Where to Eat and Drink in Wimberley, Texas

A stuffed roasted quail.
Stuffed quail from Longleaf.
Longleaf Craft Kitchen and Bar

The picturesque Hill Country town is full of nice Texas restaurants

by Nadia Chaudhury
Wimberley is like the platonic ideal of a Hill Country town — the Hays County town is full of beautiful natural courtesy of the lush Blue Hole regional park, the spring-fed Jacob’s Well swimming hole, and so many lavender fields. And even better: there are some really great restaurants, from the Shady Llama which has its namesake animals on-site for petting to the iconic Leaning Pear to, yes, barbecue from food truck Kelly’s Hill Country.

Check out these other Hill Country dining destinations and the the Hill Country pie road trip map, or the offerings in Stonewall, Fredericksburg, Johnson City, Marble Falls, and Dripping Springs.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

The Shady Llama

It’s right there in the name — this is a Texas-leaning beer/wine garden that happens to be the home of llamas and donkeys. Truly, what more could a person want? For food at the aptly named Deli Llama, there’s an array of sandwiches, salads, and snacks, plus nonalcoholic beverages. There are outdoor dine-in areas.

18325 Ranch Road 12, Wimberley, TX 78676
(512) 539-7407
Jobell Cafe & Bistro

The causal cozy, rustic bistro has a New American slant, with dishes such as the Thai chile crispy Brussels sprouts, wagyu skewers with gochujang drizzle, and ahi tuna tacos. For Sunday brunch, there’s choose-your-own waffles and crepes, eggs all sorts of ways, and more. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

16920 Ranch Road 12, Wimberley, TX 78676
(512) 847-5700
Kelly’s Hill Country Barbecue

This food truck slings up classic barbecue, including the Texas trinity — alongside chicken wings, pork belly, turkey, and boudin sausages. And then there are tacos (including corn/flour tortillas), sandwiches, and specials (mac and cheese, loaded baked potatoes) making use of those smoked meats. And naturally, sides. Takeout orders can be placed in person.

14306 Ranch Road 12, Wimberley, TX 78676
(512) 947-1609
Blanco Brew

For solid coffee, look no further than this bakery-slash-cafe. The drinks include espresso beverages, cold brew, drip, teas, and matchas, alongside smoothies. Then, for easy food, there are sandwiches, loaded flatbreads, salads, and snacks, plus a lengthly baked goods list ranging from cookies, tarts, and to cinnamon rolls. Takeout orders can be placed in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

14200 Ranch Road 12, Wimberley, TX 78676
(512) 842-3400
The Leaning Pear

This bistro is perhaps one of Wimberley’s most known restaurants for good reason. The very Hill Country-ish menu spans well-made sandwiches (the BBLT is a good choice with bacon, brie, applewood-smoked bacon, and tomatoes), wood-fired pizza, and comfy entrees. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

111 River Rd, Wimberley, TX 78676
(512) 847-7327
Community Pizza & Beer Garden

The Hill Country makes for the perfect setting for beer gardens and alfresco dining spaces, so this pizzeria-slash-beer bar is a great outdoor destination. There’s plentiful pies, pastas, salads, and sandwiches. And naturally, the draft beer list is lengthly, featuring a lot of Texas favorites, alongside cocktails if that’s your preference. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

111 Old Kyle Rd, Wimberley, TX 78676
(512) 348-7581
Creekhouse

The Southern comfort food restaurant is a picturesque dining destination situated right along Cypress Creek. The all-day menu includes hearty entrees like grilled pork chops, fish fry sandwiches, and tacos; the nachos come drenched with creamy green chile queso; and, for a bit of fanciness, there are truffle Parmesan fries. The cocktails make use of local spirits, as does the beer and wine lists. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

14015 Ranch Road 12, Wimberley, TX 78676

Wimberley Cafe

Simple yet great Texas comfort food is the focus of this casual restaurant that is a great daytime pick. The menu features the hits, from pancakes and waffles to fried pickles to chili-cheeseburgers to chicken-fried steak. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

101A Wimberley Sq, Wimberley, TX 78676
(512) 847-3333
Longleaf Craft Kitchen and Bar

This Wimberley restaurant serves up New Texan cuisine hits like stuffed quail, deviled eggs topped with fried oysters, and sauteed pork chops with an apple sauce. The cocktail list includes a choose-your-own martini section featuring Texas vodkas, high-end cocktail classics, and its own house creations like Dark and Storm daiquiri, alongside wines (dessert ones too) and beers. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

314A Wimberley Sq, Wimberley, TX 78676
(512) 842-3044
