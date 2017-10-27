16 Sizzling Tex-Mex Restaurants in Austin

Comfort food in Austin, more often than not, means Tex-Mex. Once that particular craving hits, nothing else will do. There’s nothing more satisfying than digging into sizzling fajitas or cutting the first piping hot bite out of a cheesy spicy enchilada.

The mashup of Mexican fare with Texas tradition has led Austin to the proverbial promised land of flavors, full of bowls of sopa azteca, carne guisada, and refried beans. Eater’s guide to the best Tex-Mex restaurants in Austin will lead to both the tried and true and the spots off the beaten path, such as Matt's El Rancho, Joe's Bakery, El Secreto de Abuelo, Marcelino’s. Habanero, and others.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.