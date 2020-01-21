14 Vegetarian-Friendly Restaurants in Austin

No matter how many high-rises and Hermès stores pop up around town, Austin still gestures towards its hippie roots with a bounty of vegetarian-friendly fare. From classic spots that have been here longer than you probably have to newer, high-end restaurants, there are many options for meat-free food around the city.

The OG standbys for vegetarian food are places like Mr. Natural, which has been serving on operating since 1988, and the community and wellness center Casa de Luz near Zilker Park. Looking for comfort fare? The Soup Peddler’s grilled cheeses and the Meteor’s vegetarian pizza options are the definitions of comfort. All-day breakfast dishes (like zucchini and cheese migas) from Bouldin Creek Cafe are sure to please as well. Nixta Taqueria’s take on tacos has some dishes for non-meat eaters too.

Also, check out Eater Austin’s map of the best vegan restaurants.

With updates by H. Drew Blackburn