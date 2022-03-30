 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

16 of Austin’s Fluffiest Pancake Stacks

15 Essential Tacos to Try in San Antonio

21 Excellent Beer Gardens in Austin

Two people with painted nails holding small trays of chicken tostadas.
Food from a Fiesta event in San Antonio.
Betsy Newman Photography/Fiesta San Antonio

The 10 Best Spots for Food During Fiesta San Antonio

From oysters, turkey legs, to chicken on sticks, the city’s big festival has it all

by Polly Anna Rocha
View as Map
Food from a Fiesta event in San Antonio.
| Betsy Newman Photography/Fiesta San Antonio
by Polly Anna Rocha

Fiesta San Antonio, the citywide festival that began as a parade commemorating the Battle of Alamo, is back at full capacity with eleven days of celebrations, entertainment, and, most importantly, food. There are over 100 events, all to celebrate San Antonio and its rich multicultural history.

Fiesta kicks off this week starting on Thursday, March 31 and ends on Sunday, April 10. The festival was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, and the summer 2021 edition fell short of expectations, with significantly lower attendance than in years past. Some Fiesta events are free and open to the public, while others require a ticket or entrance fee.

For many, the return of Fiesta signals the return of precious festival foods, like elotes, roasted turkey legs, and the coveted chicken on a stick, a fried chicken breast skewered and served with a jalapeño. While most of the celebrations include some sort of concessions, Eater is highlighting the best 10 events to find quality Fiesta food classics below.

Everything is listed in chronological order.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Fiesta Fiesta

Copy Link
434 S Alamo St
San Antonio, TX 78205
Visit Website

As the official opening ceremony, Fiesta Fiesta transforms the Hemisfair into a giant party complete with live entertainment, a fireworks show, and festival fare from vendors like San Antonio Gorditas, Palenque Grill, and Dolce Kupcakes. The event takes place on Thursday, March 31 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and is free to attend.

2. Fiesta Carnival

Copy Link
100 Montana St
San Antonio, TX 78203
Visit Website

The multi-day Fiesta Carnival is full of bright lights, amusement rides, and, of course, food. From funnel cakes to roasted corn, there’s always plenty to eat between carnival games. The event runs throughout the duration of Fiesta from Friday, March 31 through Sunday, April 10, and hours of operation vary by day. Admission to the carnival is free, and an unlimited ride pass are available online for $25. Prices vary for individual attractions, food, and beverages.

3. Fiesta De Los Reyes

Copy Link
514 W Commerce St
San Antonio, TX 78207
Visit Website

It feels like a fiesta in Market Square all year round, but the cultural hub ups the ante during Fiesta. This 10-day event features huge lineups of live performances across multiple stages and more than 30 food and drink booths serving up San Antonio classics, including Mexican cuisine, chicken on a stick, and aguas frescas. Fiesta De Los Reyes runs from Friday, April 1 to Sunday, April 10, and is free to attend. Food and beverages are individually priced.

4. Taste of New Orleans

Copy Link
3875 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX 78212
Visit Website

New Orleans-style food is at the center of this Fiesta event, featuring dishes like gumbo, red beans and rice, etouffee, jambalaya, and Cajun catfish. Taste of New Orleans runs at various times from Friday, April 1 to Sunday, April 3. Tickets are available online for $14 or at the gate, and food and drink credits can be purchased online in increments of $25. Food and beverages are individually priced.

5. Fiesta Oyster Bake

Copy Link
1 Camino Santa Maria
San Antonio, TX 78228
Visit Website

Fittingly enough, classic rock band Blue Oyster Cult is the headlining band at the annual music and food festival put on by the St. Mary’s University Alumni Association, which serves up more than 100,000 oysters every year. Oyster Bake takes place on Friday, April 1 from 5 to 11 p.m. and then again on Saturday, April 2 from noon to 11 p.m. Tickets are available online for $25, and food and beverages are individually priced.

