Where to Eat and Drink on South Lamar

Exquisite barbecue, perfect tacos, wine, snacks, and some of Texas’s best ramen along one of Austin’s busiest boulevards

South Lamar is one of Austin’s busiest stretches in the Zilker and South Austin areas, from numerous restaurants and bars to the Alamo Drafthouse to proximity to Zilker Park. It’s easy to get overwhelmed with the number of options, but Eater is here to help locals and tourists alike.

Following is Eater’s guide to the best restaurants, food trucks, and bars along South Lamar Boulevard. This includes breakfast and coffee from Patika, stellar tacos from Papalote, top-notch barbecue from Brown’s Bar-B-Que, restaurants from award-winning chefs like Tyson Cole (Uchi) and Bryce Gilmore (Odd Duck), classic Tex-Mex queso from Matt’s El Rancho, and more. This update adds House Wine, P. Terry’s, TLC, Kiin Di, and El Naranjo.

For the purposes of this map, it focuses only on businesses located along South Lamar between West Riverside Drive all the way down to Menchaca Road. Check out Eater Austin’s other neighborhood dining guides too, including near Zilker Park.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.