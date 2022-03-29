 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

21 Excellent Beer Gardens in Austin

Where to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Austin With Beer and Food

19 Essential Austin Patios for Outdoor Drinking and Dining

A colorful plate of puffy tacos topped with lettuce and tomato.
Puffy tacos from Henry’s Puffy Tacos.
Henry’s Puffy Tacos

15 Essential Tacos to Try in San Antonio

Where to find iconic puffy tacos, vegan jackfruit carnitas tacos, and saucy carne guisada tacos

by Polly Anna Rocha
View as Map
Puffy tacos from Henry’s Puffy Tacos.
| Henry’s Puffy Tacos
by Polly Anna Rocha

Whether it’s a local chain restaurant, a taco truck, or a neighborhood taqueria, most people in San Antonio have their go-to places to get good tacos. Some even take it a step further and designate their favorite spots for specific types of tacos.

Tacos are an integral part of San Antonio’s food scene, and it reflects in the sheer volume of places that offer them. There’s breakfast tacos at Patty’s Taco House, barbacoa tacos at Tommy’s Restaurant, and tacos al pastor at Taquitos West Avenue, just to name a few. Whatever your taco needs may be, these 15 restaurants have you covered morning, noon, and night.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Tommy's Restaurant

Copy Link
8823 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
(210) 558-9777
(210) 558-9777
Visit Website

Known for its barbacoa and Big Red combo, Tommy’s Restaurant has five locations serving up the classic San Antonio pairing along with its full Mexican breakfast menu. Tommy’s is open for dine-in service, and to-go orders can be placed online.

A closeup of two barbacoa tacos with avocado and onions next to a glass bottle of Big Red soda.
Barbacoa tacos and Big Red at Tommy’s Restaurant
Tommy’s Restaurant/Facebook

2. Tacos y Burritos Metro Basilica 2 Taco Truck

Copy Link
11070 Shaenfield Rd
San Antonio, TX 78250
(210) 300-0018
(210) 300-0018
Visit Website

The menu at Tacos y Burritos Metro Basilica 2 is simple — tacos, burritos, and quesadillas with your choice of meat. The taco special comes with three mini tacos paired with a soda or horchata. The taco truck has a drive-thru, but for those looking to dine in, the brick-and-mortar sister restaurant is open for service on Culebra.

3. Taquitos West Avenue

Copy Link
2818 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78201
(210) 525-9888
(210) 525-9888
Visit Website

Tacos al pastor, served Thursday through Sunday, are the main event at Taquitos West Avenue, while the pan dulce on the panaderia side of the restaurant is a solid breakfast addition. The order-at-the-counter restaurant is open for indoor and outdoor dine-in service.

4. Henry's Puffy Tacos

Copy Link
6030 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78238
(210) 647-8339
(210) 647-8339
Visit Website

Puffy tacos are embedded in the food history of San Antonio, and Henry’s is keeping that legacy alive. The restaurant is open for dine-in service, and to-go orders can be placed online.

5. Original Donut Shop

Copy Link
3307 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
(210) 734-5661
(210) 734-5661
Visit Website

People line up in their cars down Fredericksburg Road every morning to get breakfast tacos from the Original Donut Shop. Try the toasted bean and cheese taco, and get a fresh doughnut while you’re at it. Orders can be placed ahead online, and the restaurant is open for indoor and outdoor service.

Also Featured in:

6. Taqueria Datapoint

Copy Link
1702 W Gramercy Pl
San Antonio, TX 78201
(210) 733-1323
(210) 733-1323
Visit Website

This local taqueria chain goes big on the mini tacos, especially the al pastor and carne asada varieties. The Datapoint on Gramercy is a best bet for those late-night taco runs, and it’s currently open for indoor and drive-thru service.

Also Featured in:

7. Rita's Fiesta Cafe

Copy Link
612 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 732-1537
(210) 732-1537

With its parrot-themed decor and hanging family portraits, this inviting neighborhood taqueria has a nostalgic charm, and some of the best barbacoa tacos and Mexican breakfast plates on the West Side. A non-taco menu highlight is Rita’s menudo, served with fresh tortillas and sliced limes. The restaurant is open for indoor dine-in service.

8. Garcia's Mexican Food

Copy Link
842 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
(210) 735-4525
(210) 735-4525
Visit Website

Garcia’s is a Tex-Mex joint that offers loaded Mexican breakfast plates and lots of meaty tacos, like carne guisada, chicken fajita, and barbecue brisket tacos. Garcia’s is open for indoor dine-in service.

