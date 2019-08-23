The 10 Best Tasting Menus to Try Around Austin

Though Austin is a town known for its casual dining scene, the abundance of culinary talent and Texas ingredients lends well to tasting menus.

Multi-course tasting menus offer chefs a chance to guide diners through a culinary story or showcase the freshest ingredients of the season. Tasting menus often bring to mind restaurants like Clarksville’s Wink, an Austin staple for 20 years, or chef Bryce Gilmore’s Barley Swine, but they can also encompass more playful takes, like Foreign & Domestic’s nose-to-tail option.

Of course, Japanese restaurants usually offer a version of a tasting menu with multi-course omakase, featuring the freshest fish of the day. From South Lamar standby Uchi to South Congress Hotel’s sleek Otoko, there are several options to try the chef’s choice sushi around town.

As with all businesses right now, be sure to call ahead to make sure each restaurant is still open or if there are updates on current offerings and service models, as things are changing constantly. Be sure to wear a mask, tip well, and, if you’re ordering delivery, try to order directly from the restaurant themselves.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.