Where to Dig Into Seafood Towers in Austin

Seafood towers are fun because they come packed with a refreshing variety of fish and shellfish (all the oysters and shrimp and crab and even sometimes lobster and caviar). To help guide your seafood tower tour in Austin, Eater put together this handy guide. There are Mexican-tinged towers at Este, Gulf-filled ones at Salt Traders Coastal Cooking, and fanciful ones at Clark’s Oyster Bar. For the purposes of this map, Eater is focusing on actual towers, not platters.