9. Tacos El Regio

Copy Link
2726 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 782-2272
(210) 782-2272
Visit Website

A late-night bar crawl on the St. Mary’s Strip is rarely complete without food, and this taco truck is an excellent way to end a night of fun. The mini tacos are the star of the menu and pair well with a serving of charro beans or the elote-style corn in a cup. To-go orders can be placed online.

10. El Remedio Taco Truck

Copy Link
2924 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 621-3112
(210) 621-3112
Visit Website

El Remedio Taco Truck is at the forefront of the birria trend, serving up orders of its slow-stewed meat stuffed into toasted tortillas, served with chopped onions and sliced limes, all across town. To-go orders can be placed online.

11. Carnitas Don Raúl-USA

Copy Link
2202 Broadway
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 427-3202
(210) 427-3202
Visit Website

Related to the renowned Mexican restaurant of the same name, which was featured on Netflix’s Taco Chronicles, this taco truck sells carnitas by the pound or as individual tacos. Parked on the Broadway News lot, the truck is open with limited outdoor seating.

12. Ray's Drive Inn

Copy Link
822 SW 19th St
San Antonio, TX 78207
(210) 432-7171
(210) 432-7171
Visit Website

West Side staple Ray’s Drive Inn has been serving its neighborhood and beyond since the 1950s. One of the originators of the coveted puffy taco, Ray’s is an authentic drive-in, so diners can park, order, and enjoy a helping of puffy tacos in the comfort of their cars.

Also Featured in:

13. Señor Veggie

Copy Link
620 S Presa St
San Antonio, TX 78210
(210) 228-0073
(210) 228-0073
Visit Website

Señor Veggie has been serving up vegan Mexican food in Southtown for a hot minute. This is the place to get vegan puffy tacos, as well as an assortment of quesadillas, nachos, and empanadas. The restaurant is open for indoor service, and to-go orders can be placed online.

14. Carnitas Lonja

Copy Link
1107 Roosevelt Ave
San Antonio, TX 78210
(210) 455-2105
(210) 455-2105
Visit Website

As the name suggests, this quaint taqueria serves up ample helpings of tender carnitas, the likes of which have garnered national attention and earned chef Alex Paredes a semifinalist position in the 2020 James Beard Awards. The restaurant is open for outdoor dining, and to-go orders can be placed online.

Also Featured in:

15. Patty's Taco House

Copy Link
2422 S Hackberry
San Antonio, TX 78210
(210) 534-3395
(210) 534-3395
Visit Website

Mornings at Patty’s can get pretty busy, which is partly due to its amply stuffed breakfast tacos and quick, friendly service. The dining room has a nice, homey feel to it, which makes for a great sit-down breakfast spot, but if you’re in a hurry, the restaurant has a counter inside dedicated just to to-go orders.

Carne guisada breakfast tacos on white serving paper.
Carne guisada breakfast tacos at Patty’s Taco House.
Patty’s Taco House/Facebook

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Tommy's Restaurant

8823 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240
A closeup of two barbacoa tacos with avocado and onions next to a glass bottle of Big Red soda.
Barbacoa tacos and Big Red at Tommy’s Restaurant
Tommy’s Restaurant/Facebook

Known for its barbacoa and Big Red combo, Tommy’s Restaurant has five locations serving up the classic San Antonio pairing along with its full Mexican breakfast menu. Tommy’s is open for dine-in service, and to-go orders can be placed online.

8823 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
(210) 558-9777
Visit Website

2. Tacos y Burritos Metro Basilica 2 Taco Truck

11070 Shaenfield Rd, San Antonio, TX 78250

The menu at Tacos y Burritos Metro Basilica 2 is simple — tacos, burritos, and quesadillas with your choice of meat. The taco special comes with three mini tacos paired with a soda or horchata. The taco truck has a drive-thru, but for those looking to dine in, the brick-and-mortar sister restaurant is open for service on Culebra.

11070 Shaenfield Rd
San Antonio, TX 78250
(210) 300-0018
Visit Website

3. Taquitos West Avenue

2818 West Ave, San Antonio, TX 78201

Tacos al pastor, served Thursday through Sunday, are the main event at Taquitos West Avenue, while the pan dulce on the panaderia side of the restaurant is a solid breakfast addition. The order-at-the-counter restaurant is open for indoor and outdoor dine-in service.

2818 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78201
(210) 525-9888
Visit Website

4. Henry's Puffy Tacos

6030 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX 78238

Puffy tacos are embedded in the food history of San Antonio, and Henry’s is keeping that legacy alive. The restaurant is open for dine-in service, and to-go orders can be placed online.

