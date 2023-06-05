 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The 14 Hottest New Cocktail Destinations in Austin Right Now

The 8 Hottest New Brunches in Austin Right Now

The Hottest New Restaurants in Austin, June 2023

More in Austin See more maps
Chilled seafood on a two-level tray.
A seafood tower at Salt Traders Coastal Cooking.
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking/Facebook

Where to Dig Into Seafood Towers in Austin

Multi-levels of chilled shrimp, oysters, lobster, and more.

by Nadia Chaudhury
View as Map
A seafood tower at Salt Traders Coastal Cooking.
| Salt Traders Coastal Cooking/Facebook
by Nadia Chaudhury

Seafood towers are fun because they come packed with a refreshing variety of fish and shellfish (all the oysters and shrimp and crab and even sometimes lobster and caviar). To help guide your seafood tower tour in Austin, Eater put together this handy guide. There are Mexican-tinged towers at Este, Gulf-filled ones at Salt Traders Coastal Cooking, and fanciful ones at Clark’s Oyster Bar. For the purposes of this map, Eater is focusing on actual towers, not platters.

Read More

Plank Seafood Provisions

Copy Link

The Domain location of the Omaha-based seafood restaurant includes all sorts of seafood towers. It starts with the little petite with oysters, shrimp cocktail, and salmon crudo for $70, and goes all the way to the wood-grilled one adding on scallops, mussels, lobster tails, and more for $130. Plus there’s an optional king crab. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

11410 Century Oaks Terrace #136, Austin, TX 78758
(737) 234-1122
(737) 234-1122

Also featured in:

Este

Copy Link

The Cherrywood Mexican seafood restaurant’s La Seafood Tower is a jam-packed one with clam preparados, oysters, smoked trout salad, shrimp in a red chile marinade, lobster poached in morita-drawn butter, and — the best part — tortillas, for $160. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2113 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78722
(512) 522-4047
(512) 522-4047

Also featured in:

Clark's Oyster Bar—Austin

Copy Link

Naturally, the fanciful Clarksville seafood restaurant offers a tower. The plateau de fruits de mer is chock-full of oysters, lobster, clams, prawns, crab, and mussels, plus so many condiments for $160. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1200 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 297-2525
(512) 297-2525

Bill's Oyster

Copy Link

The newer downtown seafood restaurant has two seafood towers on offer. There’s the Colorado with oysters, shrimp, and lump crab for $95; and the Lavaca with the previous items plus tuna tartare and king crab for $185. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

205 W 3rd St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 363-5769
(512) 363-5769

Also featured in:

Salt Traders Coastal Cooking

Copy Link

Both locations of Jack Gilmore’s comfort seafood restaurant (the other up in Round Rock) put together an oft-changing seafood tower at market price. Expect loads of Gulf-sourced seafood, including oysters. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1101 S MoPac Expy, Austin, TX 78746
(737) 484-0095
(737) 484-0095

Also featured in:

Revue

Copy Link

As part of the multiple varied menus available at the Fairmont Austin hotel lobby bar in downtown, there’s a dedicated raw bar slinging what it dubs as shellfish towers. The Nibble comes with lobster cocktail, shrimp, and oysters for $65. Then, the Feast comes with those items plus a crudo plate for $125. There are indoor dine-in services.

101 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 524-4700
(512) 524-4700

Shore Raw Bar & Grill

Copy Link

The West Oak Hill seafood restaurant’s two seafood options are the Bay Tower with oysters, ceviche, and Gulf shrimp for $98; and then the Shore Tower with oysters AND Gulf oysters, shrimp, ceviche, and crudo. Keep an eye out for fancier offerings too. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

8665 W State Hwy 71 #100, Austin, TX 78735
(512) 618-6400
(512) 618-6400

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Plank Seafood Provisions

11410 Century Oaks Terrace #136, Austin, TX 78758

The Domain location of the Omaha-based seafood restaurant includes all sorts of seafood towers. It starts with the little petite with oysters, shrimp cocktail, and salmon crudo for $70, and goes all the way to the wood-grilled one adding on scallops, mussels, lobster tails, and more for $130. Plus there’s an optional king crab. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

11410 Century Oaks Terrace #136, Austin, TX 78758
(737) 234-1122
(737) 234-1122

Este

2113 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78722

The Cherrywood Mexican seafood restaurant’s La Seafood Tower is a jam-packed one with clam preparados, oysters, smoked trout salad, shrimp in a red chile marinade, lobster poached in morita-drawn butter, and — the best part — tortillas, for $160. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2113 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78722
(512) 522-4047
(512) 522-4047

Clark's Oyster Bar—Austin

1200 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78703

Naturally, the fanciful Clarksville seafood restaurant offers a tower. The plateau de fruits de mer is chock-full of oysters, lobster, clams, prawns, crab, and mussels, plus so many condiments for $160. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1200 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 297-2525
(512) 297-2525

Bill's Oyster

205 W 3rd St, Austin, TX 78701

The newer downtown seafood restaurant has two seafood towers on offer. There’s the Colorado with oysters, shrimp, and lump crab for $95; and the Lavaca with the previous items plus tuna tartare and king crab for $185. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

205 W 3rd St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 363-5769
(512) 363-5769

Salt Traders Coastal Cooking

1101 S MoPac Expy, Austin, TX 78746

Both locations of Jack Gilmore’s comfort seafood restaurant (the other up in Round Rock) put together an oft-changing seafood tower at market price. Expect loads of Gulf-sourced seafood, including oysters. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1101 S MoPac Expy, Austin, TX 78746
(737) 484-0095
(737) 484-0095

Revue

101 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701

As part of the multiple varied menus available at the Fairmont Austin hotel lobby bar in downtown, there’s a dedicated raw bar slinging what it dubs as shellfish towers. The Nibble comes with lobster cocktail, shrimp, and oysters for $65. Then, the Feast comes with those items plus a crudo plate for $125. There are indoor dine-in services.

101 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 524-4700
(512) 524-4700

Shore Raw Bar & Grill

8665 W State Hwy 71 #100, Austin, TX 78735

The West Oak Hill seafood restaurant’s two seafood options are the Bay Tower with oysters, ceviche, and Gulf shrimp for $98; and then the Shore Tower with oysters AND Gulf oysters, shrimp, ceviche, and crudo. Keep an eye out for fancier offerings too. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

8665 W State Hwy 71 #100, Austin, TX 78735
(512) 618-6400
(512) 618-6400

Related Maps