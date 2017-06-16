 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A cafe.
Royers Round Top Cafe.
Royers Round Top Cafe/Facebook

Where to Eat and Drink in Round Top

While scouring the town for antiques, find sustenance at these restaurants, bakeries, and bars

by Megha McSwain Updated
View as Map
Royers Round Top Cafe.
| Royers Round Top Cafe/Facebook
by Megha McSwain Updated

With a population of just over 94 people, Round Top, Texas has earned a big reputation as the host of the state’s premier tri-annual shopping event, the Original Round Top Antiques Fair in the spring, fall, and winter. During those weeks, the rural town swells, attracting tens of thousands of collectors and dealers selling and/or searching for and selling antiquities, garage sale goodies, and more along a 20-plus-mile stretch of Highway 237.

The antiques fair may be the small town’s claim to fame, but Round Top is just as worthy of a visit on non-market days, thanks to its serene environs and year-round shopping opportunities. With storybook lodging options like Hotel Lulu and Round Top Inn, and funky new additions like Hotel Bebe, the once-sleepy town, nestled quietly between Austin and Houston, has become a popular weekend escape for Texans. And whether you’re setting out for marathon antiquing, a girls getaway, or a romantic weekend for two, there are dining options galore.

Consider this map of the most interesting places to dine in Round Top, from bustling Royers Round Top Café (which is considered a Texas bucket list essential) to more mellow sanctuaries like Prost, a wine bar with quintessential country views.

Looking for other restaurants outside of Austin? Check out Eater’s picks for the best ones within driving distance of the city.

This map was originally written by Elizabeth Leader Smith.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Duo Modern

Set apart from the hustle and bustle of Henkel Square, this seasonally-driven restaurant is found within the Market Hill store. Helmed by veteran chef Gino Llanes, the ever-changing menu showcases the bounty of Texas with plates like burrata with grapes and olives, lemon and herb chicken, and lobster and corn risotto. Cocktails are given just as much thought, with picture perfect offerings like the berry spritz and a bold espresso martini. There are indoor dine-in services.

1542 N State Highway 237, Round Top, TX 78954
(800) 732-3722
(800) 732-3722

The Mark Speakeasy

Discreetly hidden behind an oversized door within honky-tonk the 550 District, appropriately splashed with an illustration of Jim Morrison of the Doors, this speakeasy is one of the area’s best kept secrets. The bar offers a moody alternative the property’s other drinking spaces, with walls and ceilings painted in deep hues, large leather banquettes, and ornate fixtures. Open until midnight on the weekend with a cocktail menu and bar bites, it’s a perfect spot for an after dinner drink or nightcap. There are indoor dine-in services.

550 Washington Street, Round Top, Texas 78954

The Stone Cellar

This honky-tonk holds court at the 550 District found within a refurbished train depot brought in from La Grange. The destination is a lively place to kick back with a beer and enjoy belly-busting eats, like fried pickles, loaded nachos on a sheet pan, puffy tacos, a variety of pizzas, and, when it’s on special, fried chicken. Located on the same property as the historic Round Top Dance Hall, the Stone Cellar is a fine place to hang before or after an event, but it’s also known for its own live music performers who take to the dining room on weekends. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

550 N Washington St, Round Top, TX 78954
(979) 249-3390
(979) 249-3390

The Jon Perez Lounge

Located inside the Stone Cellar, this lounge offers visitors an upscale dining alternative to the menu at the honky-tonk. In lieu of the burgers and fries available next door, the kitchen boasts features like roasted brie, butternut squash soup, crispy skin salmon, chicken fried ribeye, and sides including scalloped potatoes, mushroom caper rice, and loaded green beans. With a long bar that stretches into the dining room, the narrow space is a happening place to dine on weekends. There are indoor dine-in areas.

550 N Washington St, Round Top, TX 78954
(979) 249-3390
(979) 249-3390

Popi Burger

This family-friendly burger joint is open daily for lunch, slinging meaty handhelds, loaded bowls, and classic sides in a casual space peppered with picnic tables. The restaurant’s namesake dish is a classic backyard-style burger, with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, but guests can amp it up with the addition of cheese, avocado, and jalapenos. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

104 N Washington St, Round Top, TX 78954
(832) 731-5122
(832) 731-5122

Mandito's

A meal of Tex-Mex comfort plates paired with salt-rimmed margaritas is a suitable way to cap off a day of shopping, and many do so at this restaurant. The kid-friendly spot has ample seating with views of the surrounding town, and it’s one of the few places that is open daily. Start with chile con queso with chorizo or seafood ceviche, and then indulge on chicken mole enchiladas or a sizzling steak fajita platter with all the trimmings. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

102 S Washington St, Round Top, TX 78954
(979) 249-5181
(979) 249-5181

Royers Round Top Cafe

This wonderful restaurant is the type of place you have to see to believe. Beyond the fresh-baked whole pies cooling behind glass, the decades-old restaurant has nostalgic wall-to-wall decor that extends to the ceiling, giving guests a feast for their eyes while they dine. Lunch includes dishes like fried green tomatoes and a fantastic beef tenderloin sandwich, while dinner features include a 16-ounce rack of lamb, shrimp and grits, and “funky” chicken topped with blue cheese dressing. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

105 Main St, Round Top, TX 78954
(979) 249-3611
(979) 249-3611

Royers Pie Haven

The owner of Royers Round Top Cafe, Bud “The Pieman” Royer, set up a pie headquarters around the corner in Henkel Square. Here, sweet and savory pies are sold whole and by the slice. Satiate a sweet tooth with a slice of Texas Trash pie, and pair it with a latte or cappuccino. Keep up the sugar high with other non-pie treats like blueberry or cranberry muffins, and then explore the neighboring boutiques. Takeout orders can be placed in person; there are outdoor dine-in services.

