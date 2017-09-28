 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth at These 10 Candy and Chocolate Shops in Austin

The Essential Austin Sushi Restaurants

The 38 Essential Restaurants in Austin

A styrofoam container with four tacos.
Tacos from Cuantos Tacos.
Cuantos Tacos/Facebook

28 Must-Eat Tacos in Austin

The most wonderful tortillas filled with migas, fajitas, barbacoa, lengua, and mushrooms

by Nadia Chaudhury and Kelly Stocker Updated
View as Map
Tacos from Cuantos Tacos.
| Cuantos Tacos/Facebook
by Nadia Chaudhury and Kelly Stocker Updated

Tacos are amazing and versatile; it’s ideal for an early morning quick start, a late-night indulgence, and great car food. While yes, most taco establishments and trucks serve up great tacos, Eater is highlighting Austin’s best tacos through this guide. This means steadfast options from Veracruz All Natural and Cuantos Tacos, barbecue takes from Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ, unparalleled tortilla de maiz at gas station surprise Ñoños, quality options from Nixta Taqueria, and vegan greats from Vegan Nom.

Ever in pursuit of taco perfection, for the purposes of this map, Eater skipped taco chains (meaning Torchy’s Tacos and Tacodeli) in favor of places that are doing interesting things with Austin’s favorite foodstuff (albeit with fewer presidential visits).

For other taco needs, scope out Austin’s best breakfast tacos and birria tacos.

As with all businesses, be sure to call ahead to make sure each shop is still open or if there are updates on current offerings and service models, as things are changing constantly. Wear a mask, tip well, and if you’re ordering delivery, try to order directly from the shop themselves.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Tacos Y Tortas El Chilango

Copy Link
10721 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
(512) 785-4520
(512) 785-4520

The North Lamar red taco truck strung with holiday lights slings affordable tacos until the wee hours. The fresh corn tortillas, spicy green sauce, and bistek with sautéed onions and a squeeze of lime are the star of this show. It’s cash-only, and there are outdoor tables.

2. Regios Tacos al Vapor

Copy Link
9414 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
(512) 956-0828
(512) 956-0828
Visit Website

The San Antonio restaurant expanded into Austin bringing along its namesake signature taco, where the items are steamed rather than heated directly on a grill or pan. There’s another Austin location on West Parmer Lane too. Orders can be placed online or over the phone, deliveries are available too.

A crispy closed taco on a styrofoam place with a closed container of green sauce and a pile of shredded vegetables.
A taco al vapor from Regios.
Nadia Chaudhury/Eater Austin

3. Carnitas el Guero

Copy Link
8624 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
(512) 814-9055
(512) 814-9055
Visit Website

Carnitas are definitely the move at the North Austin Mexican restaurant. Opt for the orden personal, which comes with more than enough food for a single person. There’s a pile of that juicy carnitas, plus tortillas, tacotes, and a doradita. There’s a second location down in far south Austin. There is indoor dining available.

A pile of pork meat, a circular tortilla, and a crispy taco.
Carnitas, a tacote, and a doradita from Carnitas el Guero
Nadia Chaudhury/Eater Austin

4. Ñoños Tacos

Copy Link
102 W Powell Ln
Austin, TX 78753
(512) 609-8601
(512) 609-8601
Visit Website

The gas station-adjacent taco spot in Georgian Acres belies the fantastic tacos inside. The meat is tender, the spices are spot-on, and the daily fresh tortillas are the best in the city. The restaurant has is open with indoor and outdoor dine-in service, takeout orders can be placed online, and there are third-party delivery services.

A place of three tacos with meat, vegetables, and shredded cheese, next to a pile of reddish rice and smooth refried beans.
Crunchy tacos from Ñoños Tacos.
Ñoños Tacos/Facebook

5. Paprika ATX

Copy Link
6519 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78752
(512) 716-5873
(512) 716-5873
Visit Website

A somewhat newer entrant to the taco map is this Highland truck, which serves up some of the best tacos in the city. The meaty tacos are all excellent, particularly the suadero, but the meatless tangy nopalitos are also just as good. Keep an eye on its Instagram page for specials, such as the shrimp. Orders are placed in-person, and there is outdoor seating available.

