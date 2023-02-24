 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A lit-up disco ball above a dark crowded dance floor.
An Emo Guide to Going Out in Austin

Bars and clubs to cry it out to the best music genre

by Erin Russell
by Erin Russell

A return to trends of the 2000s means a revival of emo music and culture in bars and restaurants around Austin. Whether you attended post-hardcore emo band Recover shows at the original Emo’s downtown or are just discovering the music’s cathartic power, there are several options for those looking to cry it out around town.

Austin’s emo scene falls roughly into two categories: themed events and locales with the right vibe. The biggest name for events is TX Emo Club, which hosts a wildly popular emo dance party at beloved sweaty downtown bar Barbarella’s. On the “vibes” side, check out the all-black-inside King Bee or the throwback decor at Little Brother Bar.

For more options to soothe the emo soul, check out Austin’s excellent dive bars, coffee shops, and late-night restaurants to visit after a show.

Go and try / You’ll never break me / (We’ll carry on) / We want it all / We wanna play this part (We’ll carry on)

If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

King Bee

While the music playing at King Bee is more likely to be funk or blues, there are several elements that scream emo: the super-dark interior, general atmosphere, and frozen Bee’s Knees garnished with a flower as a reminder of the fleeting beauty of life.

1906 E 12th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 600-6956
(512) 600-6956

Barbarella Austin

The first Wednesday of every month, everyone’s favorite crowded, sweaty downtown club Barbarella’s (aka Barbs) becomes a giant emo dance party during Jimmy Eat Wednesday, a TX Emo Club event. This is not a place for fanciness — get there early, grab a cranberry vodka or beer, and get ready to sing your heart out.

611 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701

Fourth & Co

This downtown bar hosts “My Chemical Mondays” with emo bingo every Monday night starting at 8 p.m. Settle in with a burger and cheese curds from the kitchen and keep the complimentary tissues close.

208 W 4th St Unit D, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 769-5608
(512) 769-5608

The Treasury ATX

This speakeasy behind Shangri-La on East Sixth will occasionally trot out an emo theme — but even during normal operations, there’s something distinctly emo about having to descend into darkness for one of the best espresso martinis in town.

1012 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702

Little Brother

Step back in time at this tiny bar on Rainey Street modeled after owner Matthew Bolick’s childhood room, complete with action movies playing on the VCR. The food here is also on theme: usually the Bummer Burrito truck with occasional interruptions from radical burger pop-up Bad Larry Burger Club. Punk and hardcore bands will often play on the equally tiny patio overlooking the street — maybe someday that will include Bolick’s own emo band, Mall Walker.

89 Rainey St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 305-3133
(512) 305-3133

Emo's Austin

Although the original downtown location of this concert venue — with its famously gross bathroomsclosed in 2011 to relocate to a venue on East Riverside with an actual sound system, its spirit lives on. It still hosts emo favorites like Sunny Day Real Estate or Thrice, just this time from a larger stage with actual air conditioning and multiple bars.

2015 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78741

