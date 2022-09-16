 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Pickleball courts.
Bouldin Acres’s pickleball courts.
Bouldin Acres

Play Pickleball at These Austin-Area Bars and Restaurants

As the sport grows in popularity, Central Texas establishments are embracing it

by Darcie Duttweiler
Bouldin Acres’s pickleball courts.
| Bouldin Acres
by Darcie Duttweiler

For those not in the know, pickleball is a fast-growing sport that’s not only sweeping the nation but also Austin. The sport involves two, three, or four players on a tennis/badminton-like court, where the teams have to hit the plastic hole-y ball back and forth over a net with paddles.

While there are numerous pickleball courts and clubs to get your “dink” (a special shot) on all over town, there are also several bars, restaurants, breweries, and other locations in the Central Texas area where you can eat and drink while enjoying a game of pickleball. From Dripping Springs’s playground aptly named Dreamland to Bouldin Creek’s expansive patio restaurant/bar Bouldin Acres, there are plenty of places where you can paddle about. Even better: there are even more pickleball eateries headed our way with Austin Pickle Ranch and Electric Pickle.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

The Fieldhouse at the Crossover

Open in the fall of 2021, this new family and sports-driven entertainment spot in Cedar Park offers a little something for everyone, from volleyball courts to games for children, and, of course, pickleball. There are two pickleball courts, two outdoor bars, one indoor bar, a covered patio, and a huge, lush lawn with one outdoor television. Food includes Monterrey-style tacos from the Takavron food truck and burgers from the Wagyu on Wheels truck, and drinks span beer, wine, and cocktails. Pickleball rates are $15 to $30 per hour.

1717 Scottsdale Dr Suite 170, Leander, TX 78641
(737) 239-1932
(737) 239-1932

Horseshoe Bay Resort

There’s so much to do at the sprawling Horseshoe Bay report, which does include playing pickleball. The all-inclusive resort offers six pickleball courts in addition to its 14 hard and clay tennis courts, so you can master whichever netted sport you like. Lessons are also available. There are also six food and beverage spots to choose from, with both casual and upscale options spanning Hill Country cuisine, barbecue, seafood, steaks, burgers, pizza, beers, cocktails, and more.

200 Hi Cir N, Horseshoe Bay, TX 78657
(877) 611-0112
(877) 611-0112

The Pitch

Austin FC enthusiasts will enjoy playing pickleball at the Parmer North park and venue, where there are two courts available for reservations and an additional court open to the public – all free to use, and paddles are available for rent. In addition to an excellent game-day destination (whether it’s football or soccer), there are four onsite restaurants (Taco Flats, Ranger Burger, Smoke Show, and GA Roti), as well as the Coffee Club and two bars serving beers to frozen cocktails. 

13000 Harris Ridge Blvd, Austin, TX 78753

Lake Travis Biergarten

This brand-new Lake Travis biergarten offers two free pickleball courts that are open to the public, and available on a first-come-first-served basis (get it?). Two additional courts are also on the way. Expect Altstadt German-style beers and rotating food trucks.

3519 B, Ranch Rd 620 N, Austin, TX 78734
(254) 592-3405
(254) 592-3405

5 Soul Wine Co

For the wine-drinking pickleball enthusiasts, head out to Spicewood to enjoy four outdoor pickleball courts available by reservation only. The rate is $25 per hour with a one-hour minimum. Besides pickleball, there’s a huge open lawn, multiple televisions, and a fireplace to cozy up to when it’s not 100-plus degrees, and, oh, yeah, and a wine tasting room with five wines and grab-and-go food items.

4514 Bob Wire Rd, Spicewood, TX 78669
(512) 809-1672
(512) 809-1672

Frontyard Brewing

Also located in Spicewood, the brewery offers six outdoor pickleball courts, which are reservations-only at $25 an hour with a one-hour minimum. The brewery has seven regular beers on tap with several others in seasonal rotation, like a Belgian golden ale or Mexican lager. Food truck Frontyard Food Co. is dishing up burgers, Bavarian soft pretzels, tacos, fries, and more.

4514 Bob Wire Rd, Spicewood, TX 78669
(512) 614-4380
(512) 614-4380
A pickleball court.
The pickleball courts at Frontyard Brewing.
Frontyard Brewing

Bouldin Acres

Reserve your court up to a week in advance at the South Austin bar, because it books up quickly. Rates are $10 or $20 per half-hour depending on the day and time. Rental paddles are also available. The drink menu ranges from draft beer to specialty cocktails, including three rotating frozen beverages, while food is fired up at the on-site food truck CM Smokehouse. Don’t skip the brisket crunch wrap. 

2027 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 536-0132
(512) 536-0132

Dreamland

While the kids are allowed on the Dripping Springs venue just not at the indoor bar), Dreamland is basically an adult-only playground full of music, art, games, food, and sports nestled on 86 acres in the Hill Country. There are 16 pickleball courts and mini golf, among other activities and points of interest. Pickleball court rates run from $24 to $40 per hour depending on day and time, and reservations are highly encouraged. Paddles are available for rent. Food includes salads, sandwiches, burgers, and pizza. 

2770 US-290, Dripping Springs, TX 78620
(512) 827-1279
(512) 827-1279

Sage Hill Inn & Spa

For something off the beaten path, drive south to Kyle for a serene pickleball experience at the hotel. With four lighted pickleball courts and an airy pavilion, it’s easy to dink and drink the day away on this 88-acre property. While guests can enjoy the pickleball courts, the public can also join in on the fun during weekly pickleball clinics for $50 per person. Every stay includes daily breakfast and three-course dinners.

4444 FM150 W, Kyle, TX 78640
(512) 268-1617
(512) 268-1617

