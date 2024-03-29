Where to Eat and Drink in Wimberley, Texas

Wimberley is like the platonic ideal of a Hill Country town — the Hays County town is full of beautiful natural courtesy of the lush Blue Hole regional park, the spring-fed Jacob’s Well swimming hole, and so many lavender fields. And even better: there are some really great restaurants, from the Shady Llama which has its namesake animals on-site for petting to the iconic Leaning Pear to, yes, barbecue from food truck Kelly’s Hill Country.