Three tacos overloaded with meats and vegetables, with a small pile of quartered limes and plastic condiment containers with salsas.
Tacos from Paprika.
Nadia Chaudhury/Eater Austin

6. Taqueria Mi Trailita

Copy Link
5301 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78723
(512) 497-9877
(512) 497-9877
Visit Website

The little Pecan Springs/Springdale truck parked at a gas station is a stellar choice for breakfast and lunch tacos, especially the migas. There’s outdoor seating too.

Also Featured in:

7. Vaquero Taquero

Copy Link
104 E 31st St
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 366-5578
(512) 366-5578
Visit Website

The North Campus taco restaurant dishes up South Texas-style tacos and the al pastor is really spectacular, as is the nopales. There’s a downtown location too. Orders can be placed in person or online for takeout and deliveries; both feature dine-in service with outdoor areas.

A person dipping a taco into a short plastic container of broth.
A birria taco from Vaquero Taquero.
Vaquero Taquero/Facebook

Also Featured in:

8. Nixta Taqueria

Copy Link
2512 E 12th St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 551-3855
(512) 551-3855
Visit Website

New-school ingredients with old-school approaches, the East Austin taqueria is serving tacos, tostadas, and paletas. The duck carnitas is a thing of wonder, the enchilada potosina is a hearty taco with a potato/chorizo puree and duck-fat refried beans, and don’t overlook the thoughtful seasonal vegetable offerings. The restaurant is open for patio dine-in service, and takeout/curbside pickup orders can be placed online.

A blue tortilla topped with cauliflower and cilantro.
The cauliflower taco at Nixta.
Nadia Chaudhury/Eater Austin

Also Featured in:

9. Cuantos Tacos

Copy Link
1108 E 12th St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 903-3918
(512) 903-3918
Visit Website

The Central East Austin taco truck has become one of the city’s very best taco trucks, focused on Mexico City-style tacos. The suadero and cachete are wonderful, and the meat mixtures (campechana, revuelta, or the champi-longi) are excellent too. Look out for specials, such as the estilo matamoros with bistec, or the tripas. The truck recently extended its hours into the daytime. Orders can be placed in person or online for pickups, outdoor dine-in service, and deliveries.

A bunch of tacos on a white plate.
Tacos from Cuantos Tacos.
Cuantos Tacos/Facebook

Also Featured in:

10. Asador

Copy Link
405 E 7th St
Austin, TX 78701
Visit Website

Since the taco truck opened in 2018, it quickly grew to a total of three locations throughout the downtown area for a good reason. The meats are juicy (the brisket with smoked chile morita and black sesame is a favorite) and the vegetables are delightful (the cauliflower is wonderful). Of the three locations attached to bars, the original truck parked in the back of East Seventh Street mezcal bar Las Perlas makes for a good combination. Orders can be placed online or in person, all locations offer outdoor seating.

Two tacos with meat and sauce.
Tacos from Asador.
Nadia Chaudhury/Eater Austin

Also Featured in:

11. Veracruz All Natural

Copy Link
2505 Webberville Rd
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 981-1760
(512) 981-1760
Visit Website

As Austin knows, Veracruz can do no wrong. Homemade tortillas and organic aguas frescas along with the migas, fish, and vegetable tacos inspire loyal devotion. Every location — trucks and restaurants — are typically jam-packed each week for good, delicious reasons. The Webberville location is fun and festive, and the Menchaca Road truck at host site Radio Coffee makes for a good taco/coffee trip. All locations offer weekday online ordering, and there is daily in-person ordering available, plus all locations feature on-site services with outdoor areas.

