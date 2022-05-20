Where to Eat and Drink in Johnson City, Texas

Roughly an hour’s drive west of the capital city lies the hometown of President Lyndon B. Johnson and the gateway to the Highway 290 Wine Road. Whether you are visiting the Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park, in the middle of your Texas winery tour, hiking along Pedernales River Nature Park or just passing through, chances are you’re going to want to eat and or drink in this quaint town.

In Eater’s guide to Johnson City, you’ll find ample food and drink destination suggestions, from the chicken-fried steak classic Hill Country Cupboard, cute wine and beer bar Nice n Easy, wineries like Crowson and Lewis, and tons in between.

Check out these other Hill Country dining destinations and the the Hill Country pie road trip map, or the offerings in Stonewall, Fredericksburg, Johnson City, Marble Falls, Dripping Springs, and Wimberley.

With updates by Nadia Chaudhury.