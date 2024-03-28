 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Where to Eat and Drink in Stonewall, Texas

The Hill Country town is small yet mighty full of great wine tasting rooms

by Nadia Chaudhury
by Nadia Chaudhury

Stonewall is one of those smaller Hill Country towns that happens to be in the heart of Central Texas’s wine and peach countries. Nicely situated on the Highway 290 wine trail between between Fredericksburg and Johnson City, the town is full of great wineries, beautiful views, and the Lyndon B. Johnson State Park. For food and drinking purposes, yes, there are plentiful wineries — some with food options — as well as a great Thai restaurant.

Check out these other Hill Country dining destinations and the the Hill Country pie road trip map, or the offerings in Fredericksburg, Johnson City, Marble Falls, Dripping Springs.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Ab Astris Winery

The family-owned winery from the Smiths makes use of Texas grapes from its own and other vineyards for its Texas-forever reds, whites, and rosés. The tasting room is pretty with nice views of the grounds. Tasting room reservations can be made online. There are indoor and outdoor areas.

320 Klein Rd, Stonewall, TX 78671
(830) 644-8369
(830) 644-8369

Kuhlman Cellars

Through their winery, Chris and Jennifer Cobb showcase the beauty of Texas grapes in wine form with reds and whites. The on-site restaurant serves up snacks, charcuterie boards, and sandwiches. There are several tasting formats, such as the wine and food experience with five wines and snacks; the more-relaxed petite pairing without a guide; indoor table-side flights; and the patio version. People can also make picnic table reservations if they want. There are indoor and outdoor areas.

18421 E US 290, Stonewall, Texas 78671

Hye Thai

Despite the name, this Thai restaurant is actually in Stonewall, but also serves up really fantastic Southeast Asian food (which happens to pair well with white wines). There’s the usual suspects — noodles, curries, larb, crispy fried chicken, and papaya salad. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

52 S Ranch Road 1623, Stonewall, TX 78671

Adega Vinho

Another day, another great Hill Country winery dedicated to Texas wines in Stonewall. This time, it’s the newer winery from the Bilger family. The tasting room offers mostly reds with some whites for on-site flights bookable online. And for food, there’s its food truck La Cozinha with pizza, salad, charcuterie boards, and mushroom risotto. The winery is also all about giving back — it donates 10 percent of its profiles to area nonprofits and organizations, and it also offers a college scholarship for students looking to learn more about winemaking. There are indoor and outdoor areas.

1000 S Ranch Road 1623, Stonewall, TX 78671
(830) 265-5765
(830) 265-5765

Pedernales Cellars

This winery is one of those legacy places that helped establish the Texas wine country through the Kuhlken family through its namesake vineyard. There’s a wide variety of reds, whites, and rosés available at the tasting room with pretty grounds. While there is no full on-site restaurant, the winery does offer snacks, cheeses, meats, and chocolates. Book reservations online; there are indoor and outdoor areas.

2916 Upper Albert Rd (@ RR 1623), Stonewall, TX 78671
(830) 644-2037
(830) 644-2037

Related Maps