A metal tray with three tacos.
Tacos from Veracruz All Natural.
Veracruz All Natural/Facebook

Also Featured in:

12. Suerte

Copy Link
1800 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 953-0092
(512) 953-0092
Visit Website

The suadero tacos at the upscale Mexican restaurant in East Austin are pure magic. Reservations are available, with room for walk-ins, and there’s both indoor and outdoor seating.

A hand holding up a taco with meat and green sauce.
A suadero taco from Suerte.
Suerte

Also Featured in:

13. Las Trancas

Copy Link
1210 E Cesar Chavez St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 701-8287
(512) 701-8287
Visit Website

For the money and the flavor, this East Austin truck is tough to beat. The street tacos are tiny bundles of delight with a sheen of grease and thinly shaved spiced meats. The menu’s got the standards, but fans of offal will be pleased to find tripas and lengua. Orders can be placed in person and there are outdoor tables too.

Three tacos with meat on aluminum foil.
Tacos from Las Trancas.
Nadia Chaudhury/Eater Austin

14. Taco Joint

Copy Link
134 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 599-5144
(512) 599-5144
Visit Website

The East Riverside Mexican restaurant is highly underrated despite making ridiculously superb breakfast and lunch tacos. A pro-move would be ordering the barbacoa and adding diced potatoes and refried beans. You won’t regret it. Pickup orders can be placed online or in person, both locations are open for indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

Two tacos on a pink and white plate.
Tacos from Taco Joint.
Nadia Chaudhury/Eater Austin

Also Featured in:

15. The Vegan Nom

Copy Link
2324 E Cesar Chavez St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 497-3147
(512) 497-3147
Visit Website

Some of the city’s best vegan tacos can be found at this Holly truck. The breakfast tacos use fluffy scrambled tofu, and the “fish” taco is deceitfully great. Takeout orders can be placed in person or over the phone, and there are third-party deliveries through Postmates, Uber Eats, and Favor. The outdoor tables are available for dine-in services.

A taco with scrambled tofu and diced vegetables.
The migas taco from Vegan Nom.
Vegan Nom/Facebook

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

16. Tacos Guerrero

Copy Link
96 N Pleasant Valley Rd
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 939-2308
(512) 939-2308
Visit Website

The orange food truck in Holly dishes up such joyous tacos for breakfast and lunch during the daytime. The fajitas are a prime choice. Orders can be placed in person, and there’s an outdoor table.

Also Featured in:

17. El Primo

Copy Link
2011 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
Visit Website

Grab a cup of coffee at Bouldin Creek coffee shop Once Over, and then indulge in a steaming bean and cheese breakfast taco from the small taco cart parked out front. People are passionate about El Primo’s beans in a way that’s just on this side of obsession. The migas stuffed with ham is another good bet, as is the barbacoa. Online orders can be made in advance, in-person orders are cash-only, and there are two outdoor tables.

Two tacos in individual cardboard trays, one with eggs and avocado, the other with brown meat and slices green leaves.
Tacos from El Primo.
Nadia Chaudhury/EATX

Also Featured in:

18. Papalote Taco House

Copy Link
2803 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 804-2474
(512) 804-2474
Visit Website

All locations of Papalote serve up a nice array of tacos for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, from pollo a la parilla to turkey mole to vegetable-stacked rajas y hongas with bonus zucchini and cabbage to customizable egg tacos for the morning. Orders can be placed online or over the phone, and there are dine-in services.

Also Featured in:

19. Rosita's Al Pastor

Copy Link
1801 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
(512) 442-8402
(512) 442-8402
Visit Website

The Riverside original had to relocate its truck while also opening a new physical building due to developments, but it still keeps its place of pride among the top pastor purveyors in the city. Bright red-orange meat carved off a spit and freshly pressed fluffy flour tortillas are just the start. Orders can be placed in person, and there are outdoor and indoor dining areas.

