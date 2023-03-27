12 Terrific Torta Spots in Austin

Tortas are just as essential to Mexican street food as tacos. The Mexican sandwiches are layered with various meats, sauces, and toppings between the most crucial ingredient of a torta: two slices of soft, crusty bread rolls. The two types of bread that define tortas are either bolillos, torpedo-shaped rolls resembling a soft baguette; or teleras, which are round and soft pieces of bread.

While tortas can be filled with pretty much anything, from hot dogs and pineapple to steak and salsa verde, there are a few famous variations you can commonly find: Guadalajara’s torta ahogada, stemming from Guadalajara in Mexico, a sandwich filled with pork carnitas and red onions and “drowned” in sauce; the torta cubana, the Mexican version of a Cuban sandwich; the torta de milanesa, where the sandwich is layered with thin fried meat cutlet); among numerous others. In Austin, there are plenty of excellent tortas to find, from La Plancha, Habanero Cafe, Tortas El Guero, and much more.

For related eats, check out Eater’s guide to the best sandwiches in Austin and the best Tex-Mex.