Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat and Drink in San Marcos

The best dining and drinking destinations in the city of the Texas State University campus and tubing

Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat and Drink in San Marcos

San Marcos used to be mostly known for two things — Texas State University and tubing. While it’s still a summer destination and the university grows bigger with each passing year, it’s now become more than a temporary stop. The halfway point between San Antonio and Austin is now one of Texas’s most desirable communities.

The food and drink scene has kept up by adding globally inspired restaurants and contemporary lounges to its previous lineup of chains. Locals can enjoy craft beer and sag paneer at North Street, pet-nat and pastrami at Three Six General, and martinis and vegan paella at the Davenport.

San Marcos is also giving new opportunities for Austin-founded restaurants like Blue Dahlia Bistro, Xian Sushi & Noodles, and Don Japanese Kitchen, giving new energy to the once-sleepy city.