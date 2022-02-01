 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A plate of diced brown meat and sauce with a piece of bread on the edge.
Focaccia with a tuna tartare salsa macha at Lenoir.
Lenoir/Facebook

11 Most Romantic Restaurants in Austin

For cozy corners and memorable dinners, look no further

by Erin Russell
Focaccia with a tuna tartare salsa macha at Lenoir.
| Lenoir/Facebook
by Erin Russell

Though Austin is known as a casual, wear-shorts-to-a-steakhouse kind of city, its restaurants can turn up the charm when the occasion calls for it. For celebrating an anniversary, holiday reservations, or to make a big impression on a first date, here are some of Austin’s most romantic restaurants.

These Austin restaurants have a combination of features that amp up date night: soft lighting, distinctive ambiance, and of course, great food. This list encompasses both the classics — it’s hard to beat a steak at Jeffrey’s or sushi from Uchi — as well as newcomers to the city’s restaurant scene like high-end hot pot restaurant DipDipDip Tatsu-ya and live-fire restaurant Hestia.

Likewise, explore Eater’s picks for date night restaurants and finer dining restaurants.

As with all businesses right now, be sure to call ahead to make sure each restaurant is still open or if there are updates on current offerings and service models, as things are changing constantly. Be sure to wear a mask, tip well, and, if you’re ordering delivery, try to order directly from the restaurants themselves.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. DipDipDip Tatsu-Ya

7301 Burnet Rd Ste 101
Austin, TX 78757
(737) 701-6767
Visit Website

The rich, intricately carved dark wood and intimate quarters of DipDipDip Tatsu-ya show an attention to detail that is also present in its dishes. This upscale hot pot restaurant offers high-end cuts of meat like A5 wagyu, or omakase options for hot pot novices.

The cart at DipDipDip Tatsu-ya
The cart at DipDipDip Tatsu-ya
Courtney Pierce/EATX

2. Fonda San Miguel

2330 W N Loop Blvd
Austin, TX 78756
(512) 459-4121
Visit Website

For those who think a quiet dinner sounds stuffy, head to Rosedale’s Fonda San Miguel. From the colorful, lively interior to the exquisite mole poblano, Fonda San Miguel is a beacon of a good time.

Fonda San Miguel
Fonda San Miguel
Paul Bardagjy

3. Honey Moon Spirit Lounge

624 W 34th St
Austin, TX 78705
(737) 209-0319
Visit Website

It’s in the name. This sweet restaurant in Heritage has a maximalist decor (chandeliers, jewel-toned wallpaper) to accompany strong cocktails and a rich menu. Think duck fat fried chicken, truffle fries, and duck confit.

The oyster dish from Honey Moon Spirit
The oyster dish from Honey Moon Spirit
Cassandra Klepac Photography

4. L'Oca d'Oro

1900 Simond Ave
Austin, TX 78723
(737) 212-1876
Visit Website

For those who have pasta as their love language, this Mueller restaurant is a must. The menu, which focuses on sustainable sourcing, features dishes like an exceptional fresh mozzarella, malfaldine with anchovy and breadcrumbs, and apple pie panna cotta.

Dishes from L’Oca d’Oro
Dishes from L’Oca d’Oro
L’Oca d’Oro/Facebook

5. Jeffrey's

1204 W Lynn St
Austin, TX 78703
(512) 477-5584
Visit Website

The Clarksville steakhouse offers a modern take on old-school glamour with a martini cart, a roaring fireplace, caviar service, dry-aged steaks, and valet uniforms straight out of a Wes Anderson movie. The plush, cozy booths and impeccable service complete the romantic mood. Be prepared to spend.

The fireplace at Jeffrey’s
The fireplace at Jeffrey’s
Jeffrey’s/Facebook

6. Olamaie

1610 San Antonio St
Austin, TX 78701
(512) 474-2796
Visit Website

This upscale restaurant from James Beard Award nominee Michael Fojtasek and chef de cuisine Amanda Turner offers cozy quarters in an old house and excellent Southern fare. Don’t forget to order biscuits.

Olamaie
Olamaie
Robert J. Lerma/EATX

7. Hestia

607 W 3rd St Suite 105
Austin, TX 78701
(512) 333-0737
Visit Website

Live fire cooking is the focus of this downtown restaurant, from the pan de cristal to the grilled lion’s mane mushroom entree. Even the beef tartare comes with a hearth waffle — and beef fat bernaise.

Hestia’s dry-aged bavette
Hestia’s dry-aged bavette
Hestia [Official]

8. Uchi

801 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 916-4808
Visit Website

After almost 20 years, Uchi is still a leader in the Austin dining scene, with fresh sushi and sashimi and other inventive dishes and desserts.

Sushi at Uchi
Sushi at Uchi
Uchi/Facebook

9. Justine's

4710 E 5th St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 385-2900
Visit Website

A favorite of celebrities in Austin for a reason, Justine’s is definitely a place that respects privacy — no one will mind or even notice if your table becomes a little over-amorous. The late-night restaurant is known for cocktails, steak frites, escargot, and other French delights. Dine on the patio (which offers seasonal tents) or inside the rich, velvet-draped interior.

A fork holding up a slide of steak in front of steak topped with butter, a pile of fries, and a condiment container with butter
Steak frites from Justine’s
Justine’s [Official]

10. Perla's

1400 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 291-7300
Visit Website

Looking for a great patio and fresh seafood? As a McGuire Moorman Lambert restaurant, Perla’s exudes vibes, with smart decor, a large airy patio, and a cozy bar inside, as well. Order cocktails and oysters and shrimp from the cold bar, opt for a meal of simply grilled seafood or plates like lobster bucatini.

Oysters, shrimp, and the raw bar at Perla’s.
Oysters, shrimp, and the raw bar at Perla’s.
Perla’s/Facebook

11. Lenoir

1807 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 215-9778
Visit Website

Lenoir is a strong contender for most beautiful restaurant in Austin, inside and out. Dine outdoors in the shabby-chic wine garden (the full menu is available) or cozy up inside at a table or the bar. The menu offers seasonal selections like whole roasted black bass prepared with Goan-style curry, as well as an impressive wine list.

Lenoir’s coconut sorbet topped with whiskey cherry granita
Lenoir’s coconut sorbet topped with whiskey cherry granita
Chelsea Francis/Lenoir/Facebook

Related Maps