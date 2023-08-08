Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat and Drink Around Huston-Tillotson University in Austin

Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat and Drink Around Huston-Tillotson University in Austin

The Huston-Tillotson University is Austin’s only private historically Black college. The Blackshear-Prospect Hill neighborhood institution was formed in 1951 after the merger of two Black universities, the Samuel Huston College (opened in 1900) and Tillotson College (1881), and continues to teach undergraduate students today.

And for Huston-Tillotson University students, to learn, they must eat, and there happens to be plenty of great places for such things around the campus perimeter in Central East Austin. There are food trucks like Anything’s Baked Potato with loaded baked potatoes and Discada with snackable tacos; bars like the Grackle and the Liberty; easy restaurants like Indo-Tex-Mex spot Nasha and diner Counter Cafe; and even a nice upscale-ish place with Canje.