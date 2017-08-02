 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A plate of sauce-covered enchiladas with portions of rice and creamy beans.
Creamy green chile chicken enchiladas from Chuy’s.
Chuy’s

Austin’s Top Tourist Trap Restaurants That Are Actually Worth a Visit

So much Tex-Mex and barbecue.

by Erin Russell Updated
Creamy green chile chicken enchiladas from Chuy’s.
| Chuy’s
by Erin Russell Updated

It can be difficult for Austinites to show friends, family, and visitors around the city without falling prey to tourist traps, those places that locals try to avoid at all costs. Is there good food downtown after watching the bats fly out of the South Congress Bridge? (Yes.) Is Franklin Barbecue really worth the wait? (A resounding yes.) This guide highlights Austin’s tourist-friendly restaurants that are actually great, from old-school joints to James Beard award-winning restaurants to places with worthy lines.

Barbecue is a top request of out-of-towners, and Franklin Barbecue and Salt Lick certainly provide experiences. Tex-Mex is an essential pit stop for visitors, and Matt’s El Rancho and Chuy’s are long-standing Austin institutions for a reason. For some of Austin’s famous breakfast tacos, try Juan in a Million or Torchy’s. The city has its finer-dining spots as well, where Uchi, the Driskill Bar, and Odd Duck work for a fancy night out. Finally, after all that indulgence — Texas is not exactly known for its light fare — the flagship Whole Foods Market is truly a sight to behold.

For more comprehensive looks into essential Austin dining, scope out Eater’s city guide and Eater 38 map.

With updates by Nadia Chaudhury.

Ramen Tatsu-ya

Rain or shine, in the summer heat, or on those below-freezing days, people still line up for Ramen Tatsu-ya’s stellar bowls of noodle soup, which happens to be some of the best in the country. Most locations (there are five in total, including this one in North Austin) are often packed until closing. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

8557 Research Blvd #126, Austin, TX 78758
(512) 893-5561
(512) 893-5561

Whole Foods Market

Tourists may question a grocery store visit while on vacation, but the massive size and multiple dining options of the flagship Whole Foods Market in downtown Austin make it a food paradise. The supermarket was founded by John Mackey in 1980, though Amazon owns the company now. Plus, after all of that Tex-Mex and barbecue, the ample salad bar will seem like a good idea.

525 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 476-1206
(512) 476-1206

Franklin Barbecue

Everyone thinks Franklin Barbecue can’t possibly be worth the multi-hour wait. Then they taste the brisket and they understand. While, yes, the waits for the Central East Austin lunchtime barbecue can span several hours (some people start waiting around 5 a.m.), it’s still a fun experience. Aaron Franklin, who became the first pitmaster to win a James Beard award in 2015, started the venture as a small trailer but quickly grew to national fame. Advanced preorders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

900 E 11th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 653-1187
(512) 653-1187
A tray of barbecue.
Barbecue tray from Franklin Barbecue.
Franklin Barbecue

The Driskill Bar

The historic downtown hotel where President Lyndon B. Johnson and Lady Bird had their first date still sets the standard for grandeur in the city. The bar offers impeccable service, specialty Texas-themed drinks, and excellent people-watching. There are indoor dine-in services.

604 Brazos St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 439-1234
(512) 439-1234

Casino El Camino

If you must do Sixth, Casino El Camino is the place to get a giant burger to soak up all the alcohol. The dark, labyrinth restaurant also has a great spicy bloody mary.

517 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 469-9330
(512) 469-9330

Chuy's

Though the Tex-Mex restaurant has now spread to many states and many locations in Austin, the original opened on Barton Springs Road in 1982. The prime location next to Zilker Park, wonderful creamy jalapeño dip, fresh ingredients, and strong margaritas make Chuy’s a first stop for visitors and returning natives alike, so watch for crowds during dinnertime. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1728 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 474-4452
(512) 474-4452

The White Horse

For a younger, out-of-town crowd, head to the East Austin honky-tonk for whiskeys, Lone Stars, and two-steppin’. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

500 Comal St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 553-6756
(512) 553-6756

Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden

This spacious outdoor downtown sausage restaurant and beer garden (with over 200 taps) is definitely a place where locals mix with tourists. Thanks to an expansion in 2018, Banger’s now has 5,000 square feet of patio space.

