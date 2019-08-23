 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

Where to Find King Cake in Austin

18 Truly Amazing Salads in Austin

Where to Dine Solo in Austin

A plate of sliced brown meat on top of tube noodles and a brown sauce on a white plate.
A dish from Foreign & Domestic.
Foreign & Domestic/Facebook

The 10 Best Tasting Menus to Try Around Austin

From omakase to pasta courses

by Erin Russell Updated
View as Map
A dish from Foreign & Domestic.
| Foreign & Domestic/Facebook
by Erin Russell Updated

Though Austin is a town known for its casual dining scene, the abundance of culinary talent and Texas ingredients lends well to tasting menus.

Multi-course tasting menus offer chefs a chance to guide diners through a culinary story or showcase the freshest ingredients of the season. Tasting menus often bring to mind restaurants like Clarksville’s Wink, an Austin staple for 20 years, or chef Bryce Gilmore’s Barley Swine, but they can also encompass more playful takes, like Foreign & Domestic’s nose-to-tail option.

Of course, Japanese restaurants usually offer a version of a tasting menu with multi-course omakase, featuring the freshest fish of the day. From South Lamar standby Uchi to South Congress Hotel’s sleek Otoko, there are several options to try the chef’s choice sushi around town.

For other special-occasion meals, take a look at date-night recommendations, splurges that are worth it, or restaurants to visit with parents.

As with all businesses right now, be sure to call ahead to make sure each restaurant is still open or if there are updates on current offerings and service models, as things are changing constantly. Be sure to wear a mask, tip well, and, if you’re ordering delivery, try to order directly from the restaurant themselves.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Barley Swine

Copy Link
6555 Burnet Rd #400
Austin, TX 78757
(512) 394-8150
(512) 394-8150
Visit Website

James Beard Award-nominated chef Bryce Gilmore’s high-end Austin restaurant has a multi-course, $100 to $115 tasting menu showcasing seasonal flavors, with an optional $55 beverage pairing. Current dishes include kanpachi crudo tostada, duck with field pea salsa macha, and Akaushi ribeye. The tasting menu does require full table participation.

A bright green salad and steak with potatoes from Barley Swine.
Dishes from Barley Swine
Barley Swine/Facebook

Also Featured in:

2. Foreign & Domestic

Copy Link
306 E 53rd St
Austin, TX 78751
(512) 459-1010
(512) 459-1010
Visit Website

This North Loop favorite offers a $42 “nose-to-tail” tasting menu using oft-ignored cuts of meat from chefs Sarah Heard and Nathan Lemley. The four courses include dishes like pasta with goat heart bolognese and sweetbread roulade.

Also Featured in:

3. Tsuke Edomae

Copy Link
4600 Mueller Blvd #1035
Austin, TX 78723
(512) 825-3120
(512) 825-3120
Visit Website

Arguably the most difficult reservation to get in Austin, chef Michael Che offers an intimate 11-course omakase experience at this Mueller restaurant with relatively ungarnished edomae-style sushi (which uses curing methods developed during the Edo period of Japan). The fully immersive experience, which includes a soundtrack reflective of Che’s emotions, is $79 per person.

An uni piece from Tsuke Edomae
An uni piece from Tsuke Edomae
Nadia Chaudhury/EATX

Also Featured in:

4. Wink

Copy Link
1014 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78703
(512) 482-8868
(512) 482-8868
Visit Website

Offering fine dining for 20 years, Wink has five-course ($80) and seven-course ($112) tasting menus centered on seasonal ingredients that can be customized based on diet, including items like duck breast with sage bread pudding or crispy sweetbreads. Wine pairings are $50 and $70, respectively.

Also Featured in:

5. Uroko

Copy Link
1023 Springdale Road Bldg 1 Suite C
Austin, TX 78721
(512) 520-4004
(512) 520-4004
Visit Website

Uroko’s 45-minute omakase is temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Springdale restaurant offers a 12-course version to-go for $68 per person.

An open restaurant facade with vertical letter reading “Uroko”.
The facade of Uroko.
Courtney Pierce/Eater Austin

Also Featured in:

6. Uchi

Copy Link
801 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 916-4808
(512) 916-4808
Visit Website

Austin’s classic sushi restaurant from James Beard Award-winner Tyson Cole offers an omakase menu at market price (its sibling restaurant, Uchiko, does the same).

Also Featured in:

7. Juniper

Copy Link
2400 E Cesar Chavez St #304
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 220-9421
(512) 220-9421
Visit Website

East Austin Italian restaurant Juniper has a five-course menu for $75 (with options for vegan or gluten-free guests) or an eight-course seasonal prix fixe for $125 (with optional $75 wine pairing) — reserving in advance is required. Recent dishes include choices like cacio e pepe, poached halibut, and a guava granita.

A tower of golden cacio e pepe spaghetti on a white plate.
Cacio e pepe from Juniper.
Juniper/Facebook

Also Featured in:

8. Sushi | Bar ATX

Copy Link
2600 E Cesar Chavez St
Austin, TX 78702
(415) 919-8300
(415) 919-8300
Visit Website

One of the more difficult reservations to get in Austin, the east-side sushi pop-up-turned-restaurant with creatively adorned sushi offers a 17-course omakase for $145 or $300 with beverage pairings.

