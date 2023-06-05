Seafood towers are fun because they come packed with a refreshing variety of fish and shellfish (all the oysters and shrimp and crab and even sometimes lobster and caviar). To help guide your seafood tower tour in Austin, Eater put together this handy guide. There are Mexican-tinged towers at Este, Gulf-filled ones at Salt Traders Coastal Cooking, and fanciful ones at Clark’s Oyster Bar. For the purposes of this map, Eater is focusing on actual towers, not platters.Read More
Where to Dig Into Seafood Towers in Austin
Multi-levels of chilled shrimp, oysters, lobster, and more.
Plank Seafood Provisions
The Domain location of the Omaha-based seafood restaurant includes all sorts of seafood towers. It starts with the little petite with oysters, shrimp cocktail, and salmon crudo for $70, and goes all the way to the wood-grilled one adding on scallops, mussels, lobster tails, and more for $130. Plus there’s an optional king crab. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.
Este
The Cherrywood Mexican seafood restaurant’s La Seafood Tower is a jam-packed one with clam preparados, oysters, smoked trout salad, shrimp in a red chile marinade, lobster poached in morita-drawn butter, and — the best part — tortillas, for $160. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.
Clark's Oyster Bar—Austin
Naturally, the fanciful Clarksville seafood restaurant offers a tower. The plateau de fruits de mer is chock-full of oysters, lobster, clams, prawns, crab, and mussels, plus so many condiments for $160. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.
Bill's Oyster
The newer downtown seafood restaurant has two seafood towers on offer. There’s the Colorado with oysters, shrimp, and lump crab for $95; and the Lavaca with the previous items plus tuna tartare and king crab for $185. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking
Both locations of Jack Gilmore’s comfort seafood restaurant (the other up in Round Rock) put together an oft-changing seafood tower at market price. Expect loads of Gulf-sourced seafood, including oysters. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.
Revue
As part of the multiple varied menus available at the Fairmont Austin hotel lobby bar in downtown, there’s a dedicated raw bar slinging what it dubs as shellfish towers. The Nibble comes with lobster cocktail, shrimp, and oysters for $65. Then, the Feast comes with those items plus a crudo plate for $125. There are indoor dine-in services.
Shore Raw Bar & Grill
The West Oak Hill seafood restaurant’s two seafood options are the Bay Tower with oysters, ceviche, and Gulf shrimp for $98; and then the Shore Tower with oysters AND Gulf oysters, shrimp, ceviche, and crudo. Keep an eye out for fancier offerings too. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.