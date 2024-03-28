Where to Eat and Drink in Stonewall, Texas

Another day, another great Hill Country winery dedicated to Texas wines in Stonewall. This time, it’s the newer winery from the Bilger family. The tasting room offers mostly reds with some whites for on-site flights bookable online. And for food, there’s its food truck La Cozinha with pizza, salad, charcuterie boards, and mushroom risotto. The winery is also all about giving back — it donates 10 percent of its profiles to area nonprofits and organizations, and it also offers a college scholarship for students looking to learn more about winemaking. There are indoor and outdoor areas.