Also Featured in:

20. El Tacorrido

Copy Link
2316 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 912-1939
(512) 912-1939
Visit Website

Drive-thru tacos are a dream come true with all locations of El Tacorrido. There are breakfast tacos and meaty tacos (the carne guisada and the revuelta are great), but really the star of the menu is the mushroom taco. Orders can be placed in person.

Also Featured in:

21. Flavia’s Kitchen

Copy Link
510 W Oltorf St
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 422-7158
(512) 422-7158

Amazing corn tortillas and tacos can be found at the red Bouldin Creek truck. The aporreado is the best of both breakfast taco and lunch taco worlds, consisting of a lovely mixture of chopped beef, eggs, and salsa. Orders can be placed in person, and there are outdoor tables available.

Three tacos with fillings on a blue-gray plate.
Tacos from Flavia’s.
Nadia Chaudhury/EATX

22. Trippy Tacos

Copy Link
4205 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78704
(737) 703-4370
(737) 703-4370
Visit Website

This is just the kind of place that screams “Austin” (the logo is an anthropomorphic taco holding a tiny taco). But are the tacos good? Yes. The spicy shrimp, campechano, and Americano tacos are fan favorites. The namesake taco comes with bacon-wrapped fried chicken and mango. Orders can be placed online and there are tables.

A red food basket with three tacos.
Tacos from Trippy Tacos.
Trippy Tacos/Facebook

23. El Super Taco

Copy Link
0307050811
Austin, TX 78741
(512) 203-4932
(512) 203-4932
Visit Website

The tacos from the East Riverside truck in a former car wash are, well, really super. The deshebrado and barbacoa are great choices. Orders can be placed online, it’s cash-only, and there are outdoor tables.

24. La Tunita 512

Copy Link
2400 Burleson Rd
Austin, TX 78741
(512) 679-0708
(512) 679-0708
Visit Website

The East Riverside truck is known for its really excellent birria tacos, available with cheese and/or consomme. Orders can be placed online or in person. The outdoor table is available for dining in.

The birria taco from La Tunita 512
A birria taco from La Tunita.
La Tunita 512/Facebook

Also Featured in:

25. Pueblo Viejo

Copy Link
121 Pickle Rd
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 762-2566
(512) 762-2566
Visit Website

The popular Austin taco truck now has a whopping six locations across the city. The best of these is the truck parked at South Austin cafe and bar Cosmic Coffee + Beer, where you can get coffee, beer, wine, cocktails, fire pits, and also Pueblo Viejo tacos? Street tacos and gorditas are represented, but there are delicious options for vegetarians. Most locations offer online ordering, otherwise place orders in person; all locations offer some sort of on-site dining.

A taco in a small cardboard white tray with a paper liner.
A taco from Pueblo Viejo.
Pueblo Viejo/Facebook

26. La Flor

Copy Link
4901 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 417-4214
(512) 417-4214

Corn tortillas are the move at this West Congress gas station taco truck, especially with its chicken fajitas. Place orders in person and there are outdoor tables.

27. Taqueria Morales

Copy Link
1415 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 906-4933
(512) 906-4933
Visit Website

Handmade tortillas, y’all. There is nothing like ‘em, and the South Austin truck makes some of the best in town. The menu is pretty simple — tacos, sopes, tortas, quesadillas, and a hamburger for good measure. The barbacoa is immensely popular as is the cheesy “gringa” taco. Orders can be placed online and there are tables.

A blue-gray plate with four tacos.
Tacos from Taqueria Morales.
Nadia Chaudhury/EATX

28. Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ

Copy Link
11500 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 221-4248
(512) 221-4248
Visit Website

Barbecue marries Tex-Mex at this taco spot in far south Austin. Look for people lined up outside the trailer, clamoring for a taste of the smoked carnitas, pulled pollo, and smoked brisket tacos. The truck is now only accepting in-person orders and there are plenty of outdoor tables.