Also Featured in:

9. Otoko

Copy Link
1603 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 920-6405
(512) 920-6405
Visit Website

Walk through the dark and sophisticated South Congress Hotel to find the burst of hidden light at chef Yoshi Okai’s twelve-seat tasting table restaurant. Otoko only offers a $195 to $225 multi-course omakase. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are released monthly.

Also Featured in:

10. Lenoir

Copy Link
1807 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 215-9778
(512) 215-9778
Visit Website

The gorgeous South First restaurant that focuses on local ingredients offers a five-course family-style chef’s menu for $64 per person, with $52 wine pairings.

Dark dining counter with chairs and lights.
Lenoir’s dining counter.
Lenoir

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Barley Swine

6555 Burnet Rd #400, Austin, TX 78757
A bright green salad and steak with potatoes from Barley Swine.
Dishes from Barley Swine
Barley Swine/Facebook

James Beard Award-nominated chef Bryce Gilmore’s high-end Austin restaurant has a multi-course, $100 to $115 tasting menu showcasing seasonal flavors, with an optional $55 beverage pairing. Current dishes include kanpachi crudo tostada, duck with field pea salsa macha, and Akaushi ribeye. The tasting menu does require full table participation.

6555 Burnet Rd #400
Austin, TX 78757
(512) 394-8150
Visit Website

2. Foreign & Domestic

306 E 53rd St, Austin, TX 78751

This North Loop favorite offers a $42 “nose-to-tail” tasting menu using oft-ignored cuts of meat from chefs Sarah Heard and Nathan Lemley. The four courses include dishes like pasta with goat heart bolognese and sweetbread roulade.

306 E 53rd St
Austin, TX 78751
(512) 459-1010
Visit Website

3. Tsuke Edomae

4600 Mueller Blvd #1035, Austin, TX 78723
An uni piece from Tsuke Edomae
An uni piece from Tsuke Edomae
Nadia Chaudhury/EATX

Arguably the most difficult reservation to get in Austin, chef Michael Che offers an intimate 11-course omakase experience at this Mueller restaurant with relatively ungarnished edomae-style sushi (which uses curing methods developed during the Edo period of Japan). The fully immersive experience, which includes a soundtrack reflective of Che’s emotions, is $79 per person.

4600 Mueller Blvd #1035
Austin, TX 78723
(512) 825-3120
Visit Website

4. Wink

1014 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703

Offering fine dining for 20 years, Wink has five-course ($80) and seven-course ($112) tasting menus centered on seasonal ingredients that can be customized based on diet, including items like duck breast with sage bread pudding or crispy sweetbreads. Wine pairings are $50 and $70, respectively.

1014 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78703
(512) 482-8868
Visit Website

5. Uroko

1023 Springdale Road Bldg 1 Suite C, Austin, TX 78721
An open restaurant facade with vertical letter reading “Uroko”.
The facade of Uroko.
Courtney Pierce/Eater Austin

Uroko’s 45-minute omakase is temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Springdale restaurant offers a 12-course version to-go for $68 per person.

1023 Springdale Road Bldg 1 Suite C
Austin, TX 78721
(512) 520-4004
Visit Website

6. Uchi

801 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704

Austin’s classic sushi restaurant from James Beard Award-winner Tyson Cole offers an omakase menu at market price (its sibling restaurant, Uchiko, does the same).

801 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 916-4808
Visit Website

7. Juniper

2400 E Cesar Chavez St #304, Austin, TX 78702
A tower of golden cacio e pepe spaghetti on a white plate.
Cacio e pepe from Juniper.
Juniper/Facebook

East Austin Italian restaurant Juniper has a five-course menu for $75 (with options for vegan or gluten-free guests) or an eight-course seasonal prix fixe for $125 (with optional $75 wine pairing) — reserving in advance is required. Recent dishes include choices like cacio e pepe, poached halibut, and a guava granita.

2400 E Cesar Chavez St #304
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 220-9421
Visit Website

8. Sushi | Bar ATX

2600 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702

One of the more difficult reservations to get in Austin, the east-side sushi pop-up-turned-restaurant with creatively adorned sushi offers a 17-course omakase for $145 or $300 with beverage pairings.

2600 E Cesar Chavez St
Austin, TX 78702
(415) 919-8300
Visit Website

9. Otoko

1603 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704

Walk through the dark and sophisticated South Congress Hotel to find the burst of hidden light at chef Yoshi Okai’s twelve-seat tasting table restaurant. Otoko only offers a $195 to $225 multi-course omakase. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are released monthly.

1603 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 920-6405
Visit Website

10. Lenoir

1807 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704
Dark dining counter with chairs and lights.
Lenoir’s dining counter.
Lenoir

The gorgeous South First restaurant that focuses on local ingredients offers a five-course family-style chef’s menu for $64 per person, with $52 wine pairings.

1807 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 215-9778
Visit Website

Related Maps