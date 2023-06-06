Where to Snack on Shrimp Cocktails in Austin

Shrimp cocktails make for that classic appetizer that’s simple yet so satisfying. There’s just-cooked fresh pink shrimp paired with a savory cocktail sauce, a lemon slice for that acid burst, and maybe some other condiments. There are a lot of great shrimp cocktails in Austin, but these restaurants are serving the best of the best, from steakhouse ALC Steaks to fancy fun bar Holiday to New Orleansish restaurant/bar Uptown Sports Club.

