21 Fun Sports Bars in Austin

Where to watch baseball and basketball games in the city with good food, drinks, and fellow fans

Without fail, there are usually lots of sports happening, the beginning of baseball season, basketball, and March Madness for those college basketball fans. That means there are tons of games to watch with fellow fans armed with beer, drinks, and food.

For those who don't feel like watching the games at home, here is Eater Austin’s rundown of the best sports bars for everyone’s favorite teams. There are many friendly bar grounds for those inclined to root for teams in Texas and beyond with like-minded people.

