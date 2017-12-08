 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A plate with a bone split open and the marrow visible
Roasted bone marrow from 1417
1417/Facebook

Where to Eat on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Austin

These restaurants are open on December 24 and 25 for brunch and/or dinner

by Erin Russell Updated
Roasted bone marrow from 1417
| 1417/Facebook
by Erin Russell Updated

Give yourself and the family a break from the kitchen by heading out to eat at some of Austin’s best and most festive. To give you some ideas, Eater rounded up a list of Austin restaurants open on Christmas Eve (Friday, December 24) and Christmas Day (Saturday, December 25).

Find special prix fixe dinners, expansive brunch buffets, unfussy regular menus, and even much-needed coffee. Make reservations soon because most of these restaurants will book up very quickly (the Four Seasons’ Ciclo is already sold out for its brunch buffet, although the waitlist may open up.)

If there's a restaurant offering a holiday meal that's not listed below, let Eater know through the comments or over the tipline.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. L'Oca d'Oro

1900 Simond Ave
Austin, TX 78723
(737) 212-1876
(737) 212-1876
Italian restaurant L’Oca d’Oro will be serving up a traditional Italian Feast of the Seven Fishes this Christmas Eve (and also the day before). The meal will be served family-style, with seven seafood dishes being served in four courses, from shellfish crudo and spaghetti con vongole. The meal is priced at $85 for adults and $35 for children between the ages of two and ten. Reserve online.

L’Oca d’Oro
L'Oca d'Oro
Robert Lerma/EATX

2. 24 Diner

600 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78703
(512) 472-5400
(512) 472-5400
The Austin staple will remain open through the holidays, even on Christmas Eve and Day.

Breakfast at 24 Diner
[Photo: 24 Diner/Facebook]
24 Diner/Facebook

3. Wu Chow

IBC Bank Plaza, 500 W 5th St #168
Austin, TX 78701
(512) 476-2469
(512) 476-2469
Downtown Chinese restaurant Wu Chow will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, serving specialties like soup dumplings from 5 to 11 p.m. It will be walk-in only on Christmas Day, but will accept to-go orders as well.

Won tons in spicy oil in a bowl
Sichuan spicy won tons from Wu Chow
Wu Chow/Facebook

4. Group Therapy

400 Lavaca St
Austin, TX 78701
(512) 542-9292
(512) 542-9292
Hotel Zaza’s poolside cocktail bar and restaurant will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

5. Russian House

307 E 5th St
Austin, TX 78701
(512) 428-5442
(512) 428-5442
If you’re looking to get in the holiday spirit with some hearty Russian delicacies such as blini, borscht and pelmeni, Russian House will be open on Christmas Day for its celebration with its full menu and Christmas drink specials from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. It’s also open for regular hours on Christmas Eve. Call or go online to make a reservation.

Russian House
Russian House
Spencer Selvidge/EATX

6. It's Italian Cucina

1500 S Lamar Blvd #110
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 482-8655
(512) 482-8655
It’s Italian Cucina is serving its own Feast of the Seven Fishes on Christmas Eve. The prix fixe menu has seven courses, from Maine lobster ravioli to risotto with sauteed squid. The price is $95 per person, and reservations are available online.

Dishes at It’s Italian Cucina
Dishes at It’s Italian Cucina
It’s Italian Cucina/Facebook

7. 1417

1417 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 551-2430
(512) 551-2430
The New American restaurant on South First will be open on Christmas Eve from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. with a tasting menu ($85 per person) and a la carte menu, including a special prime rib for two with horseradish cream.

8. Jack Allen's Kitchen

7720 TX-71
Austin, TX 78735
(512) 852-8558
(512) 852-8558
All locations of Jack Allen’s Kitchen will be open until 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, serving its regular menu of Texas classics. Sister restaurant Salt Traders Coastal Cooking will keep the same hours for those looking to get seafood fixes up in Round Rock and Zilker.

Jack Allen’s Kitchen in Oak Hill
Jack Allen’s Kitchen in Oak Hill
Kenny Braun

Copy Link
575 Hyatt Lost Pines Rd
Cedar Creek, TX 78612
(512) 308-1234
(512) 308-1234
The Cedar Creek resort will host a traditional dinner from noon to 8 p.m. Reserve online.

