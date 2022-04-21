 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A tea setup.
Mother’s Day afternoon tea at Brentwood Social House.
Brentwood Social House/Facebook

7 Mother’s Day Brunches and Celebrations in Austin

Make reservations ASAP

by Erin Russell and Nadia Chaudhury
Mother’s Day afternoon tea at Brentwood Social House.
| Brentwood Social House/Facebook
by Erin Russell and Nadia Chaudhury

The women who raise us deserve to be celebrated. In order to help you find the perfect way to thank those maternal figures in your lives on Mother’s Day, Eater put together a guide to Austin’s best holiday brunches, dinners, pop-ups, and more happening around town.

There is something for everyone this year, from drag brunch at the W Hotel to a winery brunch buffet at William Chris Vineyards to brunch special dishes galore. All events are on Sunday, May 8, otherwise noted, and reservations are usually required.

If you’re looking for takeout Mother’s Day desserts, Eater has it covered with a separate guide, and then there are general brunch guides too.

If there is a Mother’s Day brunch, celebration, meal, or party missing from the guide below, let Eater know on the tipline.

As with all businesses, be sure to call ahead to make sure each restaurant/truck is still open or if there are updates on current offerings and service models, as things are changing constantly. Wear a mask, tip well, and if you’re ordering delivery, try to order directly from the restaurants/trucks themselves.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Brentwood Social House

1601 W Koenig Ln
Austin, TX 78756
(512) 362-8656
(512) 362-8656
While, okay, reservations for the British cafe’s Mother’s Day 2 p.m. afternoon tea are sold out already, the waitlist is still open.

2. Trace

200 Lavaca St
Austin, TX 78701
(512) 542-3600
(512) 542-3600
The W Hotel restaurant in downtown is hosting a drag brunch for Mother’s Day with two seatings at noon and 2 p.m. Reservations are made either over the phone or online.

 

3. The Cavalier

2400 Webberville Rd suite a
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 696-4318
(512) 696-4318
The East Austin bar and restaurant is also hosting a Mother’s Day drag brunch from noon to 2 p.m., with its full menu plus other food and drink specials. No reservations are required.

4. Corinne

304 E Cesar Chavez St Unit 100
Austin, TX 78701
(737) 787-7018
(737) 787-7018
The Austin Marriott Downtown hotel restaurant is offering two brunch specials for Mother’s Day. There are chocolate-covered strawberry buttermilk pancakes and the Matriarch cocktail, mixed with Deep Eddy grapefruit vodka, a rosemary-infused Bianco, aquafaba, agave, bitters, and grapefruit/lemon juices. Reservations are bookable online

A pink cocktail.
The Matriarch cocktail at Corinne.
Corinne

5. Aba Austin

1011 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
(737) 273-0199
(737) 273-0199
The Chicago Mediterranean import is also offering a special Mother’s Day brunch dish for the day, a spring frittata made with crab, peas, and shaved asparagus, available from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. It’s available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery services.

A frittata.
The spring frittata at Aba.
Samantha Brauer

6. It's Italian Cucina

1500 S Lamar Blvd #110
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 482-8655
(512) 482-8655
The Zilker Italian restaurant is hosting a four-course prix fixe Mother’s Day dinner available from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Dish choices include prosciutto and melons, Maine lobster ravioli, pan-seared lamb chops with foie gras, and tiramisu. It’s $75 per person and $95 with wine pairings. Reservations are bookable online.

7. William Chris Vineyards

10352, US-290
Hye, TX 78635
(830) 998-7654
(830) 998-7654
Though it’s a trek from Austin, the Hye winery is hosting a buffet brunch with wine cocktails for Mother’s Day, plus there will be pickable flower bouquets, a photo booth, and live music. Tickets are $50 with two timed seatings, one at 11 a.m. and the other at 1 p.m.