6. Chili Queens Chili Cook-Off

Copy Link
411 Bonham
San Antonio, TX 78205
Visit Website

The Chili Queens Chili Cook-Off is a nod to the women who sold hot foods like chili in downtown plazas as early as the 1800s. Tacky costumes are encouraged. A previous winner will give out chili samples throughout the event, which serves as a fundraiser for San Antonio Aids Foundation and Thrive Youth. The cook-off is on Sunday, April 3 from 3 to 8 p.m., and admission is free for attendees ages 18 and older.

7. A Night in Old San Antonio

Copy Link
227 S Presa St
San Antonio, TX 78205
Visit Website

A Night in Old San Antonio (NIOSA) is Fiesta's largest and most attended event, which packs the historic La Villita to the brim. This year, NIOSA contains 15 different culturally-themed zones geared toward a different cuisine, each with a set of food booths to match, like the French Quarter area, which has gumbo and beignets, or the Mexican Market, which will serve burritos, chalupas, and more. NIOSA runs from Tuesday, April 5 to Friday, April 8. Tickets are available online for $20, and food and drink credits can be purchased online in increments of $25. Food and beverages are individually priced.

8. Fiesta Gartenfest

Copy Link
422 Pereida St
San Antonio, TX 78210
Visit Website

Representing the German heritage of San Antonio, Fiesta Gartenfest is a three-day celebration of music, food, and culture. Bratwurst, sauerkraut, Bavarian pretzels, and 15 German brews will be served, among other specialty offerings from host site Beethoven Männerchor. The event runs from Wednesday, April 6 through Friday, April 8, 4 p.m. to midnight each day, and tickets are available online for $8. Food and beverages are individually priced.

9. CultureFest & Rib Cook-off

Copy Link
1801 Martin Luther King Dr
San Antonio, TX 78203
Visit Website

Most San Antonio-area colleges and universities host some kind of a Fiesta-oriented party, and St. Philips College is no exception. The eastside college’s Culturefest’s lineup includes entertainment, games, raffles, a rib cook-off, and loads of other food options, such as nachos, funnel cakes, and tacos. The event takes place on Thursday, April 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and admission is free. Food and beverages are individually priced.

10. King William Fair

Copy Link
122 Madison
San Antonio, TX 78204
Visit Website

More than 65 food and beverage vendors, including Elotes Locos, Plantaqueria, and Rosa’s Cocina, are scheduled to set up around the King William District in Southtown for the annual King William Fair. The fair takes place on Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and tickets can be purchased online for $20 or at the gate. Food and beverages are individually priced.

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Fiesta Fiesta

434 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205

As the official opening ceremony, Fiesta Fiesta transforms the Hemisfair into a giant party complete with live entertainment, a fireworks show, and festival fare from vendors like San Antonio Gorditas, Palenque Grill, and Dolce Kupcakes. The event takes place on Thursday, March 31 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and is free to attend.

434 S Alamo St
San Antonio, TX 78205
Visit Website

2. Fiesta Carnival

100 Montana St, San Antonio, TX 78203

The multi-day Fiesta Carnival is full of bright lights, amusement rides, and, of course, food. From funnel cakes to roasted corn, there’s always plenty to eat between carnival games. The event runs throughout the duration of Fiesta from Friday, March 31 through Sunday, April 10, and hours of operation vary by day. Admission to the carnival is free, and an unlimited ride pass are available online for $25. Prices vary for individual attractions, food, and beverages.

100 Montana St
San Antonio, TX 78203
Visit Website

3. Fiesta De Los Reyes

514 W Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78207

It feels like a fiesta in Market Square all year round, but the cultural hub ups the ante during Fiesta. This 10-day event features huge lineups of live performances across multiple stages and more than 30 food and drink booths serving up San Antonio classics, including Mexican cuisine, chicken on a stick, and aguas frescas. Fiesta De Los Reyes runs from Friday, April 1 to Sunday, April 10, and is free to attend. Food and beverages are individually priced.

