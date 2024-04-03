 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A vineyard with an angled building in the back.
William Chris Vineyards.
William Chris Vineyards

Where to Drink and Eat in Hye, Texas

The little Hill Country town is a hotbed of great Central Texas wineries

by Nadia Chaudhury
William Chris Vineyards.
| William Chris Vineyards
by Nadia Chaudhury

The Hill Country town of Hye is a hotbed of wonderful Texas wineries right in Blanco County, found along on Highway 290 between Fredericksburg and Johnson City (much like its counterpart Stonewall). This Eater Austin guide to the town includes some of the state’s best wineries (hello, Calais and William Chris) and the state’s first distillery (Garrison). Alas, one of the area’s standout food spots — Hye Market — closed in 2022.

Check out these other Hill Country dining destinations and the the Hill Country pie road trip map, or the offerings in Stonewall, Fredericksburg, Johnson City, Marble Falls, Dripping Springs, and Wimberley.

Ron Yates Wines

The Spicewood Vineyards winery’s younger sibling is just as enamored with Texas grapes sourced from its own properties. Tempranillo is its speciality, but there are also other great reds as well as whites, pet-nats, and rosés. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

6676 Hwy 290 West, Hye, Texas 78635

Calais Winery

Thsi is winemaker Benjamin Calais’s one of two Hye wineries (see French connection below above), where the team creates Texas-forever wines made with French approaches, leading to really lovely full-bodied reds. And even more magical: the wine tastings take place in a built-up cave, which makes for a wonderful experiences. Book reservations online; there are indoor areas.

8115 W US Highway 290, Hye, TX 78635

William Chris Vineyards

This Hye winery is one of the proponents of Texas’s newer age of wines. The Hill Country spot focuses on Texas grapes, resulting in thoughtful wines like the fizzy fun pet-nat as well as reds, whites, and rosés. There are various tasting formats within the beautiful sprawling property, including the vineyard table and the picnic lunch, both of which comes with food. Book reservations online; there are indoor and outdoor areas.

10352 W US Highway 290, Hye, TX 78635
(830) 998-7654
(830) 998-7654

French Connection Wines

Winemaker Benjamin Calais operates two Hye wineries (see Calais above), and it’s through French Connection where he and the team hones in on Rhone-style wines with Texas grapes. Along with wine tastings, there are charcuterie/cheese boards and desserts like macarons. Book reservations online; there are indoor and outdoor areas.

1197 Hye-Albert Road, Hye, Texas 78635

Garrison Brothers Distillery

The Texas distillery — one of the state’s first — is all about bourbons, available for drinking at its on-site Whiskey Shack, which also serves up cocktails and food such as tri-tip steak tacos, chili, burgers, and sandwiches. There are also special bourbon tastings available. There are outdoor areas.

1827 Hye Albert Rd, Hye, TX 78635
(830) 392-0246
(830) 392-0246

