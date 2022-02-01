11 Most Romantic Restaurants in Austin

Though Austin is known as a casual, wear-shorts-to-a-steakhouse kind of city, its restaurants can turn up the charm when the occasion calls for it. For celebrating an anniversary, holiday reservations, or to make a big impression on a first date, here are some of Austin’s most romantic restaurants.

These Austin restaurants have a combination of features that amp up date night: soft lighting, distinctive ambiance, and of course, great food. This list encompasses both the classics — it’s hard to beat a steak at Jeffrey’s or sushi from Uchi — as well as newcomers to the city’s restaurant scene like high-end hot pot restaurant DipDipDip Tatsu-ya and live-fire restaurant Hestia.

Likewise, explore Eater’s picks for date night restaurants and finer dining restaurants.

As with all businesses right now, be sure to call ahead to make sure each restaurant is still open or if there are updates on current offerings and service models, as things are changing constantly. Be sure to wear a mask, tip well, and, if you’re ordering delivery, try to order directly from the restaurants themselves.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.