190 Henkel Cir, Round Top, TX 78954
(979) 249-5282
(979) 249-5282

Mill Street Cafe

The space that once housed daytime cafe Casa Blanke has been transformed into this new restaurant and bakery known for its bountiful scratch-made pastries. The cafe has a dedicated coffee program, with made-to-order drinks incorporating Austin-based Greater Goods coffee and a variety of add-ins, including non-dairy alternatives. Peruse the bountiful cases for something to pair with your morning latte and spend a lazy morning on the patio, or simply grab a prepared sandwich when you need a meal on the go. Takeout orders can be placed in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

102 East Mill Street, Round Top, Texas 78954

Ellis Motel

As the permanently-lit “no vacancy” signs lead you to believe, this space doesn’t have overnight accommodations, but instead, it’s a welcoming place for visitors to drink and be merry. The buzzy Henkel Square cocktail bar, housed in this two-level, 1800s-era structure, is the brainchild of the late Lee Ellis, the prolific restaurateur who made his mark in Houston with such restaurants as State Fare and Lee’s Fried Chicken & Donuts before moving to Round Top. With an edgy Texas-chic aesthetic that includes shoppable furnishings and oversized artworks showcasing his likeness, the big space is an ode to one of Round Top’s greats. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

185 Henkel Cir, Round Top, TX 78954

Merritt Meat Co

The address used to be home to Henkel Square barbecue restaurant Round Top Smokehouse under the direction of the late Lee Ellis. After he unexpectedly passed away, Truth BBQ’s Leonard Botello and Abbie Byrom-Botello took over the space to continue his legacy.. The duo honored the founder by including his middle name, Merritt, in the restaurant’s new moniker, and continued the business as usual. The restaurant is among the best places to eat in town and commonly draws a line of customers out the door at opening time. It’s worth noting that Merritt developed a loyal following for its own unique style of barbecue, which differs from Truth, featuring a number of smoked meats and inspired sides like Thai peanut slaw, Oaxaca Brussels sprouts, and baked potato salad. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

150 N. Live Oak Street, Round Top, TX 78954

Round Top Brewing

Spot the classic yellow truck that has become a fixture of Round Top, and you’ll know you’re at the right brewery. Run by couple Paul and Brooke Michie, the nano-brewery and taproom serves up a combination of its own beers along with other local varieties. Sample a few, and nosh while you drink. The brewery boasts a hefty menu of shareable snacks, salads, and hearty handhelds, like the pulled pork sandwich and a classic bratwurst. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

101 W Austin St, Round Top, TX 78954
(512) 294-8641
(512) 294-8641

Boon & Company

This multi-business space is one of the new kids on the block, having just opened the doors to its light-filled space on Washington Street in the fall of 2023. The large, two-story building houses a cafe, boutique wine shop, specialty mini-market, and a bakery all under one roof, plus a bar in an upstairs loft that overlooks the main dining room. On nice days, guests often linger, taking to one of the Adirondack chairs scattered around the front lawn. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

206 Washington Street, Round Top, Texas 78954

Lulu's

With its prime location on the Hotel Lulu property that’s steps from Henkel Square, this Italian restaurant is the crown jewel of Round Top. The rustic, white tablecloth spot is housed in an 18th-century stone building and has a two-story facade that towers over East Mill Street, giving passersby glimpses into its elegant dining room. The menu spans breakfast, lunch, and dinner, plus weekend brunch, with highlights including fresh baked focaccia with whipped honey butter; classic caviar service; and pappardelle with black angus beef tip bolognese. Under the Palacios-Murphy Hospitality umbrella of restaurants, Lulu’s is the sister concept of Mandito’s and Popi Burger in Round Top, and has a secondary outpost in Houston’s River Oaks neighborhood. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

204 E Mill St (S Live Oak Street), Round Top, TX 78954
(979) 249-5171
(979) 249-5171

Il Cucolo

Hotel Lulu’s dedicated bar and lounge boasts a splashy interior with hand-painted murals that extend from the walls to the ceiling by Houston-based artist Andrea Condara. Sip on a rare Mexican wine or classic gin martini at the bar, or escape to one of the cozy corners in the dimly lit back room for more privacy. There are indoor dine-in areas.

204 E Mill St (S Live Oak Street), Round Top, TX 78954
(979) 249-5171
(979) 249-5171

The Garden Company Feed and Fire Water

Steps from the Round Top Inn, in Rummel Square, this restaurant r pairs a simple menu of wine and cocktails with hearty comfort foods like hanger steak salad, chicken fried steak, and snapper etouffee. It does not skimp on portions, but don’t fill up too fast — the bread pudding is legendary, and worth saving room for. Takeout orders can be placed in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

104 W Wantke St, Round Top, TX 78954
(979) 249-2588
(979) 249-2588

Prost

Neighboring the historic Round Top Inn, this nicer-dining restaurant offers its guests a picturesque and romantic setting in which to sip interesting wines. A few tables crowd the inside of the storied stone building, while string lights hang from corner to corner of the two-level patio, illuminating a sprawling space where guests can mix and mingle. It’s is a popular stop before or after dinner, and boats its own menu of artisanal cheeses and charcuterie. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

401 S White St, Round Top, TX 78954
(979) 249-5981
(979) 249-5981

