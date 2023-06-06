 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The 38 Essential Restaurants in Austin

17 of the Finest Seafood Restaurants in Austin

Where to Dig Into Seafood Towers in Austin

More in Austin See more maps
A wide glass bowl of shrimp, cocktail sauce, and vegetables.
The shrimp cocktail at Shore Raw Bar.
Shore Raw Bar/Facebook

Where to Snack on Shrimp Cocktails in Austin

Oh so plump crustaceans.

by Nadia Chaudhury
View as Map
The shrimp cocktail at Shore Raw Bar.
| Shore Raw Bar/Facebook
by Nadia Chaudhury

Shrimp cocktails make for that classic appetizer that’s simple yet so satisfying. There’s just-cooked fresh pink shrimp paired with a savory cocktail sauce, a lemon slice for that acid burst, and maybe some other condiments. There are a lot of great shrimp cocktails in Austin, but these restaurants are serving the best of the best, from steakhouse ALC Steaks to fancy fun bar Holiday to New Orleansish restaurant/bar Uptown Sports Club.

For more seafood, check out the city’s best seafood restaurants, oysters, sushi, poke, seafood towers, crawfish, and fish and chips.

Read More

ALC Steaks

Copy Link

The West End neighborhood steakhouse’s shrimp cocktail comes with a mezcal sauce. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

1205 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 472-1813
(512) 472-1813

Also featured in:

Clark's Oyster Bar

Copy Link

The Clarksville seafood staple offers gigantic shrimp as part of its shrimp cocktail, paired with a spicy horseradished-up sauce and saltines. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1200 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 297-2525
(512) 297-2525

Also featured in:

Bill's Oyster

Copy Link

The downtown seafood and cocktail lounge’s shrimp cocktail is a three-piece affair with both cocktail sauce and spicy remoulade. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

205 W 3rd St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 363-5769
(512) 363-5769

Also featured in:

Uptown Sports Club

Copy Link

The casual East Austin New Orleansish restaurant and bar’s shrimp cocktail is simple — shrimp, lemon, cocktail sauce — and extra pieces can be added. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1200 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 551-2013
(512) 551-2013

Also featured in:

Holiday

Copy Link

The East Austin cocktail lounge offers a classy one made with Gulf shrimp, plus two sauces. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

5020 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78702

Also featured in:

Shore Raw Bar & Grill

Copy Link

The West Oak Hill seafood restaurant’s iteration is also made with large Gulf shrimp and adds celery to the usual accompaniments. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

8665 W State Hwy 71 #100, Austin, TX 78735
(512) 618-6400
(512) 618-6400

Also featured in:

Maie Day

Copy Link

The Travis Heights chophouse restaurant within the South Congress Hotel’s got a shrimp cocktail with very plump crustaceans. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1603 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 942-0823
(512) 942-0823

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

ALC Steaks

1205 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703

The West End neighborhood steakhouse’s shrimp cocktail comes with a mezcal sauce. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

1205 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 472-1813
(512) 472-1813

Clark's Oyster Bar

1200 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78703

The Clarksville seafood staple offers gigantic shrimp as part of its shrimp cocktail, paired with a spicy horseradished-up sauce and saltines. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1200 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 297-2525
(512) 297-2525

Bill's Oyster

205 W 3rd St, Austin, TX 78701

The downtown seafood and cocktail lounge’s shrimp cocktail is a three-piece affair with both cocktail sauce and spicy remoulade. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

205 W 3rd St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 363-5769
(512) 363-5769

Uptown Sports Club

1200 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702

The casual East Austin New Orleansish restaurant and bar’s shrimp cocktail is simple — shrimp, lemon, cocktail sauce — and extra pieces can be added. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1200 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 551-2013
(512) 551-2013

Holiday

5020 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78702

The East Austin cocktail lounge offers a classy one made with Gulf shrimp, plus two sauces. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

5020 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78702

Shore Raw Bar & Grill

8665 W State Hwy 71 #100, Austin, TX 78735

The West Oak Hill seafood restaurant’s iteration is also made with large Gulf shrimp and adds celery to the usual accompaniments. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

8665 W State Hwy 71 #100, Austin, TX 78735
(512) 618-6400
(512) 618-6400

Maie Day

1603 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704

The Travis Heights chophouse restaurant within the South Congress Hotel’s got a shrimp cocktail with very plump crustaceans. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1603 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 942-0823
(512) 942-0823

Related Maps