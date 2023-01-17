 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The 9 Hottest New Brunches in Austin Right Now

22 Happy Hours for Affordable Eats and Drinks in Austin

Where to Find Birria Tacos in Austin

More in Austin See more maps
A pizza pie with lots of toppings.
Pizza from East Side Pies.
East Side Pies

Where to Order Great Takeout and Delivery in Austin

These are your best bets for ordering pickup and delivery meals in the city, from Chinese food to pizza

by Darcie Duttweiler
View as Map
Pizza from East Side Pies.
| East Side Pies
by Darcie Duttweiler

It’s always comforting to pick up favorite meals from local restaurants, especially during the early days of the pandemic. And sometimes, nothing is better than eating restaurant food in the comforts of your own home.

But while most meals can be made for takeout, it doesn’t mean they all should be. It’s a fact that some food just travels better, from pizza to noodles, soups, and more. These Austin restaurants are serving up some of the most delicious to-go and delivery dishes in town, like the iconic Home Slice Pizza or even Uchiko, which offered an amazing option during quarantine that stuck due to popularity.

Just a reminder that, while delivery apps are uber convenient, restaurants keep more of the profit when you order directly through them.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here

Read More
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Chinatown North

Copy Link

Chinatown is a Chinese restaurant standby, and both the north and Westlake locations offer an abundance of delicious classic dishes available, from soups to rolls to Sichuan duck to much, much more. Place pickup orders online; the Bee Cave location has limited in-house delivery for the area. 

3407 Greystone Dr, Austin, TX 78731
(512) 343-9307
(512) 343-9307

Also featured in:

Stiles Switch BBQ

Copy Link

Since smoked meats are cooked for hours on end, the food can truly hold up during the transport home. Head to Brentwood or Cedar Park locations of the barbecue restaurant for St. Louis ribs, spicy sausage, smoked brisket, and loads of sides. Sandwiches and sweets are also available. Place pickup orders online.  

6610 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78752
(512) 380-9199
(512) 380-9199

Also featured in:

Taco Flats-Burnet Road

Copy Link

All five of the taco restaurant — including Clarksville, East Austin within the La Holly Bar, Lakeway, and Riata — get super busy because, yes, the tacos are good. That just means you need to place those orders early. Likewise, to-go margaritas are always a good idea. Place pickup orders online; there are Grubhub deliveries from the Burnet and Clarksville locations.

5520 Burnet Rd #101, Austin, TX 78756
(512) 284-8352
(512) 284-8352

Also featured in:

Titaya's Thai Cuisine

Copy Link

Find classic Thai fare — curries, noodles, soups, and more — from the North Loop Thai staple. Place pickup orders online.

5501 N Lamar Blvd Suite C101, Austin, TX 78751
(512) 458-1792
(512) 458-1792

Also featured in:

Otherside Deli

Copy Link

Don’t skip the pastrami at the Heritage deli when you’re looking for classic sandwiches to eat at home or at work. Place pickup orders online.

1104 W 34th St D, Austin, TX 78705
(512) 407-9702
(512) 407-9702

Also featured in:

FoodHeads

Copy Link

This campus offers a plethora of delicious sandwiches to go for lunch, including the BTLA (bacon-tomato-lettuce-avocado), chicken Caesar, and roast beef paired with brie. Or build your own meat or vegetable-based ones. Place pickup orders online.

616 W 34th St, Austin, TX 78705
(512) 420-8400
(512) 420-8400

Also featured in:

Pad Thai Restaurant

Copy Link

Pad thai is a classic takeout order, no? Find no-nonsense comforting pad thai at the dedicated Heritage Thai restaurant. Place pickup orders online.

3208 Guadalupe St #2329, Austin, TX 78705
(512) 371-8777
(512) 371-8777

Also featured in:

ThunderCloud Subs

Copy Link

It’s an Austin classic for a reason. Pick up a sub from any of the Austin chain’s dozens of locations, like the actually good California Club. Place pickup orders online.

3200 Guadalupe St, Austin, TX 78705
(512) 452-5010
(512) 452-5010

Also featured in:

Black's Barbecue Austin

Copy Link

Another solid easy takeout barbecue restaurant, the Austin location of the Lockhart legend offers meats by the half-pound, sandwiches, sides, and peach cobbler for pick-up from the North Campus location. Place pickup orders online; there are Favor and DoorDash deliveries available too.

