Where to Eat and Drink Around the University of Texas at Austin

Where to Eat and Drink Around Texas A&M University

Where to Eat and Drink Around Huston-Tillotson University in Austin

An eggplant sandwich.
The marinated eggplant sandwich at the Root Cellar Cafe.
The Root Cellar Cafe.

Where to Eat and Drink in San Marcos

The best dining and drinking destinations in the city of the Texas State University campus and tubing

by Brandon Watson
The marinated eggplant sandwich at the Root Cellar Cafe.
| The Root Cellar Cafe.
by Brandon Watson

San Marcos used to be mostly known for two things — Texas State University and tubing. While it’s still a summer destination and the university grows bigger with each passing year, it’s now become more than a temporary stop. The halfway point between San Antonio and Austin is now one of Texas’s most desirable communities.

The food and drink scene has kept up by adding globally inspired restaurants and contemporary lounges to its previous lineup of chains. Locals can enjoy craft beer and sag paneer at North Street, pet-nat and pastrami at Three Six General, and martinis and vegan paella at the Davenport.

San Marcos is also giving new opportunities for Austin-founded restaurants like Blue Dahlia Bistro, Xian Sushi & Noodles, and Don Japanese Kitchen, giving new energy to the once-sleepy city.

Three Six General

More than just a butcher shop, this counter-service restaurant is one of the town’s few spots to find low-intervention wine and spontaneously fermented beer. Pair a glass with a deli sandwich — the pastrami is fantastic.

1904 Old, Ranch Rd 12 #101, San Marcos, TX 78666
(512) 667-6474
(512) 667-6474

Don Japanese Kitchen

The former University of Texas at Austin favorite is now serving its Japanese street food in Forest Hills. Expect donburi topped with ribeye, pork belly, or marinated karaage. Pickup orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

829 N LBJ Dr, San Marcos, TX 78666
(281) 725-3686
(281) 725-3686

Loli's Cafe

This tiny taqueria sells the city’s best breakfast tacos at unbelievable prices. The lunch tacos are solid, too, especially the rich barbacoa. Takeout orders can be placed in person through the walk-up window or drive-thru.

1501 Aquarena Springs Dr, San Marcos, TX 78666
(512) 392-3441
(512) 392-3441

Pie Society

This strip mall pizzeria is San Marcos’s favorite spot for imaginative pies. Try the San Martian, an elotes pizza with Dos Equis-braised chicken, Mexican street corn, and cilantro-lime crema. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

700 N LBJ Dr Ste 107, San Marcos, TX 78666
(512) 805-8900
(512) 805-8900

Xian Sushi and Noodle San Marcos

The San Marcos location of the popular Austin noodle house serves pan-Asian hits like mapo tofu, barbecue pork bun, soup dumplings, and yellowtail sashimi. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

200 Springtown Way Ste. 138, San Marcos, TX 78666
(512) 667-9399
(512) 667-9399

North Street

This craft beer destination, housed in a converted bungalow, serves an unexpected menu of crowd-pleasing Indian fare like butter chicken, tikka masala, and crisp vegetable samosas. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

North St, San Marcos, TX 78666

K-Bop

The near-downtown location of this sunny shop specializes in the lighter side of Korean cooking. The lunch box is a still with a pan-fried egg, kimchi, seaweed salad, and a choice of protein. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

301 N Guadalupe St Ste 164, San Marcos, TX 78666
(512) 749-9007
(512) 749-9007

Crafthouse Kitchen & Tap

Beer nerds gather at this casual bar to try out the latest selections on tap. Still, even teetotalers will appreciate the fancy pub grub like barbecue brisket deviled eggs and an Angus beef burger drowned in queso blanco. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

242 N LBJ Dr #103, San Marcos, TX 78666
(512) 667-6700
(512) 667-6700

El Arco Pupusas Restaurant

This stripped-down gem doesn’t have a website and barely bothers with decor. The affordable pupusas, Salvadorean tamales, and stuffed pastelitos speak volumes by themselves. There are indoor dine-in areas.

