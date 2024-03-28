Where to Eat and Drink in Stonewall, Texas

Stonewall is one of those smaller Hill Country towns that happens to be in the heart of Central Texas’s wine and peach countries. Nicely situated on the Highway 290 wine trail between between Fredericksburg and Johnson City, the town is full of great wineries, beautiful views, and the Lyndon B. Johnson State Park. For food and drinking purposes, yes, there are plentiful wineries — some with food options — as well as a great Thai restaurant.
