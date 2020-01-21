 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A bowl of creamy pasta with greens and tomatoes.
A vegetarian dish from Bouldin Creek Cafe.
Bouldin Creek Cafe

14 Vegetarian-Friendly Restaurants in Austin

From pizza to Mexican food to grilled cheese sandwiches

by Erin Russell and H. Drew Blackburn Updated
A vegetarian dish from Bouldin Creek Cafe.
| Bouldin Creek Cafe
by Erin Russell and H. Drew Blackburn Updated

No matter how many high-rises and Hermès stores pop up around town, Austin still gestures towards its hippie roots with a bounty of vegetarian-friendly fare. From classic spots that have been here longer than you probably have to newer, high-end restaurants, there are many options for meat-free food around the city.

The OG standbys for vegetarian food are places like Mr. Natural, which has been serving on operating since 1988, and the community and wellness center Casa de Luz near Zilker Park. Looking for comfort fare? The Soup Peddler’s grilled cheeses and the Meteor’s vegetarian pizza options are the definitions of comfort. All-day breakfast dishes (like zucchini and cheese migas) from Bouldin Creek Cafe are sure to please as well. Nixta Taqueria’s take on tacos has some dishes for non-meat eaters too.

Also, check out Eater Austin’s map of the best vegan restaurants.

With updates by H. Drew Blackburn

Phonatic Vietnamese Restaurant

This vegetarian-friendly Vietnamese restaurant is a fantastic option for fragrant, flavorful pho, where broths and ingredients are packaged separately. The tofu banh mi is a winner, too. Phonatic also has locations in Round Rock and on West Anderson Lane. Pick-up orders can be placed online. There are indoor dine-in services.

1468 E Whitestone Blvd #200, Cedar Park, TX 78613
(512) 528-1090
(512) 528-1090

Swad Indian Vegetarian Restaurant

For those seeking out vegetarian-focused Indian food, Swad is the answer, now found in Round Rock. Go for the thali special, which features a little bit of everything, and stay for the amazing dosas. Orders can be placed online. There are indoor dine-in services.

1401 S Interstate 35 # 220, Round Rock, TX 78664
(512) 997-7923
(512) 997-7923

Bodhi Viet Vegans

The Vietnamese food truck is run by Buddhist nuns and volunteers using homegrown vegetables, and profits go back to the Hue Lam Temple in Manor, Texas. Pickup orders can be placed online.

2301 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX 78727
(512) 696-1807
(512) 696-1807

Honest Mary's

The create-your-own bowls at Honest Mary’s make it easy to stay green while providing more exciting options than salads. The Farmers Market bowl with forbidden rice, sweet potatoes, kale, avocado, and crispy chickpeas is a healthy go-to. Not up north? There’s a second location on Burnet Road, too. To-go orders can be placed online or in person, plus there are Favor deliveries. There are indoor dine-in services.

9828 Great Hills Trail #300, Austin, TX 78759

Conscious Cravings

At the Mueller truck, wrap and salad fillings range from chickpeas, chimichurri seitan, tofu, and grains. Takeout orders can be placed online or in person, and there are DoorDash deliveries.

4209 Airport Blvd, Austin, TX 78722
(737) 278-1201
(737) 278-1201

Soup Peddler Real Food & Juice Bar

The Soup Peddler is a restaurant with multiple locations around Austin, which started because there was a literal guy peddling around town on a bike, selling soup. The vegetarian soups are a great option to go with one of their many smoothies, but the green apple and muenster grilled cheese sandwich might be the best thing on the entire menu. Orders for pick-up and deliveries can be taken online. There are usually outdoor dine-in areas.

1112 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 444-7687
(512) 444-7687

Nixta Taqueria

Find high-end but approachable tacos at Nixta, where chef Edgar Rico coaxes incredible flavors out of ingredients like sweet potatoes and beets. The beet tartare tostada has already won over at least one beet-hater. Don’t miss the coconut milk paletas for dessert. Pickups and deliveries can be placed online or over the phone. There are outdoor dine-in services.

2512 E 12th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 551-3855
(512) 551-3855

Casa de Luz

Walk through the lush entryway to find the macrobiotic haven for healthy vegetable- and vegan-focused fixes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and takeout. Also, keep an eye open for the numerous wellness events. To-go orders can be placed over the phone or in person, and there are third-party deliveries (including Favor). There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

1701 Toomey Rd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 476-2535
(512) 476-2535

Nasha

The East Austin restaurant melds Mexican and Indian cuisines into wide-ranging vegeterian dishes. There are samosas to chile relleno to cabbage with chana dal to paneer enchiladas. Along with a delicious vegetarian meal with a range of spice levels, you can also order one Nasha’s many fun takes on the margarita with ingredients like cardamon or fresh curry leaves. To-go orders can be placed through a number of third-party apps (including Toast). There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1614 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 350-2919
(512) 350-2919

ATX Food Co.

The vegan food company opened a food truck in Zilker with vegetable-filled dishes, from stir-fries to tacos to salads. Pickup orders can be placed online. There are outdoor dine-in areas.

517 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704

Mr. Natural

For affordable, fast, and healthy food, head to Mr. Natural for solid vegetable-topped soy burgers, breakfast burritos, and delicious smoothies. And, hey, it’s Ethan Hawke-approved. Pickup orders can be placed online. There are indoor dine-in services.

1901 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 477-5228
(512) 477-5228

El Mesón Tequileria

Copy Link

This South Lamar Mexican restaurant is full of vegetarian options. The queso fundido, an appetizer of gooey melted Monterey Jack cheese served on a skillet with flour tortillas that can have roasted poblano strips and sauteed onion added, is one of the many stand-out dishes. The chile ancho relleno and vegetable fajitas are great options for an entrée. Orders for pick-up can be placed online. There are indoor dine-in services.

2038 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 442-4441
(512) 442-4441

Bouldin Creek Cafe

The neighborhood cafe serves up a wide array of to-go vegetarian dishes, from sandwiches to even vegan-friendly breakfast tacos made with tofu scramble. Pickup orders can be placed online. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1900 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 416-1601
(512) 416-1601

The Meteor

A great vegetarian option is always meatless pizza. The Meteor has a handful of options including the Mediterraneanish with red sauce, mozzarella, kalamata olives, artichokes, feta, onions, and oregano. At this South Congress cafe and bar with a great natural wine selection you can also order a meatless burger or a sandwich with falafel and tahini slaw. Order can be placed online. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2110 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 351-9541
(512) 351-9541

