The Hottest New Restaurants in Austin, September 2021

20 Excellent Coffee Shops in Austin

20 Great Pizzerias in Austin

A group of wine bottles ranging from rosés to whites to reds, with labels reading “Dandy Rose,” “Fall Creek Vineyards,” an abstract yellow-white-black image, “Round Mountain Vineyard” and an image of a vineyard acre, an illustration of a weed and a flying insect, and “William Chris Petillant Natural.”
Yes, you can find excellent Texas wines at Austin restaurants and shops.
Nadia Chaudhury/Eater Austin

Where to Drink and Buy Texas Wine Across Austin

Enjoy a glass of white on-site or take a bottle of red to go

by Nadia Chaudhury
Yes, you can find excellent Texas wines at Austin restaurants and shops.
| Nadia Chaudhury/Eater Austin
by Nadia Chaudhury

Texas wine is wonderful, but people unfamiliar with the scene may not know where to start with the state’s wide variety of noteworthy bottles or the stellar businesses selling them. If you’re in search of Texas wines worth trying and ways to support Austin restaurants and small businesses, then you’re in luck. Eater has collected the best wine bars and shops offering glasses or bottles of Texas’s finest, including the regional produce-focused Dai Due with its thoughtfully crafted wine list, the vintage-themed wine bar Apt 115, small-but-mighty markets like Tiny Grocer, and gas station shops worth the stop like Sunrise Mini-Mart.

Since local news, government mandates, and business policies continue to change frequently, it’s a good idea to call ahead to ensure each venue is still open and to stay informed of any changes to the businesses’ current offerings and service models. Wear a mask, tip well, and if you’re ordering delivery, try to order directly from the restaurants or shops.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Sunrise Mini Mart

1809 W Anderson Ln
Austin, TX 78757
This Crestview convenience store-slash-gas station is Austin’s worst-kept wine secret. The bottle selection is massive yet well-curated with a big emphasis on natural wines, thanks to Sam Rozani. Take your time examining the shelves or opt to browse the website. Currently, there are several options from Southold Farm + Cellar. To-go bottles can be purchased in person or for pickup and delivery online.

2. Bufalina Due

6555 Burnet Rd #100
Austin, TX 78757
Under wine director Rania Zayyat, the Brentwood Neapolitan pizzeria takes its wine very, very seriously, and especially natural wines. Texas offerings from the online bottle shop include plentiful Southold bottles. Shipped orders can be placed online

A big restaurant room with wooden picnic tables, two-person seats against the wall with a long banquette, and a corner bar
Bufalina Due
Robert J. Lerma/Eater Austin

3. King Liquor

5310 Burnet Rd
Austin, TX 78756
This Allandale liquor shop’s shelves house plenty of Texas reds, whites, and rosés, including Duchman Winery, Messina Hof, Pedernales Cellars, Fall Creek Vineyards, and William Chris Vineyards. Everything is available via in-person purchase or Drizly delivery orders.

4. Foreign & Domestic

306 E 53rd St
Austin, TX 78751
The North Loop restaurant’s list is full of wineries from across the Lone Star state. There are picks from C.L. Butaud (which typically sells its bottles through its wine clubs), Wine for the People’s Dandy Rosé, William Chris, and Southold. Bottles and by-the-glass pours are available for indoor and patio dining, and there are to-go bottles for pickups and DoorDash deliveries. The wines pair well with hearty New Texan dishes — think venison tartare, gnocchi, and pork chops — served in an easy setting that works well for casual and nicer meals.

5. Antonelli's Cheese Shop

4220 Duval St
Austin, TX 78751
Wine and cheese make for a perfect pairing, and this Hyde Park cheese shop sells bottles to go along with its wide array of cheeses. There’s a strong Texas showing, such as pet-nat from William Chris, a white blend from Southold, Wine for the People’s Grower Project albarino and Dandy Rosé, and tempranillo from C.L. Butaud. To-go orders are available in person and online.

6. Rebel Cheese

2200 Aldrich St Suite 120
Austin, TX 78723
The casual Mueller vegan deli put together a stellar wine list, which includes rosés from the Wine for the People portfolio and numerous William Chris options. Bottles are available for on-site patio drinking. The deli also takes to-go orders online and in person and accepts DoorDash deliveries.

7. Contigo

2027 Anchor Ln
Austin, TX 78723
Texas wines make a good showing throughout the MLK New Texan restaurant’s menu, with offerings from Southold, Dandy Rosé, Austin Winery, and William Chris. Some are available for on-site drinking (plenty of patio space), and others are reserved for takeout via online ordering, but all of them complement the mostly patio restaurant’s casual dishes well, like the crispy green beans, burgers, and Texas quail.

8. Dai Due

2406 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
It makes sense that this Texas-forever butcher shop and low-key Cherrywood restaurant offers a healthy number of regional wines, such as Duchman, Lewis Wines, Pedernales Cellars, and Bending Branch. Each one is available by glass or bottle for on-site services, especially if you opt for the restaurant’s shaded patio. The wines round out meals made with highly seasonal and local produce and meats, such as fish and chips, antelope ceviche, and wagyu cheeseburgers.

