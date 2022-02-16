Share All sharing options for: Where to Indulge in Tinned Seafood in Austin

Where to Indulge in Tinned Seafood in Austin

Tinned seafood: such a simple treat and yet so very great. Nothing beats excellent fish or shellfish served from an opened tin can — often marinated in delicious oils, salty brine, drenched in tomato sauce, or spiced with pickled peppers — paired with simple crackers and/or thick slices of baguettes. Squeeze some lemon, add a glass of wine, and you’re set.

With that in mind, here are the best Austin restaurants offering tinned seafood, from East Austin wine bar LoLo, barbecue joint La Barbecue, to Italian cafe Uncle Nicky’s. The tins themselves run the gamut of sardines to oysters to mackerel to tuna to octopus to cockerels, sourced from Portugal and Spain (where they’re referred to as conservas), France, coastal America, and elsewhere.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.