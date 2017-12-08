Where to Eat on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Austin

These restaurants are open on December 24 and 25 for brunch and/or dinner

Where to Eat on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Austin

Give yourself and the family a break from the kitchen by heading out to eat at some of Austin’s best and most festive. To give you some ideas, Eater rounded up a list of Austin restaurants open on Christmas Eve (Friday, December 24) and Christmas Day (Saturday, December 25).

Find special prix fixe dinners, expansive brunch buffets, unfussy regular menus, and even much-needed coffee. Make reservations soon because most of these restaurants will book up very quickly (the Four Seasons’ Ciclo is already sold out for its brunch buffet, although the waitlist may open up.)

If there's a restaurant offering a holiday meal that's not listed below, let Eater know through the comments or over the tipline.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.