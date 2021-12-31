 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Queer Eye stars Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, and Tan France in Austin.
Queer Eye stars Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, and Tan France in Austin.
Ilana Panich-Linsman/Netflix

Eat Like the Fab 5 at All of the Austin Restaurants Featured in the New ‘Queer Eye’

The reality TV stars stopped at Broken Spoke, OMG Squee, and Salt Traders Coastal Cooking in the show’s latest season

by Erin Russell and Nadia Chaudhury
Queer Eye stars Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, and Tan France in Austin.
| Ilana Panich-Linsman/Netflix
by Erin Russell and Nadia Chaudhury

Netflix hit Queer Eye finally debuted its sixth season set in Austin on New Year’s Eve, with several Austin restaurant personalities prominently featured. In addition to the “heroes” who are made over — a honky tonk instructor, a bakery owner, a seafood restauranteur, and a cattle rancher — the show was also filmed in many restaurants in Central Texas.

Queer Eye centers on the Fab Five — style expert Tan France, food expert Antoni Porowski, stylist Jonathan Van Ness, design expert Bobby Berk, and culture expert Karamo Brown — as they help various Austinites improve their lives. The team arrived in Austin in March of 2020 but had to pause filming due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic (Porowski starting a quarantine cooking show during the break). The show resumed filming in April 2021.

Although none of our predicted restaurants were featured on the show, the Fab Five did stop by many locally owned restaurants, without a national chain in sight. Here they are, featured in order of appearance on the show.

As with all businesses right now, be sure to call ahead to make sure each business is still open or if there are updates on current offerings and service models, as things are changing constantly. Be sure to wear a mask, tip well, and, if you’re ordering delivery, try to order directly from the restaurant themselves.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Broken Spoke

3201 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 442-6189
(512) 442-6189
The premiere episode, “Showdown at the Broken Spoke,” is centered on Terri White, who works as a two-step instructor at her family business, the famed South Lamar honky-tonk Broken Spoke. This was the only episode to be filmed in the city before the pandemic shut down the world. It begins with the Fab Five greeting patriarch James White (who died during the pandemic; the show offers a lovely tribute to him later on in the episode), and they all surprise Terri during a dance lesson, which they end up taking themselves.

Broken Spoke.
Broken Spoke.
Broken Spoke/Facebook

2. Swedish Hill

1120 W 6th St
Austin, TX 78703
(512) 472-1347
(512) 472-1347
In Episode 1, “Showdown at the Broken Spoke,” Porowski takes White to Clarksville restaurant and bakery Swedish Hill, where they briefly are greeted by McGuire Moorman Lambert’s pastry director Jen Tucker. He whisks White to the kitchen, where her grandson Alex is waiting for her to whip up her grandmother’s banana cake, a recipe that White keeps on her home fridge and makes often. They follow the recipe, and White recreates the rum glaze portion from memory. “This is legit freakin’ delicious,” Porowski declares after sampling their baked good. The group bakes their own cake to present to White when they come back to visit her.

A restaurant in a white building with a wooden fence in front of it and there’s a blue sign reading “Swedish Hill Bakery”
Swedish Hill.
Swedish Hill/Facebook

Copy Link
3508 S Lamar Blvd Suite 200
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 964-8229
(512) 964-8229
Episode 2, “Angel Gets Her Wings,” features a visit to the South Lamar location of beer garden/bakery/restaurant Easy Tiger. Brown has a deep conversation with episode subject Angel Flores’s estranged father Jose about accepting his daughter as a trans woman. Later on in the episode, the two begin their path to reconciliation.

Easy Tiger on South Lamar.
Easy Tiger on South Lamar.
Heather Barnes

4. Ranger Cattle

12208 FM 969
Austin, TX 78724
(512) 900-1108
(512) 900-1108
In Episode 3, “No More Bull,” the makeover subject is Josh Eilers, the founder of far east Austin Ranger Cattle which raises, well, cattle and produces wagyu beef. It turns out he had been sleeping at the ranch, which also features a tasting room (which sells retail steaks and meats) and a small kitchen. He talks about how he loves to eat steaks but didn’t really eat vegetables, saying “Mom was a pretty good Texan woman and didn’t feed me a whole lot of veggies.” Later on, Porowski teaches him how to make glazed rainbow carrots paired with medium-rare and rare wagyu steaks.

5. Taconmaye

3309 W State Hwy 29
Georgetown, TX 78628
(512) 305-3339
(512) 305-3339
As part of Navarro Early College High School’s epic outdoor prom at the Long Center in Episode 4, “A Night to Remember,” Georgetown food truck Taconmaye served food, including tacos, flautas, and nachos with carne asada, al pastor, and vegan asada.

