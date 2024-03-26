 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A slice of lemon meringue pie at Blue Bonnet Cafe
Pie from Blue Bonnet Cafe.
Blue Bonnet Cafe/Facebook

Where to Eat and Drink in Marble Falls, Texas

Enjoy pies, wines, burgers, and much more at this Hill Country town in Burnet County

by Nadia Chaudhury
Pie from Blue Bonnet Cafe.
| Blue Bonnet Cafe/Facebook
by Nadia Chaudhury

Out in the Hill Country, Marble Falls name stems from the namesake Lake Marble Falls, part of the Highland Lakes chain along the Colorado River. The northwest-of-Austin town in Burnet County is a pretty destination for hikes, picking fruit at Sweet Berry Farm, boating, and, more importantly really great restaurants.

Of course, Eater Austin’s guide to Marble Falls wouldn’t be complete without Blue Bonnet Cafe and its ginormous pie slices, and there are other great restaurants and bars, such as Mexican spot Super Taco, winery Flat Creek, and brewery King Bear.

Check out these other Hill Country dining destinations or the offerings within Fredericksburg or Johnson City or the Hill Country pie road trip map.

Wingman Brothers Smoke House

Texas barbecue is always a must, so this smoked meats restaurant from pitmaster Cody Wingman hits the right spot. Expect classic barbecue — brisket, pork steak, chicken, turkey, etc. — available by the weight, as part of plates, sandwiches, and even stuffed into baked potatoes. Sausages are wrapped in tortillas, sides also span traditional from mac and cheese to pinto beans, and, yes, there are pecan pies, peach cobblers, and more. Takeout orders can be placed online or in person; there are indoor dine-in services.

2407 N US Highway 281, Marble Falls, TX 78654
(830) 693-6531
(830) 693-6531

Super Taco

The longtime Mexican restaurant is all about, yes, tacos, as well as enchiladas, burritos, and fajitas, alongside breakfast plates full of migas or machacado. Takeout orders can be placed in person; there are indoor dine-in services.

2200 N US Highway 281, Marble Falls, TX 78654
(830) 693-4629
(830) 693-4629

Fuji Sushi & Asian Grill

The casual restaurant is mostly centered on Japanese cuisine, offering sushi, bento boxes, hibachi-style entrees, and yaki-udon. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

1304 N US Highway 281, Marble Falls, TX 78654
(830) 637-7757
(830) 637-7757

The Real New Orleans Style Restaurant

This casual restaurant offers a taste of New Orleans with major Cajun and Creole inflections in the Hill Country town. On deck’s po’ boys, fried crawfish tails, barbecue shrimp, and much more. Takeout orders can be placed online or in person; there are indoor dine-in services.

1700 FM 1431, Marble Falls, TX 78654
(830) 693-5432
(830) 693-5432

Numinous Coffee Roasters

Coffee up at this roastery-slash-cafe with various espresso drinks as well as house-made bread, baked goods, and English muffins. For more food, there ar esandwiches. Takeout orders can be placed in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

715 FM 1431, Marble Falls, TX 78654
(830) 265-5454
(830) 265-5454

Thai Niyom Restaurant

The currently-take-only Thai restaurant in Marble Falls offers all the classic Southeast Asian dishes, from noodles to curries available in varying desired spice levels. Takeout orders have to be placed over the phone.

909 N US Highway 281, Marble Falls, TX 78654
(830) 693-1526
(830) 693-1526

R Bar & Grill

For very casual dining and drinking, R Bar is your answer with all sorts of great Texas-ish dishes. You’ve got tacos, burgers, fried chicken wings, and much more, alongside beers and cocktails. Plus, it hosts regular karaoke and concerts. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

904 3rd St, Marble Falls, TX 78654
(830) 693-2622
(830) 693-2622

Blue Bonnet Cafe

This is perhaps the most famous dining destination in Marble Falls, and for good reason. Those pies are that good, especially any of the extremely tall meringues, alongside the classic fruits and creams. For non-sweets, the rest of the restaurant’s Texas menu includes all-day breakfasts, rotating soups, sandwiches, salads, and much more. Pie preorders can be placed online; takeout orders can be placed over the phone, and there are indoor dine-in services.

211 N US Highway 281, Marble Falls, TX 78654

Bear King Brewing Company

The brewery took its name from the town’s cryptid myth, and it serves up a variety of brew styles, such as blonde ales, hefeweizens, and maple amber ales, alongside fun seasonal and barrel-aged beers. The food menu is a mix of American-Texas-Mexican dishes, such as tacos, truffle fries, sandwiches, and burgers. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

207 Avenue G, Marble Falls, TX 78654
(830) 220-5083
(830) 220-5083

Flat Creek Estate Winery and Vineyard

Outside of the city center, this winery focuses on mostly wines made with Texas-grown red grapes, such as aglianico and Montepulciano. And then there is its on-site restaurant, the Bistro at Flat Creek, serving up dishes that work well with its wines for brunch, lunch, and dinner, plus three-course wine-paired meals. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

24912 E Singleton Bend Rd, Marble Falls, TX 78654
(512) 267-6310
(512) 267-6310

