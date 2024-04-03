Where to Drink and Eat in Hye, Texas

The Hill Country town of Hye is a hotbed of wonderful Texas wineries right in Blanco County, found along on Highway 290 between Fredericksburg and Johnson City (much like its counterpart Stonewall). This Eater Austin guide to the town includes some of the state’s best wineries (hello, Calais and William Chris) and the state’s first distillery (Garrison). Alas, one of the area’s standout food spots — Hye Market — closed in 2022.