A tray of six tacos with a slice of brisket and fried eggs.
Breakfast tacos from Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ
Nick Solares/Eater

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2021 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Tacos Y Tortas El Chilango

10721 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78753

The North Lamar red taco truck strung with holiday lights slings affordable tacos until the wee hours. The fresh corn tortillas, spicy green sauce, and bistek with sautéed onions and a squeeze of lime are the star of this show. It’s cash-only, and there are outdoor tables.

10721 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
(512) 785-4520

2. Regios Tacos al Vapor

9414 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78753
A crispy closed taco on a styrofoam place with a closed container of green sauce and a pile of shredded vegetables.
A taco al vapor from Regios.
Nadia Chaudhury/Eater Austin

The San Antonio restaurant expanded into Austin bringing along its namesake signature taco, where the items are steamed rather than heated directly on a grill or pan. There’s another Austin location on West Parmer Lane too. Orders can be placed online or over the phone, deliveries are available too.

9414 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
(512) 956-0828
Visit Website

3. Carnitas el Guero

8624 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78753
A pile of pork meat, a circular tortilla, and a crispy taco.
Carnitas, a tacote, and a doradita from Carnitas el Guero
Nadia Chaudhury/Eater Austin

Carnitas are definitely the move at the North Austin Mexican restaurant. Opt for the orden personal, which comes with more than enough food for a single person. There’s a pile of that juicy carnitas, plus tortillas, tacotes, and a doradita. There’s a second location down in far south Austin. There is indoor dining available.

8624 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
(512) 814-9055
Visit Website

4. Ñoños Tacos

102 W Powell Ln, Austin, TX 78753
A place of three tacos with meat, vegetables, and shredded cheese, next to a pile of reddish rice and smooth refried beans.
Crunchy tacos from Ñoños Tacos.
Ñoños Tacos/Facebook

The gas station-adjacent taco spot in Georgian Acres belies the fantastic tacos inside. The meat is tender, the spices are spot-on, and the daily fresh tortillas are the best in the city. The restaurant has is open with indoor and outdoor dine-in service, takeout orders can be placed online, and there are third-party delivery services.

102 W Powell Ln
Austin, TX 78753
(512) 609-8601
Visit Website

5. Paprika ATX

6519 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78752
Three tacos overloaded with meats and vegetables, with a small pile of quartered limes and plastic condiment containers with salsas.
Tacos from Paprika.
Nadia Chaudhury/Eater Austin

A somewhat newer entrant to the taco map is this Highland truck, which serves up some of the best tacos in the city. The meaty tacos are all excellent, particularly the suadero, but the meatless tangy nopalitos are also just as good. Keep an eye on its Instagram page for specials, such as the shrimp. Orders are placed in-person, and there is outdoor seating available.

6519 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78752
(512) 716-5873
Visit Website

6. Taqueria Mi Trailita

5301 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78723

The little Pecan Springs/Springdale truck parked at a gas station is a stellar choice for breakfast and lunch tacos, especially the migas. There’s outdoor seating too.

5301 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78723
(512) 497-9877
Visit Website

7. Vaquero Taquero

104 E 31st St, Austin, TX 78705
A person dipping a taco into a short plastic container of broth.
A birria taco from Vaquero Taquero.
Vaquero Taquero/Facebook

The North Campus taco restaurant dishes up South Texas-style tacos and the al pastor is really spectacular, as is the nopales. There’s a downtown location too. Orders can be placed in person or online for takeout and deliveries; both feature dine-in service with outdoor areas.

104 E 31st St
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 366-5578
Visit Website

8. Nixta Taqueria

2512 E 12th St, Austin, TX 78702
A blue tortilla topped with cauliflower and cilantro.
The cauliflower taco at Nixta.
Nadia Chaudhury/Eater Austin

New-school ingredients with old-school approaches, the East Austin taqueria is serving tacos, tostadas, and paletas. The duck carnitas is a thing of wonder, the enchilada potosina is a hearty taco with a potato/chorizo puree and duck-fat refried beans, and don’t overlook the thoughtful seasonal vegetable offerings. The restaurant is open for patio dine-in service, and takeout/curbside pickup orders can be placed online.

