28 Must-Eat Tacos in Austin

Tacos are amazing and versatile; it’s ideal for an early morning quick start, a late-night indulgence, and great car food. While yes, most taco establishments and trucks serve up great tacos, Eater is highlighting Austin’s best tacos through this guide. This means steadfast options from Veracruz All Natural and Cuantos Tacos, barbecue takes from Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ, unparalleled tortilla de maiz at gas station surprise Ñoños, quality options from Nixta Taqueria, and vegan greats from Vegan Nom.

Ever in pursuit of taco perfection, for the purposes of this map, Eater skipped taco chains (meaning Torchy’s Tacos and Tacodeli) in favor of places that are doing interesting things with Austin’s favorite foodstuff (albeit with fewer presidential visits).

For other taco needs, scope out Austin’s best breakfast tacos and birria tacos.

As with all businesses, be sure to call ahead to make sure each shop is still open or if there are updates on current offerings and service models, as things are changing constantly. Wear a mask, tip well, and if you’re ordering delivery, try to order directly from the shop themselves.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.