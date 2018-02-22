 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Two round plates with sliced meats, fruits, breads, and cheese, and a bucket of wine and ice on a wooden picnic table.
Snacks and wines at House Wine.
House Wine

Where to Eat and Drink on South Lamar

Exquisite barbecue, perfect tacos, wine, snacks, and some of Texas’s best ramen along one of Austin’s busiest boulevards

by Sommer Brugal Updated
Snacks and wines at House Wine.
| House Wine
by Sommer Brugal Updated

South Lamar is one of Austin’s busiest stretches in the Zilker and South Austin areas, from numerous restaurants and bars to the Alamo Drafthouse to proximity to Zilker Park. It’s easy to get overwhelmed with the number of options, but Eater is here to help locals and tourists alike.

Following is Eater’s guide to the best restaurants, food trucks, and bars along South Lamar Boulevard. This includes breakfast and coffee from Patika, stellar tacos from Papalote, top-notch barbecue from Brown’s Bar-B-Que, restaurants from award-winning chefs like Tyson Cole (Uchi) and Bryce Gilmore (Odd Duck), classic Tex-Mex queso from Matt’s El Rancho, and more. This update adds House Wine, P. Terry’s, TLC, Kiin Di, and El Naranjo.

For the purposes of this map, it focuses only on businesses located along South Lamar between West Riverside Drive all the way down to Menchaca Road. Check out Eater Austin’s other neighborhood dining guides too, including near Zilker Park.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
If you book a reservation through an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

House Wine

Technically not on South Lamar, the wine bar is just less than a block away, serving up glasses, bottles, cheese, charcuterie, and snacks in an easy space. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

408 Josephine St, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 322-5210
(512) 322-5210

P. Terry's Burger Stand #1

This is the original location of the famed Austin-born Texas burger chain, with burgers (duh) and milkshakes available through its drive-thru and walk-up windows.

404 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 473-2217
(512) 473-2217

Uchi

The Japanese restaurant from James Beard Award-winning chef Tyson Cole focuses on fresh, sustainable, and responsibly fished ingredients for its sushi and hot and cold dishes. For discounted prices on select food and drink options, get there early. Sake social begins at 4 p.m. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

801 South Lamar￼ ￼Boulevard, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 916-4808
(512) 916-4808
A dark tray of three pieces of nigiri.
Sushi from Uchi.
Logan Crable/Uchi

TLC Austin

For unfussy seafood and margaritas, the Lamar Union restaurant is the place to be. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1100 S Lamar Blvd Ste. #1150, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 580-0971
(512) 580-0971

Mandala Kitchen & Bar

The Vietnamese and Thai restaurant serves up perfectly executed Southeast Asian dishes from curries to fried rice to noodles, along with fun ones like fried white fish doused in pineapple-tamarind sauce. Be sure to indulge in the miniature rice cakes and, if you’re lucky, keep an eye out for the Viet-Cajun crawfish boil. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1100 S Lamar Blvd #1125, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 386-1038
(512) 386-1038

Gibson Street Bar

With an amply sized patio, the South Lamar bar is perfect for small and large parties alike. The casual bar serves well-made, classic cocktails, and numerous television screens make it a favorite for those looking to watch sports. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1109 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 386-1345
(512) 386-1345

Odd Duck

Enjoy nice Texan-American cuisine in a welcoming environment from notable Austin chef Bryce Gilmore and his team, complete with an open kitchen layout and outdoor patio. Inspired by local, fresh foods and drinks, the dinner menu boasts innovative dishes with seasonal specialties. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1201 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 433-6521
(512) 433-6521

Ramen Tatsu-Ya

Some of the state’s best ramen can be found over at Ramen Tatsu-ya. Choose from ramen made with pork bone broth, chicken shoyu broth, or the almond-milk-and-mushroom combination for a vegan option. Small bites and sides are also available. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services. Also, see if you can snag a reservation or a rare walk-in seat at the neighboring sibling cocktail bar Tiki Tatsu-ya.

1234 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 893-5561
(512) 893-5561

Chi'lantro

Chi’Lantro is known for its kimchi fries, but the rest of the menu isn’t to be overlooked. Blending Korean and Mexican flavors, diners can opt for starters like street corn and chips, with entrees ranging from rice bowls to burritos to tacos. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

1509 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 428-5269
(512) 428-5269

Kiin Di

Find fantastic Thai fare at the food truck parked outside Corner Bar, especially the roti with a curried dipping sauce and stir-fried ramen noodles. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

1901 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 586-5791
(512) 586-5791

Brown's Bar-B-Que

Another Corner Bar spot, the barbecue truck is known and loved for its ribs, brisket, chicken, and pulled pork. Don’t forget the sides. The homemade potato salad and coleslaw are worth the attention. Takeout orders can be placed in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

1901 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 517-8520
(512) 517-8520

Tiny Pies

Using family traditions and the local, seasonal ingredients, Tiny Pies bakes its hand-held pies from scratch daily. Seasonal flavors include pumpkin cheesecake and chocolate peppermint cream. The shop also bakes savory pies, too. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online.

2032 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 460-9697
(512) 460-9697
A bunch of little pies on a round plate.
Pies at Tiny Pies.
Tiny Pies

Aviary Wine & Kitchen

For a wine experience with pairable food, the revamped neighborhood restaurant Aviary is your best bet. Explore the lengthy, adventurous wine list (the aptly titled Frank Zappa section dedicated to the “odd/funky/challenging/fun” wines is worth the wander), paired with thoughtful cuisine. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2110 South Lamar Blvd C, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 916-4445
(512) 916-4445

Patika

Along with great coffees and baked goods, Patika offers breakfast and lunch daily, all made to order from the food truck out back. Start the day with an avocado toast or breakfast sandwich, or stop in mid-day for the grilled cheese. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

2159 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704

Matt's El Rancho

Dip into Austin history at classic Tex-Mex restaurant Matt’s El Rancho, where the margaritas are plentiful and the iconic Bob Armstrong dip is the ideal queso. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2613 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 462-9333
(512) 462-9333

El Naranjo

The chef and co-owner of the Oaxacan restaurant, Iliana de la Vega, won a James Beard Award this year for a very good reason: her food is outstanding, from the perfect mole negro de Oaxaca with duck breast to the weekly ceviche. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2717 S Lamar Blvd STE 1085, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 520-5750
(512) 520-5750

Papalote Taco House

Solid tacos can be found over at Papalote Taco House, where breakfast and lunch-time ingredients ranch from al pastor to lengua to cactus. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

2803 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 804-2474
(512) 804-2474

