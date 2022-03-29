Share All sharing options for: 15 Essential Tacos to Try in San Antonio

Share All sharing options for: 15 Essential Tacos to Try in San Antonio

Whether it’s a local chain restaurant, a taco truck, or a neighborhood taqueria, most people in San Antonio have their go-to places to get good tacos. Some even take it a step further and designate their favorite spots for specific types of tacos.

Tacos are an integral part of San Antonio’s food scene, and it reflects in the sheer volume of places that offer them. There’s breakfast tacos at Patty’s Taco House, barbacoa tacos at Tommy’s Restaurant, and tacos al pastor at Taquitos West Avenue, just to name a few. Whatever your taco needs may be, these 15 restaurants have you covered morning, noon, and night.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.