Where to Eat and Drink Around the University of Texas at Austin

Where to Eat and Drink in San Marcos

Where to Eat and Drink Around Texas A&M University

A loaded baked potato.
Where to Eat and Drink Around Huston-Tillotson University in Austin

HTU students can find loaded baked potatoes, tacos, ramen, boba tea, beer, and more around the Blackshear-Prospect Hill campus

by Nadia Chaudhury
by Nadia Chaudhury

The Huston-Tillotson University is Austin’s only private historically Black college. The Blackshear-Prospect Hill neighborhood institution was formed in 1951 after the merger of two Black universities, the Samuel Huston College (opened in 1900) and Tillotson College (1881), and continues to teach undergraduate students today.

And for Huston-Tillotson University students, to learn, they must eat, and there happens to be plenty of great places for such things around the campus perimeter in Central East Austin. There are food trucks like Anything’s Baked Potato with loaded baked potatoes and Discada with snackable tacos; bars like the Grackle and the Liberty; easy restaurants like Indo-Tex-Mex spot Nasha and diner Counter Cafe; and even a nice upscale-ish place with Canje.

If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Anything’s Baked Potato

The Central East Austin food truck parked on Rosewood Avenue is all about heartily loaded baked sweet potatoes. There are so many topping options, such as the chicken-fried steak, the morning-ready sausage/bacon/scrambled eggs/cheese/Cajun cream sauce, and the vegan vegetable medley atop russet or sweet potatoes. Takeout orders can be placed in person or via Caviar; there are DoorDash deliveries; and there are outdoor dine-in areas.

1326 Rosewood Ave, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 243-7702
(512) 243-7702

East Side Pies

Students love pizza, right? The Austin mini-chain luckily has a location right in Blackshear-Prospect Hill on Rosewood Avenue, slinging its thin-crust pies covered with either ricotta or black bean sauce along with meats and vegetables. Plus, there are vegan and gluten-free options available. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online or in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1401 Rosewood Ave, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 524-0933
(512) 524-0933

Discada

For lunch and dinner taco needs, look no further than this Blackshear-Prospect Hill Northern Mexican food truck parked on Rosewood Avenue. Discada serves up little tacos with its namesake filling — a juicy, tender mixture of beef, pork, and vegetables. Takeout orders can be placed online or in person; there are outdoor dine-in areas.

1319 Rosewood Ave, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 945-7577
(512) 945-7577

Micklethwait Craft Meats BBQ

Because it is Austin, yes, there is a barbecue spot near campus. The Blackshear-Prospect Hill barbecue truck has a whole beer garden setup with its bar Saddle Up on Rosewood Avenue, which means smoked meats like brisket, sausages, and pulled pork starting at 11 a.m. until everything is sold out as well as beers, wines, and baked goods. Takeout barbecue orders can be placed online or in person; there are outdoor dine-in areas.

1309 Rosewood Ave, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 791-5961
(512) 791-5961

Figure 8 Coffee Purveyors

Caffeine is crucial to students, and the Blackshear-Prospect Hill coffee shop on Chicon Street is your best bet for the best coffee within campus distance. There’s a cute interior and shaded outdoor patio, all the better for enjoying well-crafted espresso drinks. Takeout orders can be placed in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

1111 Chicon St, Austin, TX 78702

Nasha

An easy place for larger groups, the Blackshear-Prospect Hill restaurant on East Seventh Street focuses on Texas-Mexican-Indian cuisine for fun lunches and dinners. There are mash-up dishes and cocktails like tacos full of tandoori chicken or masala lamb, enchiladas with tikka masala and aloo gobi; and curried margaritas. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online; there are Favor deliveries; and there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1614 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 350-2919
(512) 350-2919

Hotel Vegas

To let off some steam or just enjoy yourself with some live music, head to the East Cesar Chavez neighborhood bar-slash-music venue on East Sixth Street. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

1502 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702

Ramen Tatsu-Ya

Ramen is another one of those go-to student meals, but go for quality bowls at the East Cesar Chavez neighborhood location of the growing Japanese noodle soup chain on East Sixth. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1600 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 893-5561
(512) 893-5561

Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar

Migas generally solve all sorts of problems, especially when the plate is from the East Cesar Chavez neighborhood Tex-Mex restaurant on East Sixth Street. This is even more so because it’s open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and there are also margaritas and bloody marys. Takeout orders can be placed in person; there are indoor dine-in services.

1511 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 478-2420
(512) 478-2420

The Grackle & Asador Tacos

Because Austin is full of bar-food truck combinations, this is a great duo near campus in the East Chavez neighborhood on East Sixth Street. First, you’ve got the Grackle, which serves up easy drinks and a really decent whiskey lineup. Then there’s on-site food truck Asador for all your taco needs. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

1700 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 520-8148
(512) 520-8148

The Liberty & Golden Grill

And, because affordable drinks are probably important: the dive bar in the East Cesar Chavez neighborhood on East Sixth Street is a good destination for alcoholic drinks and evening and late-night food from on-site truck Golden Grill with burgers and sandwiches and the such. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

1618 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 514-0502
(512) 514-0502

Zilker Brewing Company and Taproom & Spicy Boys

Central Texas has a fantastic brewery scene and, yes, there’s a great brewery within walking distance of campus. The East Cesar Chavez brewery on East Sixth Street focuses on a nice variety of beers, from the Marco IPA to the coffee milk stout. There’s also on-site truck Spicy Boys, serving up fried chicken sandwiches. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

1701 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 712-5590
(512) 712-5590

Terrazzo Tea

Bubble tea is the center of this Holly cafe on East Seventh Street. There are jasmine milk, fruit, blended fruit, and milk tea options, all with a variety of juices, bobas, jellies, and fruit bits. Takeout orders can be placed online or in person; there are indoor dine-in areas.

1923 E 7th St #150, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 363-5630
(512) 363-5630

Counter Cafe

Students and diners go hand in hand, and the Holly restaurant on East Sixth Street is a solid bet for simple American and Southern dishes in the daytime. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1914 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 351-9961
(512) 351-9961

Canje

If you’re looking for a nice dinner out with friends, family, and/or significant others, come to the Holly Caribbean restaurant on East Sixth for fantastic roti, flavorful jerk chicken, fun cocktails, and luscious desserts. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1914 E 6th St ste c, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 706-9119
(512) 706-9119

