Where to Eat and Drink in Round Top

While scouring the town for antiques, find sustenance at these restaurants, bakeries, and bars

With a population of just over 94 people, Round Top, Texas has earned a big reputation as the host of the state’s premier tri-annual shopping event, the Original Round Top Antiques Fair in the spring, fall, and winter. During those weeks, the rural town swells, attracting tens of thousands of collectors and dealers selling and/or searching for and selling antiquities, garage sale goodies, and more along a 20-plus-mile stretch of Highway 237.

The antiques fair may be the small town’s claim to fame, but Round Top is just as worthy of a visit on non-market days, thanks to its serene environs and year-round shopping opportunities. With storybook lodging options like Hotel Lulu and Round Top Inn, and funky new additions like Hotel Bebe, the once-sleepy town, nestled quietly between Austin and Houston, has become a popular weekend escape for Texans. And whether you’re setting out for marathon antiquing, a girls getaway, or a romantic weekend for two, there are dining options galore.

Consider this map of the most interesting places to dine in Round Top, from bustling Royers Round Top Café (which is considered a Texas bucket list essential) to more mellow sanctuaries like Prost, a wine bar with quintessential country views.

This map was originally written by Elizabeth Leader Smith.