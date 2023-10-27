 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Where to Drink and Eat Along Red River Street in Austin

The downtown entertainment district is full of music venues, bars, and food trucks

by Nadia Chaudhury
by Nadia Chaudhury

Downtown Austin’s Red River Street is a busy entertainment district full of the city’s best music venues — Mohawk, Stubb’s, Empire Control Room, Elysium, Swan Dive, the newer Moody Amphitheater, etc. etc. — which means people flock to the area to attend so many concerts. And those people will probably want to eat and maybe drink before/after/during said shows, so Eater put together this handy guide of the best restaurants, food trucks, and bars in the area.

For the purposes of this map, we’re limiting the area from East 10th Street, I-35, East Sixth Street, and Neches Street. We’re also including places that are open to the public outside of concerts and events.

For similar guides, check out Eater’s picks for the best live music spots with good drinks and food, as well as late-night food destinations.

Cheer Up Charlie's

The LGBTQ bar/venue/club’s bar includes juice-based cocktails and kombucha, plus there’s vegan burger truck Arlo’s for bites. There are indoor and outdoor areas.

900 Red River St (at 9th St), Austin, TX 78701
(512) 431-2133
(512) 431-2133

Stubb's Bar-B-Q

Okay, so Stubb’s is one of the city’s bigger venues and the fact that it’s also a restaurant means, yes, it’s at least easy to eat barbecue sandwiches during shows. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

801 Red River St (at E 8th St), Austin, TX 78701
(512) 480-8341
(512) 480-8341

Hoboken Pie

Pizza is that perfect late-night food. And Hoboken serves up both pies and slices of its Jersey-style pizza, plus bread appetizers and salads, and yup, there are vegan and vegetarian options. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in areas.

718 Red River St (E. 8th Street), Austin, TX 78701
(512) 477-4256
(512) 477-4256

Shawarma Point

The downtown Mediterranean food truck offers fantastic plates, wraps, and salads made with bases like chicken shawarma, beef/lamb gyro, and falafel, plus fries, hummus, pita, and baklava, for a hearty meal. Takeout orders can be placed online.

519 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 960-9798
(512) 960-9798

DittyDog

Along with pizza, hot dogs are another one of those perfect late-night/out-and-about foods, which is what this downtown food truck focuses on. There are fully loaded franks (beef, veggie, vegan, and pork), plus loaded fries with bulgogi and more. Takeout orders can be placed online.

519 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 953-3171
(512) 953-3171

Barbarella

The dance club offers great themed nights, fun vibes, and easy mixed drinks. There are indoor and outdoor areas.

615 Red River St (btwn 6th and 7th), Austin, TX 78701
(512) 476-7766
(512) 476-7766

Swan Dive

Much like right-next-door-spot Barbarella (so much so they share a back patio), the bar that often hosts events, drag shows, concerts, etc. is another spot for mixed drinks. There are indoor and outdoor areas.

615 Red River St (7th Street), Austin, TX 78701

Koriente

For casual, simple, pan-Asian dishes, look no further than this restaurant serving up dishes like japchei, teriyaki chicken, and bibimbap. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are outdoor dine-in areas. 

621 E 7th St (at Sabine), Austin, TX 78701
(512) 275-0852
(512) 275-0852

Vaquero Taquero

Luckily, one of Austin’s best taco spots has a downtown restaurant, serving up breakfast tacos like barbacoa and machaca/eggs, plus lunch/dinner tacos like bistec and nopales. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

603 Sabine St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 243-8136
(512) 243-8136

Casino El Camino

It’s worth venturing just slightly down East Sixth Street for the dive bar’s massive and delicious burgers. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

517 E 6th St (bt Red River & Neches Sts), Austin, TX 78701
(512) 469-9330
(512) 469-9330

