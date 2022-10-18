Share All sharing options for: Every Austin Restaurant in Somebody Feed Phil’s Texas Episode

Netflix television host Phil Rosenthal eats around the Texas city, indulging in barbecue, tacos, and ice cream

The sixth season of the popular Netflix series Somebody Feed Phil — where host Phil Rosenthal travels to countries and cities to explore the local food scenes — premieres today, October 18. And luckily for Texas, there’s an entire episode dedicated to Austin.

Somebody Feed Phil’s third episode features a whole bunch of local restaurants, food trucks, chefs, and people, from new-school barbecue truck LeRoy & Lewis, Mexican restaurant Nixta Taqueria, and Japanese-Texas izakaya Kemuri Tatsu-ya. For the purposes of this map, Eater is also including restaurants/bars/food spots that are briefly featured since, you know, we recognize ‘em.

Here is every restaurant and food truck featured on Somebody Feed Phil’s Austin episode, listed in order of appearance on the show, which was filmed in January 2022.

