamar Boulevard) offer fun New Texan dishes with eye towards sustainability (leftover foods from the restaurant are used in snacks and drinks at the wine bar). The drinks are equally as playful. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2026 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(737) 349-9531
(737) 349-9531

Aviary Wine & Kitchen

For a wine experience, this restaurant is your best bet. Explore the lengthy, adventurous wine list (the aptly titled Frank Zappa section dedicated to the “odd/funky/challenging/fun” wines is worth the wander). There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2110 South Lamar Blvd C, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 916-4445
(512) 916-4445

Patika

Along with great coffees and baked goods, the cafe offers breakfast and lunch daily, all made to order from the food truck out back. Start the day with an avocado toast or breakfast sandwich, or stop in mid-day for the grilled cheese. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

2159 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704

Matt's El Rancho

Dip into Austin history at this classic Tex-Mex restaurant, where the margaritas are plentiful and the iconic Bob Armstrong dip is the ideal queso. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2613 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 462-9333
(512) 462-9333

El Naranjo

The chef and co-owner of the Oaxacan restaurant, Iliana de la Vega, won a James Beard Award this year for a very good reason: her food is outstanding, from the perfect mole negro de Oaxaca with duck breast to the weekly ceviche. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2717 S Lamar Blvd STE 1085, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 520-5750
(512) 520-5750

Papalote Taco House

Solid tacos can be found over at this location of the Mexican restaurant, where breakfast and lunch-time ingredients range from al pastor to lengua to cactus. Takeout orders can be placed in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

2803 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 804-2474
(512) 804-2474

Asahi Imports

The South Austin location of the Japanese market is the place to go for onigiri, bento boxes, and soft serve. Takeout orders can be placed in person.

3005 S Lamar Blvd Suite B-105B, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 453-1850
(512) 453-1850

