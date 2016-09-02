 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Where to Eat and Drink in Wimberley, Texas

Where to Eat and Drink in Dripping Springs

Where to Eat and Drink in Stonewall, Texas

A bar.
Bouldin Acres.
Bouldin Acres

21 Fun Sports Bars in Austin

Where to watch baseball and basketball games in the city with good food, drinks, and fellow fans

by Nadia Chaudhury Updated
Bouldin Acres.
| Bouldin Acres


Without fail, there are usually lots of sports happening, the beginning of baseball season, basketball, and March Madness for those college basketball fans. That means there are tons of games to watch with fellow fans armed with beer, drinks, and food.

For those who don't feel like watching the games at home, here is Eater Austin’s rundown of the best sports bars for everyone’s favorite teams. There are many friendly bar grounds for those inclined to root for teams in Texas and beyond with like-minded people.

Similarly, check out Austin’s best chicken wings, beer bars, and breweries

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

The Bon Aire

The North Shoal Creek bar with Midwestern vibes is a good place for all-round sports, especially for fans of the football team Pittsburgh Steelers, the college football team Longhorns, the soccer team Austin FC, the baseball team the St. Louis Cardinals, and hockey team the St. Louis Blues. Food-wise, there are a bunch of burgers, seafood, and kabobs, plus beers and drinks. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

9070 Research Blvd, Austin, TX 78758
(512) 284-7038
(512) 284-7038

Mister Tramps Sports Pub and Cafe

Besides holding open mics and trivia, the North Austin bar is headquarters for plenty of soccer and football (professional and college) fans, plus there are daily food and drink specials. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

8565 Research Blvd, Austin, TX 78758
(512) 837-3500
(512) 837-3500

Cover 3

It’s all sports, all the time at the three Austin-area sports bars Cover 3 and 2 locations around town, with weekend brunch too. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2700 W Anderson Ln, Austin, TX 78757
(512) 374-1121
(512) 374-1121

Billy's on Burnet

Green Bay Packers fans feel at home at the Rosedale dive with beer, burgers, and hot dogs while watching the games. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

2105 Hancock Dr, Austin, TX 78756
(512) 407-9305
(512) 407-9305

B.D. Riley's Irish Pub

The Mueller Irish bar is home to the most Irish-slash-New England teams out there: the Patriots and Fighting Irish, plus it’s a major soccer headquarters. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

1905 Aldrich St #130, Austin, TX 78723
(512) 580-3782
(512) 580-3782

Crown & Anchor Pub

The North Campus bar and restaurant is an easy place to hole up and watch games, especially with that great burger and daily beer specials. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

2911 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78705
(512) 322-9168
(512) 322-9168

Posse East

Located near the stadium, the campus bar is perfect for tailgating during Longhorn games and other sports. Snack on chili cheese tots, perfectly greasy burgers, queso, and drinks, and enjoy the game on the patio courtesy of the outside television screens. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

2900 Duval St, Austin, TX 78705
(512) 477-2111
(512) 477-2111

Haymaker

Football games are made complete with burgers, wings, and beer from the Cherrywood neighborhood bar. Longhorn, Detroit Lions (football), and general soccer fans will feel at home. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2310 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78722
(512) 243-6702
(512) 243-6702

Scholz Garten

Historically, the downtown beer garden has always been a University of Texas Longhorns destination. In 1893, it’s where the team celebrated its early wins. So it’s a fitting place to watch college football games, plus other sports. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

1607 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 474-1958
(512) 474-1958

The Tavern

Watch any sports game on one of the 46 televisions at the historic downtown bar, with a daily happy hour and an updated menu under the owners of Esther’s Follies. It’s the home for football fans of the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs, as well as soccer fans of Arsenal and FC Barcelona. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

922 W 12th St, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 320-8377
(512) 320-8377

Shoal Creek Saloon

The Cajun headquarters of Austin is the home of fans of Louisiana sports (Saints, Tigers, Pelicans) and the Houston Astros, with Abita beer specials, plus it’s a Houston Astros home base. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

909 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 474-0805
(512) 474-0805

Skinny's Off Track Bar

For good cocktails and bar foods, head to this Central East Austin bar, with lots of Austin FC, NFL, and college football watch-parties. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

1806 E 12th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 363-5558
(512) 363-5558

Star Bar

Eat pizza from the on-site restaurant Via 313, drink, and watch the games at the downtown bar. The epic bloody marys are meals in themselves. It’s a mainstay for football and hockey fans, especially for University of Wisconsin football team the Badgers, the Green Bay Packers, and the Longhorns. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

600 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 477-8550
(512) 477-8550

Nickel City

The Central East Austin neighborhood bar is the place for Buffalo Bills fans — the name of the bar is actually a nickname for upstate New York city. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

1133 East 11th Street, Austin, Texas 78702
(512) 987-4294
(512) 987-4294

Corner Bar

The South Lamar neighborhood bar airs NFL, baseball, basketball, and Austin FC soccer games, which pairs well with on-site trucks the barbecue-slinging Brown’s and Thai food spot Kiin Di. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

1901 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 445-9500
(512) 445-9500

Black Sheep Lodge

Similar to sister restaurant Haymaker, the South Austin bar offers up Saturday and Sunday drink specials ready for all the sports watching. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

2108 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 707-2744
(512) 707-2744

Bouldin Acres

The South Lamar bar screens all the sports, including Houston Texans games. Expect drink specials and barbecue specials from on-site truck CM Smokehouse. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

2027 S Lamar Blvd (W Mary St), Austin, TX 78704
(512) 536-0132
(512) 536-0132

Lavaca St Bar

All locations of the bar mini-chain (also in downtown and Domain) will screen all sorts of sports games, from football to basketball to baseball to hockey, plus there’s food from its on-site restaurant Thunder Chief. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

3121 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 291-3407
(512) 291-3407

Doc's Backyard

The Sunset Valley bar is a good place to lounge and watch games on its multiple television screens, especially with margaritas at hand. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

5207 Brodie Ln (Mo Pac Expressway), Sunset Valley, TX 78745
(512) 892-5200
(512) 892-5200

Bender

The easygoing bar in the West Congress neighborhood often plays games on its seven television screens. Round that out with its actually good food menu (the burgers are great) and beers. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

321 W Ben White Blvd # 300, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 447-1800
(512) 447-1800

Vincent's

The far south Austin sports bar airs all the games alongside drink and beer specials and a general American food menu. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

8916 Brodie Ln #100, Austin, TX 78748
(512) 291-2845
(512) 291-2845