79 Rainey St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 386-1656
(512) 386-1656

Whataburger

While the West Coast is all about In-N-Out Burger and the East Coast is fond of Shake Shake, both are decisively inferior to the fast-food burger chain of Texas: Whataburger (even though a Chicago company now owns a majority of the business). Leaving Austin without trying a honey butter chicken biscuit is just plain wrong. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online.

601 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 477-9586
(512) 477-9586

Uchi

Much of Austin’s top culinary talent has worked under Uchi chef/owner Tyson Cole at some point in their careers. The James Beard Award winner and the team produce an innovative menu of sushi and Japanese dishes like hama chili (chilled yellowtail with ponzu and Thai chiles) and beautifully plated desserts at the Zilker restaurant. Those looking to spend less at the restaurant should line up at 4 p.m. for the solid sake social hour, which runs from 5 to 6:30 p.m. every day. Otherwise, reservations are recommended. Check out sibling spot Uchiko too. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

801 South Lamar￼ ￼Boulevard, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 916-4808
(512) 916-4808

Juan in a Million

Those people waiting in the Holly restaurant’s line will likely be cranky (though it does move fast), as the restaurant is home to the hangover cure of many. The Don Juan is a massive potato, egg, bacon, and cheese concoction served on a warm tortilla. Some say that the filling could make two or three tacos, but these people don’t understand that everything’s bigger in Texas.

2300 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 472-3872
(512) 472-3872

Odd Duck

Lauded Austinite chef Bryce Gilmore’s Zilker restaurant Odd Duck pays careful attention to sourcing (the names of the farm are proudly listed on the website and menus). The result is oft-changing innovative plates like chicken heart satays and stuffed quails. Reservations are recommended or hole up at the bar (that happy hour is good too). Gilmore also has his finer dining restaurant Barley Swine and the casual spot Sour Duck Market.

1201 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 433-6521
(512) 433-6521

Jo's Coffee

The home of the iconic “I love you so much” mural (sprayed by musician Amy Cook for then-girlfriend Liz Lambert, who founded the coffee shop), Jo’s on South Congress also provides numerous options for a caffeine buzz (the iced Turbo is a good summer antidote), breakfast tacos, and other snacks. It’s run by the same group behind nearby stylish hotels Austin Motel and Hotel San Jose. There are several other locations too.

1300 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 444-3800
(512) 444-3800

Home Slice Pizza

South Congress’s slice joint maintains a steady crowd eager for New York-style pizza and subs. Avoid the line, which particularly picks up late at night, by grabbing pizza or subs to-go from More Home Slice, or waiting for a seat inside the restaurant proper for the full menu. There’s a North Loop location too.

1415 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 444-7437
(512) 444-7437

Torchy's Tacos

With tortillas stuffed to the brim, that deep-fried avocado taco, and ample opportunity to add queso (just ask for it “trashy”), Austin-born now-national chain Torchy’s has earned its place as an icon. Torchy’s started as a trailer on South Congress, but the growing taco company includes locations in 14 states. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1822 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 916-9025
(512) 916-9025

Matt's El Rancho

Sixty-six years of Tex-Mex can’t be wrong. The self-dubbed famous South Lamar restaurant is certainly popular, especially for its fajitas, chile relleno, and margaritas. Matt’s is also the birthplace of the iconic Bob Armstrong dip, created for and named after the former Texas Land Commissioner, who was a longtime customer (RIP). Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2613 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 462-9333
(512) 462-9333
A pair of hands holding onto a bowl of yellow cheese dip with dollops of ground meat and guacamole on top of a placemat that notes information about Matt’s El Rancho.
Bob Armstrong dip.
Robert J. Lerma/Eater Austin

Magnolia Cafe

This classically Austin diner is famous for giant pancakes (try the gingerbread) and Mag Mud, an epic four-layer queso dip. Expect wait times for weekend brunch. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1920 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 445-0000
(512) 445-0000

Salt Lick BBQ

Don’t think barbecue lines can be avoided by driving to the Driftwood barbecue spot — even with its expansive space, wait times at the Salt Lick can go north of an hour. That said, it’s truly a smoke-filled experience worth having, especially if there are burnt ends. For those feeling fancy, the land is also home to a vineyard and resulting wine bar, Salt Lick Cellars. Otherwise, take a photo of the famous pit and grab a spot from the array of indoor and outdoor seating. Shippable barbecue orders can be placed online.

18300 Farm to Market Rd 1826, Driftwood, TX 78619
(512) 858-4959
(512) 858-4959

