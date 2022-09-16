Play Pickleball at These Austin-Area Bars and Restaurants

For those not in the know, pickleball is a fast-growing sport that’s not only sweeping the nation but also Austin. The sport involves two, three, or four players on a tennis/badminton-like court, where the teams have to hit the plastic hole-y ball back and forth over a net with paddles.

While there are numerous pickleball courts and clubs to get your “dink” (a special shot) on all over town, there are also several bars, restaurants, breweries, and other locations in the Central Texas area where you can eat and drink while enjoying a game of pickleball. From Dripping Springs’s playground aptly named Dreamland to Bouldin Creek’s expansive patio restaurant/bar Bouldin Acres, there are plenty of places where you can paddle about. Even better: there are even more pickleball eateries headed our way with Austin Pickle Ranch and Electric Pickle.