6030 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78238
(210) 647-8339
Visit Website

5. Original Donut Shop

3307 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78201

People line up in their cars down Fredericksburg Road every morning to get breakfast tacos from the Original Donut Shop. Try the toasted bean and cheese taco, and get a fresh doughnut while you’re at it. Orders can be placed ahead online, and the restaurant is open for indoor and outdoor service.

3307 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
(210) 734-5661
Visit Website

6. Taqueria Datapoint

1702 W Gramercy Pl, San Antonio, TX 78201

This local taqueria chain goes big on the mini tacos, especially the al pastor and carne asada varieties. The Datapoint on Gramercy is a best bet for those late-night taco runs, and it’s currently open for indoor and drive-thru service.

1702 W Gramercy Pl
San Antonio, TX 78201
(210) 733-1323
Visit Website

7. Rita's Fiesta Cafe

612 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX 78228

With its parrot-themed decor and hanging family portraits, this inviting neighborhood taqueria has a nostalgic charm, and some of the best barbacoa tacos and Mexican breakfast plates on the West Side. A non-taco menu highlight is Rita’s menudo, served with fresh tortillas and sliced limes. The restaurant is open for indoor dine-in service.

612 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 732-1537

8. Garcia's Mexican Food

842 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78201

Garcia’s is a Tex-Mex joint that offers loaded Mexican breakfast plates and lots of meaty tacos, like carne guisada, chicken fajita, and barbecue brisket tacos. Garcia’s is open for indoor dine-in service.

842 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
(210) 735-4525
Visit Website

9. Tacos El Regio

2726 N St Mary's St, San Antonio, TX 78212

A late-night bar crawl on the St. Mary’s Strip is rarely complete without food, and this taco truck is an excellent way to end a night of fun. The mini tacos are the star of the menu and pair well with a serving of charro beans or the elote-style corn in a cup. To-go orders can be placed online.

2726 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 782-2272
Visit Website

10. El Remedio Taco Truck

2924 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX 78228

El Remedio Taco Truck is at the forefront of the birria trend, serving up orders of its slow-stewed meat stuffed into toasted tortillas, served with chopped onions and sliced limes, all across town. To-go orders can be placed online.

2924 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 621-3112
Visit Website

11. Carnitas Don Raúl-USA

2202 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78215

Related to the renowned Mexican restaurant of the same name, which was featured on Netflix’s Taco Chronicles, this taco truck sells carnitas by the pound or as individual tacos. Parked on the Broadway News lot, the truck is open with limited outdoor seating.

2202 Broadway
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 427-3202
Visit Website

12. Ray's Drive Inn

822 SW 19th St, San Antonio, TX 78207

West Side staple Ray’s Drive Inn has been serving its neighborhood and beyond since the 1950s. One of the originators of the coveted puffy taco, Ray’s is an authentic drive-in, so diners can park, order, and enjoy a helping of puffy tacos in the comfort of their cars.

822 SW 19th St
San Antonio, TX 78207
(210) 432-7171
Visit Website

13. Señor Veggie

620 S Presa St, San Antonio, TX 78210

Señor Veggie has been serving up vegan Mexican food in Southtown for a hot minute. This is the place to get vegan puffy tacos, as well as an assortment of quesadillas, nachos, and empanadas. The restaurant is open for indoor service, and to-go orders can be placed online.

620 S Presa St
San Antonio, TX 78210
(210) 228-0073
Visit Website

14. Carnitas Lonja

1107 Roosevelt Ave, San Antonio, TX 78210

As the name suggests, this quaint taqueria serves up ample helpings of tender carnitas, the likes of which have garnered national attention and earned chef Alex Paredes a semifinalist position in the 2020 James Beard Awards. The restaurant is open for outdoor dining, and to-go orders can be placed online.

1107 Roosevelt Ave
San Antonio, TX 78210
(210) 455-2105
Visit Website

15. Patty's Taco House

2422 S Hackberry, San Antonio, TX 78210
Carne guisada breakfast tacos on white serving paper.
Carne guisada breakfast tacos at Patty’s Taco House.
Patty’s Taco House/Facebook

Mornings at Patty’s can get pretty busy, which is partly due to its amply stuffed breakfast tacos and quick, friendly service. The dining room has a nice, homey feel to it, which makes for a great sit-down breakfast spot, but if you’re in a hurry, the restaurant has a counter inside dedicated just to to-go orders.

2422 S Hackberry
San Antonio, TX 78210
(210) 534-3395
Visit Website

Related Maps