6. Plookys Cajun Boilin Pot

20085 FM306
Canyon Lake, TX 78133
(830) 935-4452
(830) 935-4452
Episode 5, “Craw-Zaddy”s makeover subject is Todd Madoxx, the owner and operator of Canyon Lake restaurant Plookys Cajun Boiling Pot. There’s a lot of crawfish talk in the episode, from the hosts playing with live mudbugs, Porowski talking through what crawfish are (“I love crawfish. They’re sweet. They fall apart when you suck the brains out.”), and seeing Madoxx and his daughter Kaci prepping a boil. Later, Berk upgrades the restaurant, turning it from an admittedly run-down space into a bright, comparatively more modern one while still paying tribute to its kitschy soul.

7. Salt Traders Coastal Cooking

1101 S MoPac Expy
Austin, TX 78746
(737) 484-0095
(737) 484-0095
Later on in Episode 5, “Craw-Zaddy,” Porowski takes Maddox to the seafood restaurant’s kitchen to rework the restaurant’s gumbo recipe, the only item on the menu that isn’t beloved by customers and Todd’s daughter Kaci. Porowski shares his gumbo tricks, such as his dark roux approach, searing okra before mixing it into the dish, adding bay seasoning and corn. Maddox approves of the new and improved gumbo, saying that it “makes you wanna slap your grandma,” which Porowski interprets as a Texas compliment.

8. Alive + Well

3944 Ranch Rd 620 S bldg 6 ste 100
Bee Cave, TX 78738
(512) 580-5775
(512) 580-5775
In Episode 8, “Gimme Shelter,” Porowski takes Chris Baker, an advocate for the homeless, to Alive + Well, a wellness center in Bee Cave with a gluten-free cafe. Here, Porowski teaches Baker, who had gastric bypass surgery, how to make protein-dense smoothies.

9. OMG Squee

4607 Bolm Rd Suite A
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 435-9113
(512) 435-9113
Episode 9, “A Legend in the Baking,” focuses on Sarah Lim, the owner of Tex-Asian bakery OMG Squee. The Fab 5 lose it over her adorable baked goods, sampling several doughnuts including the lemon, and the dulce de leche macaron, and Porowski eats some of the frosting straight from the piping bag (Tan France’s favorite flavor is lemon and Porowski’s is strawberry). The shop also gets a facelift courtesy of Berk, who adds more indoor seating, a patio, and a display case. Lim also makes macarons of the Fab 5 (which are purchased by local artist Kathy Phan in the episode, who is featured in the 2021 Eater Gift Guide).

Various macarons from OMG Squee
Various macarons from OMG Squee
Courtney Pierce/EATX

10. The Cafe at Native Hostels

807 E 4th St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 551-9947
(512) 551-9947
In Episode 9, “A Legend in the Baking,” Karamo Brown takes Sarah Lim from OMG Squee meets with CK Chin, owner of Austin Chinese restaurant Wu Chow, to talk about their experiences as Asian-Americans during the trying pandemic, as well as finding Asian grocery stores and starting their own restaurants.

A bohemian looking large space filled with people
Native Hostel
Creature Coffee [Official]

11. Sour Duck Market

1814 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 394-5776
(512) 394-5776
In a reversal of the norm, Lim teaches Porowski and France how to decorate baked goods in Episode 9, “A Legend in the Baking,” It’s their way of teaching her how to delegate so she can scale her business. They use the kitchen at Sour Duck Market for their lessons and learn how to make glazed donuts and bear decorations. Lim, who is self-taught, says that she has “made every mistake anybody probably could make,” helps the pair improve their piping technique, to little avail, but France and Porowski say she is a patient teacher. They take the doughnuts they made to give as samples to Aloha Coffee and Cuvée Coffee.

12. Arlo Grey

111 E Cesar Chavez St
Austin, TX 78701
(512) 478-2991
(512) 478-2991
In the final episode of the season, “The Mis-Inspiration of Reggie Devore,” Porowski takes Reggie Devore and his son (also named Reggie) to Top Chef winner Kristen Kish’s Arlo Grey, pointing out Kish’s grandmother’s recipes framed on the wall. Since Little Reggie is passionate about cooking, Porowski shows him how to make a whole filet mignon with béarnaise sauce, while his dad takes notes. 

Arlo Grey
Arlo Grey
Courtney Pierce/EATX