3110 Guadalupe St, Austin, TX 78705
(512) 524-0801
(512) 524-0801

Also featured in:

Tso Chinese Takeout & Delivery

Copy Link

Tso’s whole deal is free deliveries with zero-tipping policies. So order warming Chinese dishes like char siu barbecue pork fried rice, General Tso’s chicken, Beijing beef, and more from one of the three addresses, including South Congress and the Arboretum. Place pickup and delivery orders online.

3909 N Interstate Hwy 35 Ste E-5, Austin, TX 78722
(512) 774-4876
(512) 774-4876

Love Supreme Pizza Bar

Copy Link

Head to the Blackland neighborhood for salads, hot wings, and, of course, pizza. Don’t skip the eponymous pizza topped with pepperoni, sausage, Pomodoro sauce, red onion, green olives, kale, watermelon radish, and mozzarella. Pickup orders can be placed online; there are Uber Eats and DoorDash orders available too.

2805 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78722
(512) 296-2655
(512) 296-2655

Fresa's 9th & Lamar

Copy Link

The original drive-thru location of the roast chicken eatery downtown is the optimal pick-up spot. Choose between a half or a whole chicken – or tacos, bowls, or salad – but don’t skip the seasonal ice creams. Place pickup orders in person or online; there are limited in-house delivery services available too.

915 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 428-5077
(512) 428-5077

Also featured in:

Old Thousand

Copy Link

For slightly irreverent but solid Chinese-American fare, head to either location of the restaurant (the other up on Burnet Road) for brisket fried rice, mapo tofu, and kung pao Brussels sprouts. Save room for the five spiced churros, which is still tasty even hours later. Place pickup and DoorDash delivery orders online.

1000 E 11th St Ste 150, Austin, TX 78702
(737) 222-6637
(737) 222-6637

Also featured in:

East Side Pies

Copy Link

With three locations, it’s not just the East Side that can enjoy these inventive thin-sliced pies from the Austin mini-chain. Order online, with so much customization available from sizes to base sauces (red sauce to black bean), cheeses (including a vegan one) meats, and vegetables. Place orders online for pickups and in-house deliveries.

1401 Rosewood Ave, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 524-0933
(512) 524-0933

Also featured in:

Uchi

Copy Link

Thankfully the higher-end Japanese restaurants (Uchiko in Rosedale) have continued their takeout services during the pandemic. In addition to the two-person to-go signature tasting meal, which includes dessert and a bottle of wine, you can also pick up favorites like the hama chili or the shag roll as well. Pickup orders can be placed online.

801 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 916-4808
(512) 916-4808

Also featured in:

More in Maps

Home Slice Pizza

Copy Link

With both a North Loop and a South Congress location, it’s easier than ever to order New York-style pizza, meaty sandwiches, calzones, or even cheesecake and cannolis for pickups. Place pickup orders online.

1415 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 444-7437
(512) 444-7437

Also featured in:

1618 Asian Fusion

Copy Link

The Riverside pan-Asian restaurant’s menu is robust, full of roast ducks, noodle soups, and even dim sum. Place takeout and in-house delivery orders online; there are also Uber Eats, Grubhub, and Chownow deliveries available.

1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78741
(512) 462-9999
(512) 462-9999

Soup Peddler Real Food & Juice Bar

Copy Link

For when you’re sick or just want something really easy at home, order soups, sandwiches, and juices from the go-to neighborhood cafe with multiple locations around Austin. Place pickup and delivery orders online.

2801 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 444-7687
(512) 444-7687

Also featured in:

Lucy's Fried Chicken

Copy Link

Fact: Fried chicken is delicious at any temperature, and fried chicken is what Lucy’s does best from both its South Congress and Cedar Park locations. Place pickup orders online; there are Favor deliveries available.

2218 College Ave, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 297-2423
(512) 297-2423

Also featured in:

Dong Nai

Copy Link

This South Austin strip mall Vietnamese restaurant is often busy fulfilling to-go orders of bao, pho, buns, and more. Place pickup orders online.

4211 S Lamar Blvd E-1, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 444-1593
(512) 444-1593

888 Pan Asian Restaurant

Copy Link

Choose from Thai, Chinese, or Vietnamese cuisines at this reliable pan-Asian East Oltorf restaurant, or order a bit of everything to satisfy a larger crowd. Place to-go orders over the phone.

