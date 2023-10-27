Share All sharing options for: Where to Drink and Eat Along Red River Street in Austin

Downtown Austin’s Red River Street is a busy entertainment district full of the city’s best music venues — Mohawk, Stubb’s, Empire Control Room, Elysium, Swan Dive, the newer Moody Amphitheater, etc. etc. — which means people flock to the area to attend so many concerts. And those people will probably want to eat and maybe drink before/after/during said shows, so Eater put together this handy guide of the best restaurants, food trucks, and bars in the area.

For the purposes of this map, we’re limiting the area from East 10th Street, I-35, East Sixth Street, and Neches Street. We’re also including places that are open to the public outside of concerts and events.

