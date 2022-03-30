Share All sharing options for: The 10 Best Spots for Food During Fiesta San Antonio

From oysters, turkey legs, to chicken on sticks, the city’s big festival has it all

Fiesta San Antonio, the citywide festival that began as a parade commemorating the Battle of Alamo, is back at full capacity with eleven days of celebrations, entertainment, and, most importantly, food. There are over 100 events, all to celebrate San Antonio and its rich multicultural history.

Fiesta kicks off this week starting on Thursday, March 31 and ends on Sunday, April 10. The festival was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, and the summer 2021 edition fell short of expectations, with significantly lower attendance than in years past. Some Fiesta events are free and open to the public, while others require a ticket or entrance fee.

For many, the return of Fiesta signals the return of precious festival foods, like elotes, roasted turkey legs, and the coveted chicken on a stick, a fried chicken breast skewered and served with a jalapeño. While most of the celebrations include some sort of concessions, Eater is highlighting the best 10 events to find quality Fiesta food classics below.

Everything is listed in chronological order.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.