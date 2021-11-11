13 Essential Restaurants in San Antonio

When it comes to dining in San Antonio, the city is an evolving blend of old and new. Time-honored neighborhood restaurants and casual mainstays are the backbone of San Antonio’s food landscape, and unlike some larger cities, these classics manage to coexist with the influx of burgeoning fine dining establishments.

Whether it’s puffy tacos, green curry, fried fish, or smoked brisket, there’s a little something for everyone in the Countdown City. In recent years, mixed-use developments like the Pearl have become sites for restauranteurs looking to make an impact in San Antonio, and many have been successful in achieving those goals. Still, residents and frequent visitors remain loyal to the “puro San Anto” homegrown restaurants that make the city so unique.