2512 E 12th St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 551-3855
Visit Website

9. Cuantos Tacos

1108 E 12th St, Austin, TX 78702
A bunch of tacos on a white plate.
Tacos from Cuantos Tacos.
Cuantos Tacos/Facebook

The Central East Austin taco truck has become one of the city’s very best taco trucks, focused on Mexico City-style tacos. The suadero and cachete are wonderful, and the meat mixtures (campechana, revuelta, or the champi-longi) are excellent too. Look out for specials, such as the estilo matamoros with bistec, or the tripas. The truck recently extended its hours into the daytime. Orders can be placed in person or online for pickups, outdoor dine-in service, and deliveries.

1108 E 12th St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 903-3918
Visit Website

10. Asador

405 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78701
Two tacos with meat and sauce.
Tacos from Asador.
Nadia Chaudhury/Eater Austin

Since the taco truck opened in 2018, it quickly grew to a total of three locations throughout the downtown area for a good reason. The meats are juicy (the brisket with smoked chile morita and black sesame is a favorite) and the vegetables are delightful (the cauliflower is wonderful). Of the three locations attached to bars, the original truck parked in the back of East Seventh Street mezcal bar Las Perlas makes for a good combination. Orders can be placed online or in person, all locations offer outdoor seating.

405 E 7th St
Austin, TX 78701
Visit Website

11. Veracruz All Natural

2505 Webberville Rd, Austin, TX 78702
A metal tray with three tacos.
Tacos from Veracruz All Natural.
Veracruz All Natural/Facebook

As Austin knows, Veracruz can do no wrong. Homemade tortillas and organic aguas frescas along with the migas, fish, and vegetable tacos inspire loyal devotion. Every location — trucks and restaurants — are typically jam-packed each week for good, delicious reasons. The Webberville location is fun and festive, and the Menchaca Road truck at host site Radio Coffee makes for a good taco/coffee trip. All locations offer weekday online ordering, and there is daily in-person ordering available, plus all locations feature on-site services with outdoor areas.

2505 Webberville Rd
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 981-1760
Visit Website

12. Suerte

1800 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
A hand holding up a taco with meat and green sauce.
A suadero taco from Suerte.
Suerte

The suadero tacos at the upscale Mexican restaurant in East Austin are pure magic. Reservations are available, with room for walk-ins, and there’s both indoor and outdoor seating.

1800 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 953-0092
Visit Website

13. Las Trancas

1210 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702
Three tacos with meat on aluminum foil.
Tacos from Las Trancas.
Nadia Chaudhury/Eater Austin

For the money and the flavor, this East Austin truck is tough to beat. The street tacos are tiny bundles of delight with a sheen of grease and thinly shaved spiced meats. The menu’s got the standards, but fans of offal will be pleased to find tripas and lengua. Orders can be placed in person and there are outdoor tables too.

1210 E Cesar Chavez St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 701-8287
Visit Website

14. Taco Joint

134 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78704
Two tacos on a pink and white plate.
Tacos from Taco Joint.
Nadia Chaudhury/Eater Austin

The East Riverside Mexican restaurant is highly underrated despite making ridiculously superb breakfast and lunch tacos. A pro-move would be ordering the barbacoa and adding diced potatoes and refried beans. You won’t regret it. Pickup orders can be placed online or in person, both locations are open for indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

134 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 599-5144
Visit Website

15. The Vegan Nom

2324 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702
A taco with scrambled tofu and diced vegetables.
The migas taco from Vegan Nom.
Vegan Nom/Facebook

Some of the city’s best vegan tacos can be found at this Holly truck. The breakfast tacos use fluffy scrambled tofu, and the “fish” taco is deceitfully great. Takeout orders can be placed in person or over the phone, and there are third-party deliveries through Postmates, Uber Eats, and Favor. The outdoor tables are available for dine-in services.

