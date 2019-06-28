Where to Eat and Drink on Rainey Street

Directly adjacent to downtown and, critically, the Austin Convention Center, Rainey Street is home to some of Austin’s best bars and restaurants. A mix of old and new, refurbished bungalows and sky-high condos (leaning way more towards the latter these days), the district was primarily single-family homes until 2005, when a zoning change allowed bars and restaurants to pour in.

Today, Rainey is a popular night-out destination for locals, tourists, and so many bachelor and bachelorette parties (as well as the source of some controversy). For a relaxed evening, visit Lustre Pearl, a Rainey Street original. In terms of food, try upscale dishes from farm-and-grain-focused Emmer & Rye or sausages at Banger’s. Finally, have fancy cocktails and apps with a view at Geraldine’s, the restaurant and bar of the hip Hotel Van Zandt.

Below is the map of can’t-miss food and drink spots on Rainey. Be sure to also check out the downtown guide, and where to eat near the convention center.

For the purposes of this guide, the map covers Rainey Street between Driskill Street all the way down to Cummings Street. Check out Eater Austin’s other neighborhood dining guides too.