2400 E Oltorf St #1A, Austin, TX 78741
(512) 448-4722
(512) 448-4722

Also featured in:

Jaipur Palace - Austin

Copy Link

A fantastic place for takeout South Asian food is this Southpark Meadows Indian restaurant, offering Northern Indian fare from stuffed kulchas to curries. Place pickup orders online.

9900 I-35 Suite P900, Austin, TX 78748
(512) 599-4025
(512) 599-4025

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Chinatown North

3407 Greystone Dr, Austin, TX 78731

Chinatown is a Chinese restaurant standby, and both the north and Westlake locations offer an abundance of delicious classic dishes available, from soups to rolls to Sichuan duck to much, much more. Place pickup orders online; the Bee Cave location has limited in-house delivery for the area. 

3407 Greystone Dr, Austin, TX 78731
(512) 343-9307
(512) 343-9307

Stiles Switch BBQ

6610 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78752

Since smoked meats are cooked for hours on end, the food can truly hold up during the transport home. Head to Brentwood or Cedar Park locations of the barbecue restaurant for St. Louis ribs, spicy sausage, smoked brisket, and loads of sides. Sandwiches and sweets are also available. Place pickup orders online.  

6610 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78752
(512) 380-9199
(512) 380-9199

Taco Flats-Burnet Road

5520 Burnet Rd #101, Austin, TX 78756

All five of the taco restaurant — including Clarksville, East Austin within the La Holly Bar, Lakeway, and Riata — get super busy because, yes, the tacos are good. That just means you need to place those orders early. Likewise, to-go margaritas are always a good idea. Place pickup orders online; there are Grubhub deliveries from the Burnet and Clarksville locations.

5520 Burnet Rd #101, Austin, TX 78756
(512) 284-8352
(512) 284-8352

Titaya's Thai Cuisine

5501 N Lamar Blvd Suite C101, Austin, TX 78751

Find classic Thai fare — curries, noodles, soups, and more — from the North Loop Thai staple. Place pickup orders online.

5501 N Lamar Blvd Suite C101, Austin, TX 78751
(512) 458-1792
(512) 458-1792

Otherside Deli

1104 W 34th St D, Austin, TX 78705

Don’t skip the pastrami at the Heritage deli when you’re looking for classic sandwiches to eat at home or at work. Place pickup orders online.

1104 W 34th St D, Austin, TX 78705
(512) 407-9702
(512) 407-9702

FoodHeads

616 W 34th St, Austin, TX 78705

This campus offers a plethora of delicious sandwiches to go for lunch, including the BTLA (bacon-tomato-lettuce-avocado), chicken Caesar, and roast beef paired with brie. Or build your own meat or vegetable-based ones. Place pickup orders online.

616 W 34th St, Austin, TX 78705
(512) 420-8400
(512) 420-8400

Pad Thai Restaurant

3208 Guadalupe St #2329, Austin, TX 78705

Pad thai is a classic takeout order, no? Find no-nonsense comforting pad thai at the dedicated Heritage Thai restaurant. Place pickup orders online.

3208 Guadalupe St #2329, Austin, TX 78705
(512) 371-8777
(512) 371-8777

ThunderCloud Subs

3200 Guadalupe St, Austin, TX 78705

It’s an Austin classic for a reason. Pick up a sub from any of the Austin chain’s dozens of locations, like the actually good California Club. Place pickup orders online.

3200 Guadalupe St, Austin, TX 78705
(512) 452-5010
(512) 452-5010

Black's Barbecue Austin

3110 Guadalupe St, Austin, TX 78705

Another solid easy takeout barbecue restaurant, the Austin location of the Lockhart legend offers meats by the half-pound, sandwiches, sides, and peach cobbler for pick-up from the North Campus location. Place pickup orders online; there are Favor and DoorDash deliveries available too.

3110 Guadalupe St, Austin, TX 78705
(512) 524-0801
(512) 524-0801

Tso Chinese Takeout & Delivery

3909 N Interstate Hwy 35 Ste E-5, Austin, TX 78722

Tso’s whole deal is free deliveries with zero-tipping policies. So order warming Chinese dishes like char siu barbecue pork fried rice, General Tso’s chicken, Beijing beef, and more from one of the three addresses, including South Congress and the Arboretum. Place pickup and delivery orders online.

