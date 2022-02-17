 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A restaurant dining room with a wood counter in front of a kitchen and a person is moving blurred through the space.
Birdie’s.
Sanetra Longno/Eater Austin

Where to Dine Solo in Austin

From bars to chef’s counters to small tables

by Nadia Chaudhury
Birdie’s.
| Sanetra Longno/Eater Austin
by Nadia Chaudhury

Dining alone is actually quite nice: you can order whatever you want and not have to worry about sharing or offending your dining companion(s), you don’t have to keep up a conversation, you can do whatever you want (people-watch, eavesdrop, read a book, check your phone, really enjoy what you’re eating, staring off into the distance, etc.), and best of all, you can you go at your own pace.

In Austin, there are plenty of restaurants that are great for solo dining ventures, from comfortable bar chairs to seats that overlook the kitchen action, all while serving really excellent food and drinks. (Similarly, plenty of food trucks with outdoor seating make for perfect solo dining ventures.)

As with all businesses right now, be sure to call ahead to make sure each restaurant is still open or if there are updates on current offerings and service models, as things are changing constantly. Be sure to wear a mask, tip well, and, if you’re ordering delivery, try to order directly from the restaurant themselves.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Foreign & Domestic

306 E 53rd St
Austin, TX 78751
(512) 459-1010
(512) 459-1010
Grab a counter seat at the New Texan restaurant and watch the staff cook up hearty dishes for dinner.

2. Counter Cafe

603 W 29th St
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 383-5451
(512) 383-5451
For daytime solo dining, seek out either location of the Austin diner (the other down on East Sixth) for American breakfasts and lunches through 3 p.m.

3. Dai Due

2406 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
(512) 524-0688
(512) 524-0688
Snag a bar seat at the all-Texas restaurant, and peek over the divider to watch the kitchen action for lunch or dinner.

4. Birdie's

2944 E 12th St Unit A
Austin, TX 78702
Okay, so, yes, there is a line to get into the no-reservations New American wine bar and restaurant, but that makes it easier for a single diner to find a coveted smaller table or bar seat for dinner.

5. Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum

1203 W 6th St
Austin, TX 78703
(512) 474-5107
(512) 474-5107
Watch the dumpling magic happen before your eyes and then eat said dumplings while seated at the bar of the Clarksville Chinese restaurant for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch.

6. Better Half Coffee & Cocktails

406 Walsh St
Austin, TX 78703
(512) 645-0786
(512) 645-0786
The bar and smaller outdoor tables at Better Half are perfect for enjoying its all-day-and-night-ish menu, plus coffee and cocktails.

A restaurant bar counter.
Better Half.
Courtney Pierce/Eater Austin

7. Kalimotxo

607 W 3rd St #105
Austin, TX 78701
(512) 333-0737
(512) 333-0737
Mix and match tapas, desserts, and drinks for yourself at the downtown Spanish bar while seated at the window counter for dinner.

8. Fukumoto

514 Medina St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 770-6880
(512) 770-6880
The seats against the window are perfect for enjoying excellent nigiri and sushi while watching passersby along East Sixth street for dinner.

9. Juniper

2400 E Cesar Chavez St #304
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 220-9421
(512) 220-9421
For a solo prix fixe dinner, opt for the East Austin Italian restaurant’s chef’s counter overlooking the kitchen. 

10. Odd Duck

1201 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 433-6521
(512) 433-6521
There are three ways to solo dine at the New American Zilker restaurant: the tables, the chef’s counter, or the bar, all for dinner time.

11. Ramen Tatsu-Ya

1234 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 893-5561
(512) 893-5561
Linger over a bowl of piping hot ramen from one of the Austin mini-chain’s bar-ish seats.

12. Llama Kid

4620 E Cesar Chavez St
Austin, TX 78702
(737) 222-5200
(737) 222-5200
This newcomer has plenty of smaller patio tables all the better for dining alone while enjoying excellent Peruvian fare.

A restaurant patio with wooden picnic tables and benches with flower pots on each table underneath a wooden awning
Llama Kid.
Llama Kid

13. June's

1722 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 416-1722
(512) 416-1722
The smallish wine restaurant has plenty of bar seats and tables for solo diners.

Related Maps