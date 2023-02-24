Share All sharing options for: An Emo Guide to Going Out in Austin

Bars and clubs to cry it out to the best music genre

A return to trends of the 2000s means a revival of emo music and culture in bars and restaurants around Austin. Whether you attended post-hardcore emo band Recover shows at the original Emo’s downtown or are just discovering the music’s cathartic power, there are several options for those looking to cry it out around town.

Austin’s emo scene falls roughly into two categories: themed events and locales with the right vibe. The biggest name for events is TX Emo Club, which hosts a wildly popular emo dance party at beloved sweaty downtown bar Barbarella’s. On the “vibes” side, check out the all-black-inside King Bee or the throwback decor at Little Brother Bar.

For more options to soothe the emo soul, check out Austin’s excellent dive bars, coffee shops, and late-night restaurants to visit after a show.