714 E Hopkins St, San Marcos, TX 78666
(512) 210-8005
(512) 210-8005

The Root Cellar Cafe

A charming underground hideaway mere minutes from the university, the Root Cellar serves comfort food with a Mediterranean bent. Carnivores will relish a ribeye drenched in herb compound butter, while vegans will happily nosh the chimichurri-topped cauliflower steak. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are DoorDash deliveries; and there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

215 N LBJ Dr, San Marcos, TX 78666
(512) 392-5158
(512) 392-5158

Blue Dahlia Bistro

Lunch at this sweetheart bistro, which happens to be another Austin transplant. The specialty is delicate tartines, but hearty renditions of meatloaf, ravioli, and coq au vin will satisfy more voracious eaters. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

107 E Hopkins St, San Marcos, TX 78666
(512) 667-9539
(512) 667-9539

Palmer's Restaurant Bar & Courtyard

A San Marcos classic since 1978, this stately restaurant boasts tranquil courtyard dining underneath a canopy of trees. Hill Country favorites like chicken-fried steak and short rib enchiladas form the menu’s foundation. However, there are a few tributes to yesteryear, like the baked spinach and artichoke fondue. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

218 Moore St, San Marcos, TX 78666
(512) 353-3500
(512) 353-3500

Valentino's

A standby for generations, this pizzeria was recently revived for a new generation. The giant pies are even better when paired with a frozen whiskey coke. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

110 N LBJ Dr, San Marcos, TX 78666
(512) 967-1100
(512) 967-1100

The Davenport

This retro lounge is a safe space for San Marcos’s LGBTQ community, who flock there for flavored martinis, pintxos, and snack boards. Pro-tip: Head there on Thursdays for the chicken and chorizo or vegan paella. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

194 S Guadalupe St, San Marcos, TX 78666

Industry

Owned by service industry veterans, this industrial chic spot is known for its welcoming culture. The food is equally easygoing, with approachable items like brisket tacos, grain bowls, and buttermilk pancakes served all day. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

110 E Martin Luther King Dr #126, San Marcos, TX 78666
(512) 392-8686
(512) 392-8686

Putt Pub

What’s better than a friendly round of mini-golf? A stroll through the greens with a frosty cocktail in hand. There are outdoor and indoor dine-in areas.

307 S L B J Dr, San Marcos, TX 78666
(512) 222-9838
(512) 222-9838

Radish & Dill Fine Food Market

This darling cafe and shop makes the most of its shopping center setting, adding crisp black-and-white umbrellas to the patio. Order a sandwich and a few grab-and-go salads for a riverside picnic. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

102 Wonder World Dr #201, San Marcos, TX 78666
(512) 667-7276
(512) 667-7276

Balcon Comedor y Bar

This brand-new restaurant with moody Mexico City vibes is one of the city’s most coveted reservations. The menu mixes tacos, quesadillas, and enchiladas with creative agave cocktails. There are indoor dine-in services.

407 S Stagecoach Trail Ste. 201, San Marcos, TX 78666
(512) 749-1028
(512) 749-1028

Mas Que Cafe

A collection of mismatched novelty mugs set the tone at this sweet coffee shop, offering breakfast and lunch. The sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit is the perfect morning wake-up. There are outdoor dine-in areas.

1340 Wonder World Dr Suite 3000 Building 3-G, San Marcos, TX 78666
(512) 210-8511
(512) 210-8511

Cody's Restaurant Bar & Patio

This swanky restaurant serves out of a nondescript building off I-35, but don’t be fooled by the storefront. The jazzy interior provides an elegant setting for classic upscale fare like beef Wellington, velvety potato velouté, and kabocha squash risotto. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

690 Center Point Rd #209, San Marcos, TX 78666
(512) 393-2867
(512) 393-2867