3909 N Interstate Hwy 35 Ste E-5, Austin, TX 78722
(512) 774-4876
(512) 774-4876

Love Supreme Pizza Bar

2805 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78722

Head to the Blackland neighborhood for salads, hot wings, and, of course, pizza. Don’t skip the eponymous pizza topped with pepperoni, sausage, Pomodoro sauce, red onion, green olives, kale, watermelon radish, and mozzarella. Pickup orders can be placed online; there are Uber Eats and DoorDash orders available too.

2805 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78722
(512) 296-2655
(512) 296-2655

Fresa's 9th & Lamar

915 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703

The original drive-thru location of the roast chicken eatery downtown is the optimal pick-up spot. Choose between a half or a whole chicken – or tacos, bowls, or salad – but don’t skip the seasonal ice creams. Place pickup orders in person or online; there are limited in-house delivery services available too.

915 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 428-5077
(512) 428-5077

Old Thousand

1000 E 11th St Ste 150, Austin, TX 78702

For slightly irreverent but solid Chinese-American fare, head to either location of the restaurant (the other up on Burnet Road) for brisket fried rice, mapo tofu, and kung pao Brussels sprouts. Save room for the five spiced churros, which is still tasty even hours later. Place pickup and DoorDash delivery orders online.

1000 E 11th St Ste 150, Austin, TX 78702
(737) 222-6637
(737) 222-6637

East Side Pies

1401 Rosewood Ave, Austin, TX 78702

With three locations, it’s not just the East Side that can enjoy these inventive thin-sliced pies from the Austin mini-chain. Order online, with so much customization available from sizes to base sauces (red sauce to black bean), cheeses (including a vegan one) meats, and vegetables. Place orders online for pickups and in-house deliveries.

1401 Rosewood Ave, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 524-0933
(512) 524-0933

Uchi

801 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704

Thankfully the higher-end Japanese restaurants (Uchiko in Rosedale) have continued their takeout services during the pandemic. In addition to the two-person to-go signature tasting meal, which includes dessert and a bottle of wine, you can also pick up favorites like the hama chili or the shag roll as well. Pickup orders can be placed online.

801 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 916-4808
(512) 916-4808

Related Maps

Home Slice Pizza

1415 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704

With both a North Loop and a South Congress location, it’s easier than ever to order New York-style pizza, meaty sandwiches, calzones, or even cheesecake and cannolis for pickups. Place pickup orders online.

1415 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 444-7437
(512) 444-7437

1618 Asian Fusion

1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78741

The Riverside pan-Asian restaurant’s menu is robust, full of roast ducks, noodle soups, and even dim sum. Place takeout and in-house delivery orders online; there are also Uber Eats, Grubhub, and Chownow deliveries available.

1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78741
(512) 462-9999
(512) 462-9999

Soup Peddler Real Food & Juice Bar

2801 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704

For when you’re sick or just want something really easy at home, order soups, sandwiches, and juices from the go-to neighborhood cafe with multiple locations around Austin. Place pickup and delivery orders online.

2801 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 444-7687
(512) 444-7687

Lucy's Fried Chicken

2218 College Ave, Austin, TX 78704

Fact: Fried chicken is delicious at any temperature, and fried chicken is what Lucy’s does best from both its South Congress and Cedar Park locations. Place pickup orders online; there are Favor deliveries available.

2218 College Ave, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 297-2423
(512) 297-2423

Dong Nai

4211 S Lamar Blvd E-1, Austin, TX 78704

This South Austin strip mall Vietnamese restaurant is often busy fulfilling to-go orders of bao, pho, buns, and more. Place pickup orders online.

4211 S Lamar Blvd E-1, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 444-1593
(512) 444-1593

888 Pan Asian Restaurant

2400 E Oltorf St #1A, Austin, TX 78741

Choose from Thai, Chinese, or Vietnamese cuisines at this reliable pan-Asian East Oltorf restaurant, or order a bit of everything to satisfy a larger crowd. Place to-go orders over the phone.

2400 E Oltorf St #1A, Austin, TX 78741
(512) 448-4722
(512) 448-4722

Jaipur Palace - Austin

9900 I-35 Suite P900, Austin, TX 78748

A fantastic place for takeout South Asian food is this Southpark Meadows Indian restaurant, offering Northern Indian fare from stuffed kulchas to curries. Place pickup orders online.

9900 I-35 Suite P900, Austin, TX 78748
(512) 599-4025
(512) 599-4025

Related Maps