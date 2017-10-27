 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A plate of refried beans, sauce-drenched enchiladas, and rice.
Shrimp enchiladas from Habanero.
Habanero/Facebook

16 Sizzling Tex-Mex Restaurants in Austin

Enchiladas, fajitas, and plenty of queso

by Kelly Stocker and Nadia Chaudhury Updated
Shrimp enchiladas from Habanero.
| Habanero/Facebook
by Kelly Stocker and Nadia Chaudhury Updated

Comfort food in Austin, more often than not, means Tex-Mex. Once that particular craving hits, nothing else will do. There’s nothing more satisfying than digging into sizzling fajitas or cutting the first piping hot bite out of a cheesy spicy enchilada.

The mashup of Mexican fare with Texas tradition has led Austin to the proverbial promised land of flavors, full of bowls of sopa azteca, carne guisada, and refried beans. Eater’s guide to the best Tex-Mex restaurants in Austin will lead to both the tried and true and the spots off the beaten path, such as Matt's El Rancho, Joe's Bakery, El Secreto de Abuelo, Marcelino’s. Habanero, and others.

For more Tex-Mex and Mexican in Austin, look to the city’s best tacos, breakfast tacos, and queso.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Ramos Tex-Mex Restaurant

14611 N Mopac Expy #103
Austin, TX 78728
(512) 246-0727
(512) 246-0727
The Wells Branch restaurant’s menu reads like a dictionary of Tex-Mex favorites. Chimichangas stuffed with roasted chicken, green chiles, and smothered in sauce; tender pork marinated in red chile; steak a la Mexicana; fajitas; tortilla soup; fried ice cream, and so many combination plates. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

2. Eldorado Cafe

3300 W Anderson Ln #303
Austin, TX 78757
(512) 420-2222
(512) 420-2222
The North Shoal Tex-Mex restaurant is full of old-school tastes and vibes thanks to owner Joel Fried, who happens to be a former Tacodeli chef, and the team. There are cheesy enchiladas, piquant short ribs, and a ridiculously flavorful and spicy array of salsas. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

3. Alli Mexican Cuisine

948 Payton Gin Rd
Austin, TX 78758
(512) 608-4166
(512) 608-4166
When the cold temperatures or rain settle in, true Tex-Mex aficionados go in search of a steaming bowl of caldo, which they’ll find at Alli Mexican Cuisine (formerly Mi Cocina Mexican Restaurant). The soup is subtly spiced and chock full of beef or chicken, cabbage, carrots, squash, and green beans. Also, try the tacos de bistek topped with queso fresco and avocado, as well as the fresh sopes. Takeout orders can be placed over the phone; there are indoor dine-in services.

A bowl of soup with beef chunks, corn, and vegetables next to a plate of brown rice and a plate of herbs and sliced limes on a blue tablecloth.
Caldo from Alli Mexican Cuisine.
Alli Mexican Cuisine/Facebook

4. Enchiladas y Mas

1911 W Anderson Ln
Austin, TX 78757
(512) 467-7100
(512) 467-7100
There is one reason to go to Enchiladas Y Mas, and it is right in the name. Oh right, also the margaritas that will knock you clear into next week. It’s packed all the time because everyone’s gotta get their fix, so plan accordingly. There are indoor dine-in services.

5. Vivo

6406 N Interstate Hwy 35 Ste 2343
Austin, TX 78752
(512) 407-8302
(512) 407-8302
The Linc Tex-Mex restaurant is steeped in San Antonio traditions, which means puffy tacos alongside enchiladas and fajita tacos, plus there are plenty of tequila and mezcal options. Pickup and delivery orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

6. Amaya's Taco Village

5804 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd
Austin, TX 78751
(512) 458-2531
(512) 458-2531
The Tex-Mex restaurant with two locations (the other down south in Southpark Meadows) knows its tacos very well, serving up sturdy tortillas filled with eggs, fish, chicken, beef, or even rib meat. Pickup orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

7. La Cocina de Consuelo

4516 Burnet Rd
Austin, TX 78756
(512) 524-4740
(512) 524-4740
Consuela’s dream was to open a kitchen, and at the tender age of 63, she did. Come to the restaurant now run by her niece Letty Garcia for the banging breakfast burrito bursting with whatever you want. The potato enchiladas with chile chipotle sauce are amazing. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

8. Mi Madre's

2201 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
(512) 322-9721
(512) 322-9721
The Cherrywood is a pillar for Tex-Mex in the neighborhood, offering massive burritos, sizzling fajitas, and perfect crispy tacos with picadillo. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

9. Maudie's Cafe

2608 W 7th St
Austin, TX 78703
(512) 473-3740
(512) 473-3740
The Austin chain reigns strong for all-things Tex-Mex in the city. The queso is a solid pick, as well as the gooey nachos, tender fajitas, and carne guisada tacos. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

10. Marcelino’s

901 Tillery St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 926-1709
(512) 926-1709
An intricately sequined Virgen de Guadalupe watches over diners with gentle approval at this counter-service spot. Expect homemade corn tortillas, bacon that has a cult-like following, and superb carne guisada. Takeout orders can be placed in person; there are indoor dine-in services.

11. Tamale House East

1707 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 495-9504
(512) 495-9504
Tamale House East is part of Austin’s Tex-Mex history, and for good reason. The family dishes out steadfast migas, enchiladas, tacos, and tamales, as they have been for the past 60+ years. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

12. Joe's Bakery & Coffee Shop

2305 E 7th St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 472-0017
(512) 472-0017
If a condo displaces Joe’s, Austin will end as we know it. This Tex-Mex institution typically incurs waits and lines, with fancy folks jammed up against those catching a quick meal between construction gigs. The plates are huge, affordable, and arrive quickly. Takeout orders can be placed in person; weekend takeout orders can be placed over the phone; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

A white oval plate with a crispy taco, refried beans, and enchiladas covered in yellow cheese sauce.
Chicken enchiladas, crispy beef taco, rice, and beans from Joe’s
Deana Saukam

13. El Secreto de Abuela

817 Airport Blvd
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 389-2227
(512) 389-2227

Granny’s got a secret and it’s this restaurant. Fresh chips are always a good indicator that diners are getting something special. Homemade tortillas, aguas frescas, huge micheladas, and a bean and cheese burrito the size of person’s forearm confirms all of that. There are indoor dine-in services.

14. Matt's El Rancho

2613 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 462-9333
(512) 462-9333
The rambling historic ranch house restaurant’s appeal and menus of both interior and Tex-Mex specialties make it a good spot for groups. Though the tostadas compuestas and the beef enchilada are stellar, everyone’s really there for the Bob Armstrong dip and a Mexican martini. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-ins services.

The Bob Armstrong Dip at Matt’s El Rancho
The Bob Armstrong Dip at Matt’s El Rancho
Robert J. Lerma/EATX

15. Habanero Mexican Cafe

501 W Oltorf St
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 416-0443
(512) 416-0443
This little daytime spot on Oltorf has all the staples (fajitas, quesadillas, enchiladas) but the specialties are truly boss. The El Patron huevos rancheros come with two fried eggs smothered in ranchero sauce, all next to a pile of fajitas and a lake of refried beans. There are indoor dine-in services.

16. Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ

11500 Menchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78748
(512) 221-4248
(512) 221-4248
The far south truck marries the best that Texas has to offer: Tex-Mex-barbecue. It’s best exemplified in the form of the Real Deal Holyfield breakfast taco: a fried egg paired with potatoes, refried beans, bacon, and smoked brisket. Plus there are great fajita tacos. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

