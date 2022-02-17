Where to Dine Solo in Austin

Dining alone is actually quite nice: you can order whatever you want and not have to worry about sharing or offending your dining companion(s), you don’t have to keep up a conversation, you can do whatever you want (people-watch, eavesdrop, read a book, check your phone, really enjoy what you’re eating, staring off into the distance, etc.), and best of all, you can you go at your own pace.

In Austin, there are plenty of restaurants that are great for solo dining ventures, from comfortable bar chairs to seats that overlook the kitchen action, all while serving really excellent food and drinks. (Similarly, plenty of food trucks with outdoor seating make for perfect solo dining ventures.)

As with all businesses right now, be sure to call ahead to make sure each restaurant is still open or if there are updates on current offerings and service models, as things are changing constantly. Be sure to wear a mask, tip well, and, if you’re ordering delivery, try to order directly from the restaurant themselves.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.