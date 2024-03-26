Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat and Drink in Marble Falls, Texas

Enjoy pies, wines, burgers, and much more at this Hill Country town in Burnet County

Out in the Hill Country, Marble Falls name stems from the namesake Lake Marble Falls, part of the Highland Lakes chain along the Colorado River. The northwest-of-Austin town in Burnet County is a pretty destination for hikes, picking fruit at Sweet Berry Farm, boating, and, more importantly really great restaurants.

Of course, Eater Austin’s guide to Marble Falls wouldn’t be complete without Blue Bonnet Cafe and its ginormous pie slices, and there are other great restaurants and bars, such as Mexican spot Super Taco, winery Flat Creek, and brewery King Bear.

Check out these other Hill Country dining destinations or the offerings within Fredericksburg or Johnson City or the Hill Country pie road trip map.