9. Better Half Coffee & Cocktails

406 Walsh St
Austin, TX 78703
The Clarksville-adjacent all-day restaurant is another place to buy the latest vintage from small and excellent winery Lightsome. There’s also the restaurant’s collaboration bottle with Southold, the Can’t Hurt Might Help, a crispy effervescent red sparkling lagrein made in 2016. Bottles can be purchased online or in person for takeout. Bottles are also available to drink on-site, plus there’s a large patio. Similarly, on the other side of town, sibling coffee shop/beer bar Brew & Brew provides a quality Texas wine selection with Southold and Austin Winery options.

10. The Austin Wine Merchant

512 W 6th St
Austin, TX 78701
The reliable Clarksville retail shop includes a curated selection of Texas wines, from Fall Creek to Lewis to Sandy Road Vineyards. Bottles and cases are available for in-store purchasing. The store notes that it can also place special orders from wineries not listed.

The facade of a brick retail store ith tall windows, a red awning, and sign that reads “Austin Wine Merchant”
The Austin Wine Merchant naturally sells a whole bunch of Texas wines
Austin Wine Merchant/Facebook

11. Texas Reds and Whites

407 Red River St
Austin, TX 78701
It’s in the name: This downtown tasting room is dedicated to all things boozy made in Texas. That naturally means a nice wide range of Texas wines, including many already named on this map, plus Kuhlman Cellars and Ron Yates Wines. In-person tastings, glasses, and bottles are available; pickup bottle orders can be placed online.

12. Apt 115

2025 E 7th St
Austin, TX 78702
The lengthy wine list of this intimate East Austin wine bar focuses on wineries with small productions and/or low-intervention processes. With those criteria, Texas bottles include C.L. Butaud, William Chris, and Southold (plus its new mataro pet-nat). The casual bar serves wine-friendly small plates (oysters, white bean tartine) and cheese and cured meat boards. There are indoor and outdoor seating areas, plus customers can place to-go orders online.

13. Saba San's

2600 E Cesar Chavez St
Austin, TX 78702
Newer to the Austin wine scene, the Holly wine shop from Bento Picnic features Texas bottles from Southold and Austin Winery among its natural wine-focused list. Sharing a space with the cafe means there’s easy access to bento boxes, curry bowls, and salads. To-go orders can be placed online or in person, and DoorDash deliveries are available. The patio is open for on-site drinking with no corkage fees.

14. Aviary Wine & Kitchen

Food~Wine, 2110 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Eclectic Zilker spot Aviary sells Texas wines through its meant-to-be-paired-with-wine menu. This includes bottles from Austin Winery’s collective (Ash Wines, Ash-a-Dash, Elliott Family Wines), as well as Lightsome, which is found under the aptly named Frank Zappa section (described as “odd, funky, challenging, fun”).

A big shelf of wine bottles with many compartments
Aviary’s wine list includes bottles from Texas small producers.-
Robert J. Lerma/EATX

15. Tiny Grocer

1718 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
Not everyone is in the mood for patio dining all the time. That’s when boutique market Tiny Grocer comes in. Its wine shelves include cans from Austin Winery, the rosato bottle from Grower Project, the Dandy Rosé, and bottles and a canned piquette from Southold. Capture the full tasting experience at home by picking from the store’s canned seafood selection. To-go orders can be placed in person; deliveries to the 78704 ZIP code can be placed online.

A market with lots of items on tables and shelves
Tiny Grocer’s shelves are stocked with boutique products.
Mackenzie Smith Kelley

16. Mour Cafe

1414 Shore District Dr building 3 suite 120
Austin, TX 78741
The casual Riverside cafe and market is perhaps one of the only places in Austin where people can purchase Crowson Wines among other Texas wineries including Sandy Road and Fall Creek.

Open refrigerated shelves with bottles and cans of wines and beers
Mour Cafe’s wine selection includes several Texas wineries.
Mour Cafe

17. Jack Allen's Kitchen Oak Hill

7720 State Hwy 71 West
Austin, TX 78735
It’s nice that this suburban restaurant mini-chain highlights several Texas wines on its medium-sized list, which pairs well with casual Texan comfort food. On a given night, the menu features bottles and glasses from Becker Vineyards, William Chris, and McPherson Cellars Winery out in West Texas. The chain’s four restaurants (including locations in Davenport Ranch West, North Shoal Creek, and Round Rock) offer dine-in service and patio seating, and curbside pickup orders can be placed online.

18. The Meteor

2110 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
South Austin cafe the Meteor’s fine wine selection highlights offerings from two Texas wineries: Austin Winery and Southold. The cafe stocks bottles and canned piquettes from both. Orders can be placed online and in person, plus there are on-site services with some outdoor tables. The menu includes Roman-style pizza, rice bowls, burgers, and pastries. 

19. Travis Heights Wine & Spirits

1948 S IH 35 Frontage Rd
Austin, TX 78704
There’s an ample selection of Texas wine at this liquor shop, including reds and whites from Lewis Wines. Order in-person or online.