2324 E Cesar Chavez St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 497-3147
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. Tacos Guerrero

96 N Pleasant Valley Rd, Austin, TX 78702

The orange food truck in Holly dishes up such joyous tacos for breakfast and lunch during the daytime. The fajitas are a prime choice. Orders can be placed in person, and there’s an outdoor table.

96 N Pleasant Valley Rd
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 939-2308
Visit Website

17. El Primo

2011 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704
Two tacos in individual cardboard trays, one with eggs and avocado, the other with brown meat and slices green leaves.
Tacos from El Primo.
Nadia Chaudhury/EATX

Grab a cup of coffee at Bouldin Creek coffee shop Once Over, and then indulge in a steaming bean and cheese breakfast taco from the small taco cart parked out front. People are passionate about El Primo’s beans in a way that’s just on this side of obsession. The migas stuffed with ham is another good bet, as is the barbacoa. Online orders can be made in advance, in-person orders are cash-only, and there are two outdoor tables.

2011 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
Visit Website

18. Papalote Taco House

2803 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704

All locations of Papalote serve up a nice array of tacos for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, from pollo a la parilla to turkey mole to vegetable-stacked rajas y hongas with bonus zucchini and cabbage to customizable egg tacos for the morning. Orders can be placed online or over the phone, and there are dine-in services.

2803 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 804-2474
Visit Website

19. Rosita's Al Pastor

1801 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78741

The Riverside original had to relocate its truck while also opening a new physical building due to developments, but it still keeps its place of pride among the top pastor purveyors in the city. Bright red-orange meat carved off a spit and freshly pressed fluffy flour tortillas are just the start. Orders can be placed in person, and there are outdoor and indoor dining areas.

1801 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
(512) 442-8402
Visit Website

20. El Tacorrido

2316 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704

Drive-thru tacos are a dream come true with all locations of El Tacorrido. There are breakfast tacos and meaty tacos (the carne guisada and the revuelta are great), but really the star of the menu is the mushroom taco. Orders can be placed in person.

2316 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 912-1939
Visit Website

21. Flavia’s Kitchen

510 W Oltorf St, Austin, TX 78704
Three tacos with fillings on a blue-gray plate.
Tacos from Flavia’s.
Nadia Chaudhury/EATX

Amazing corn tortillas and tacos can be found at the red Bouldin Creek truck. The aporreado is the best of both breakfast taco and lunch taco worlds, consisting of a lovely mixture of chopped beef, eggs, and salsa. Orders can be placed in person, and there are outdoor tables available.

510 W Oltorf St
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 422-7158

22. Trippy Tacos

4205 Manchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78704
A red food basket with three tacos.
Tacos from Trippy Tacos.
Trippy Tacos/Facebook

This is just the kind of place that screams “Austin” (the logo is an anthropomorphic taco holding a tiny taco). But are the tacos good? Yes. The spicy shrimp, campechano, and Americano tacos are fan favorites. The namesake taco comes with bacon-wrapped fried chicken and mango. Orders can be placed online and there are tables.

4205 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78704
(737) 703-4370
Visit Website

23. El Super Taco

0307050811, Austin, TX 78741

The tacos from the East Riverside truck in a former car wash are, well, really super. The deshebrado and barbacoa are great choices. Orders can be placed online, it’s cash-only, and there are outdoor tables.

0307050811
Austin, TX 78741
(512) 203-4932
Visit Website

24. La Tunita 512

2400 Burleson Rd, Austin, TX 78741
The birria taco from La Tunita 512
A birria taco from La Tunita.
La Tunita 512/Facebook

The East Riverside truck is known for its really excellent birria tacos, available with cheese and/or consomme. Orders can be placed online or in person. The outdoor table is available for dining in.

2400 Burleson Rd
Austin, TX 78741
(512) 679-0708
Visit Website

25. Pueblo Viejo

121 Pickle Rd, Austin, TX 78704