514 W Commerce St
San Antonio, TX 78207
Visit Website

4. Taste of New Orleans

3875 N St Mary's St, San Antonio, TX 78212

New Orleans-style food is at the center of this Fiesta event, featuring dishes like gumbo, red beans and rice, etouffee, jambalaya, and Cajun catfish. Taste of New Orleans runs at various times from Friday, April 1 to Sunday, April 3. Tickets are available online for $14 or at the gate, and food and drink credits can be purchased online in increments of $25. Food and beverages are individually priced.

3875 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX 78212
Visit Website

5. Fiesta Oyster Bake

1 Camino Santa Maria, San Antonio, TX 78228

Fittingly enough, classic rock band Blue Oyster Cult is the headlining band at the annual music and food festival put on by the St. Mary’s University Alumni Association, which serves up more than 100,000 oysters every year. Oyster Bake takes place on Friday, April 1 from 5 to 11 p.m. and then again on Saturday, April 2 from noon to 11 p.m. Tickets are available online for $25, and food and beverages are individually priced.

1 Camino Santa Maria
San Antonio, TX 78228
Visit Website

6. Chili Queens Chili Cook-Off

411 Bonham, San Antonio, TX 78205

The Chili Queens Chili Cook-Off is a nod to the women who sold hot foods like chili in downtown plazas as early as the 1800s. Tacky costumes are encouraged. A previous winner will give out chili samples throughout the event, which serves as a fundraiser for San Antonio Aids Foundation and Thrive Youth. The cook-off is on Sunday, April 3 from 3 to 8 p.m., and admission is free for attendees ages 18 and older.

411 Bonham
San Antonio, TX 78205
Visit Website

7. A Night in Old San Antonio

227 S Presa St, San Antonio, TX 78205

A Night in Old San Antonio (NIOSA) is Fiesta's largest and most attended event, which packs the historic La Villita to the brim. This year, NIOSA contains 15 different culturally-themed zones geared toward a different cuisine, each with a set of food booths to match, like the French Quarter area, which has gumbo and beignets, or the Mexican Market, which will serve burritos, chalupas, and more. NIOSA runs from Tuesday, April 5 to Friday, April 8. Tickets are available online for $20, and food and drink credits can be purchased online in increments of $25. Food and beverages are individually priced.

227 S Presa St
San Antonio, TX 78205
Visit Website

8. Fiesta Gartenfest

422 Pereida St, San Antonio, TX 78210

Representing the German heritage of San Antonio, Fiesta Gartenfest is a three-day celebration of music, food, and culture. Bratwurst, sauerkraut, Bavarian pretzels, and 15 German brews will be served, among other specialty offerings from host site Beethoven Männerchor. The event runs from Wednesday, April 6 through Friday, April 8, 4 p.m. to midnight each day, and tickets are available online for $8. Food and beverages are individually priced.

422 Pereida St
San Antonio, TX 78210
Visit Website

9. CultureFest & Rib Cook-off

1801 Martin Luther King Dr, San Antonio, TX 78203

Most San Antonio-area colleges and universities host some kind of a Fiesta-oriented party, and St. Philips College is no exception. The eastside college’s Culturefest’s lineup includes entertainment, games, raffles, a rib cook-off, and loads of other food options, such as nachos, funnel cakes, and tacos. The event takes place on Thursday, April 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and admission is free. Food and beverages are individually priced.

1801 Martin Luther King Dr
San Antonio, TX 78203
Visit Website

10. King William Fair

122 Madison, San Antonio, TX 78204

More than 65 food and beverage vendors, including Elotes Locos, Plantaqueria, and Rosa’s Cocina, are scheduled to set up around the King William District in Southtown for the annual King William Fair. The fair takes place on Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and tickets can be purchased online for $20 or at the gate. Food and beverages are individually priced.

122 Madison
San Antonio, TX 78204
Visit Website

Related Maps