17 Excellent Halal Restaurants in Austin

Where to Celebrate Saint Patrick's Day in Austin With Beer and Food

Where to Find Perfect Crawfish in Austin

A sandwich with meat and a dripping fried egg.
A torta from La Plancha.
La Planca

12 Terrific Torta Spots in Austin

Where to indulge in tortas ahogadas, tortas cubana, and tortas de milanese

by Clara Wang
A torta from La Plancha.
| La Planca
by Clara Wang

Tortas are just as essential to Mexican street food as tacos. The Mexican sandwiches are layered with various meats, sauces, and toppings between the most crucial ingredient of a torta: two slices of soft, crusty bread rolls. The two types of bread that define tortas are either bolillos, torpedo-shaped rolls resembling a soft baguette; or teleras, which are round and soft pieces of bread.

While tortas can be filled with pretty much anything, from hot dogs and pineapple to steak and salsa verde, there are a few famous variations you can commonly find: Guadalajara’s torta ahogada, stemming from Guadalajara in Mexico, a sandwich filled with pork carnitas and red onions and “drowned” in sauce; the torta cubana, the Mexican version of a Cuban sandwich; the torta de milanesa, where the sandwich is layered with thin fried meat cutlet); among numerous others. In Austin, there are plenty of excellent tortas to find, from La Plancha, Habanero Cafe, Tortas El Guero, and much more.

For related eats, check out Eater’s guide to the best sandwiches in Austin and the best Tex-Mex.

Torteria Tacubaya

The Dessau Estates food truck serves up tortas with a lengthy list of potential fillings and toppings. The torta de toreado is a favorite, filled with grilled onion, chile toreado, suadero, bacon, and queso blanco. There are outdoor dine-in areas, and takeout orders can be placed online.

13422 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX 78754
(512) 317-8017
Mi Tradición

This traditional panadería has two dine-in branches, this one in Wooten and the other near the South Congress neighborhood, both of which make its bolillos in-house. Try the torta cubana, filled with breaded steak, ham, sausage, and cheese; and the torta chilanga, with breaded steak, ham, Mexican chorizo, and cheese. The bakeries also offer a variety of baked goods like conchas and pan dulce. There are indoor dine-in spaces.

8716 Research Blvd #290, Austin, TX 78758
(512) 374-9910
Tacos Y Tortas El Chilango

The huge tortas at the North Austin food truck are big enough to share between two to three people. The namesake chilanga torta is a torta de milanesa with beef, chorizo and egg, sausage, ham, and pork leg, which is drowned with toppings. The torta cubana is also especially noteworthy. There are multiple locations with outdoor dining areas.

8512 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78753
(512) 783-2467
Tortas El Güero

The Windsor Park food truck’s been around for over a decade serving Mexico City-style tortas. The diabla is a standout, coming with beef milanesa, chorizo, egg, and cheese, and with the optional and great chipotle sauce. There are outdoor dine-in areas; takeout orders can be placed in person.

5505 Cameron Rd #5445, Austin, TX 78723
(512) 552-8913
La Plancha

The Blackland Mexican restaurant’s tortas are served with pickled jalapenos and escabeche (Mexican-style pickled vegetables) made in-house. As the name suggests, everything is made-to-order cooked on a plancha, a flat-top grill). The new-school tortas range from a jazzed-up version of the torta cubana with the La Three Little Pigs, full of pulled pork carnitas, smoked bacon, ham, chorizo, Oaxaca cheese, and dijonnaise; to the La Tejana, a barbacoa torta with avocado, crema, and queso fresco. It also offers a vegan black bean burger option with quinoa served on a bolillo. Indoor dining and online ordering are available.

1701 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Unit 101, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 551-2569
Lazarus Brewing Co.

The East Austin brewery’s breakfast torta served on a pan Francés roll with protein of choice (chorizo or carnitas are stellar) and topped with beans, egg, cheese, pico de gallo, and Mexican crema makes a perfect accompaniment to morning coffees. Along with breakfast tortas, it also serves tortas with a choice of carnitas, al pastor, carne asada, pollo verde, chipotle chicken, or black bean. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas; takeout orders can be placed online.

1902 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 394-7620
Las Trancas

The East Austin truck offers a variety of mean tacos as well as delicious, simple tortas. The torta cubana is perfect, heaped with ham, cheese, and chorizo, and it’s big enough for two portions. Anything can be turned into a torta, from the al pastor to lengua to even hot dogs (just ask for it). There are outdoor dine-in tables.

1210 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 701-8287
Habanero Cafe

The daytime Bouldin Creek restaurant has been serving quality Tex-Mex food for almost a quarter century. The excellent tortas range from chicken fajita with grilled bell peppers and onions to carne asada. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

501 W Oltorf St, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 416-0443
El Paisa

The Dawson truck is the perfect place to pick up a late-night snack (or in the case of the tortas, enough for several snacks. The torta diabla — with ham, chorizo, egg, and cheese — is devilishly good, and make sure to check out its loaded hot dogs as well; the salchichones (sausages) can be topped with everything from mozzarella and jalapeños to mayonnaise and ham.

3600 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704

Taqueria Arandas

The Austin Mexican restaurants (this one in Westgate and the other in the Galindo neighborhood) offer a classic, no-frills torta milanesa and wonderful torta de tripa. There are indoor dine-in services.

2038 W Stassney Ln, Austin, TX 78745
(512) 448-4771
Sabor Tapatio

While the Sweetbriar neighborhood truck is best known for its birria tacos, the gorgeous and delicious torta ahogada — where the sandwich is doused in a tomato sauce — is not to be overlooked! The Mexico City-style suadero is as good in a torta as it is in a taco, and don’t be shy with toppings. Outdoor dining only, but there is a covered area and picnic tables where the truck is parked.

5604 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78745
(512) 483-4241
(512) 483-4241

Taqueria Jefes

Small but proud, this little taco truck parked in front of Cantina Guerrero in the Onion Bluff neighborhood has tortas where the buns are lightly toasted in butter layered with a choice of pastor, chicken fajita, beef fajita, chorizo, and steak. There are outdoor dine-in areas; takeout orders can be placed online.

5611 S Hwy 183, Austin, TX 78719
(512) 745-0455
