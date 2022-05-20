 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A wood board with smeared butter, tomatoes, and greens and pieces of bread.
A butter board from Picnic’d at Crowson.
AL Gawlik Photography

Where to Eat and Drink in Johnson City, Texas

Partake in wines, beers, and burgers in the Hill Country hometown of President Lyndon B. Johnson

by Darcie Duttweiler Updated
by Darcie Duttweiler Updated

Roughly an hour’s drive west of the capital city lies the hometown of President Lyndon B. Johnson and the gateway to the Highway 290 Wine Road. Whether you are visiting the Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park, in the middle of your Texas winery tour, hiking along Pedernales River Nature Park or just passing through, chances are you’re going to want to eat and or drink in this quaint town.

In Eater’s guide to Johnson City, you’ll find ample food and drink destination suggestions, from the chicken-fried steak classic Hill Country Cupboard, cute wine and beer bar Nice n Easy, wineries like Crowson and Lewis, and tons in between.

Check out these other Hill Country dining destinations and the the Hill Country pie road trip map, or the offerings in Stonewall, Fredericksburg, Johnson City, Marble Falls, Dripping Springs, and Wimberley.

With updates by Nadia Chaudhury.

Fat Boy Burgers

The name is not a misnomer — this casual restaurant serves up enormous burgers made with Angus beef sourced from Texas, Black Angus Beef and served with fries (home or curly) or onion rings. Head to the Fatz Garten to relax and enjoy food under the live oak trees with some beers and wines from the on-site Beer Barn. Takeout orders can be placed online or in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

104 US-281, Johnson City, TX 78636
(830) 868-0264
(830) 868-0264

Pecan Street Brewing

This brewery — located in the old Blanco County Supply and Hardware building — is the optimal place to gather with friends over a craft beer in the pet-friendly biergarten. Beers range from blonde pale ales to nitro dry stouts. And then there’s lunch, dinner, and brunch menus with pizza, fried chicken, and fries. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

Avenue, 106 E Pecan Dr, Johnson City, TX 78636
(830) 868-2500
(830) 868-2500

Nice n Easy

This bar has top-notch bonafides since it’s from the teams behind fantastic Hill Country winery Lightsome Wines and brewery Yokefellow Brewing. Naturally, the menu includes both beverages, alongside cocktails, spirits, and other beers and wines. Food-wise, there are bar snacks like Frito pies, hot dogs, and queso. Rumor has it an adolescent LBJ sipped “medicinal” wine during the Prohibition at this very site. Nowadays, the century-old building has plenty to entice locals and visitors alike, with two outdoor patios to sip away a breezy day in the Hill Country. Takeout orders can be placed in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

106 N Nugent Ave, Johnson City, TX 78636

Crowson

One of Texas’s underrated but best wineries is found in Johnson City. The tasting room is really the only location where owner Henry Crowson pours out and sells his Texas-forever wines  — mostly reds with a white and rosé. Plus there’s on-site restaurant Picnic’d, offering all sorts of sandwiches and sandwich ingredients. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

102 North Avenue G, TX 78636
(830) 225-8880
(830) 225-8880

Johnson City Coffee Co.

With freshly roasted beans courtesy of Dripping Springs roastery Greater Goods Coffee Company, this drive-through caffeine provider slings high-quality espresso beverages, cold brew, and simple cups of joe. For those not in a rush, the small coffee shop has cozy tables and free Wi-Fi. Even better: there’s a bunch of food trucks too, such as Hot Mess Pizza, Cast Iron Punk (comfort food), Herencia Cuisine (New American), and Double G Tejas Tex Mex. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

108 W Main St Suite 821, Johnson City, TX 78636
(830) 256-8360
(830) 256-8360

Hill Country Cupboard

This Johnson City staple cheekily claims to have sold “nearly three dozen” of its “world-famous chicken-fried steak.” Swing by this over-40-year-old institution for Southern fare and hospitality, as well as all-day breakfast. Takeout orders can be placed online or in person; there are indoor dine-in services.

101 US HWY 281 S, 281 Loop, Johnson City, TX 78636
(830) 225-1491
(830) 225-1491

Bryans On 290

This finer-dining restaurant focuses on live-fire cooking right on Main Street in the heart of the city with a cozy, casual setting. The New Texan menu’s highlights include roasted escargot, grilled shrimp with grits and gumbo sauce, and all sorts of steaks. There are indoor dine-in services.

300 E Main St, Johnson City, TX 78636
(830) 868-2424
(830) 868-2424

Lady Bird Lane Cafe

This lunchtime cafe located at the Science Mill offers a nice casual menu of soups, salads, sandwiches, wraps, and flatbreads. Takeout orders can be placed in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

At the Science Mill, 101 S Lady Bird Ln, Johnson City, TX 78636
(830) 832-7884
(830) 832-7884

Reck 'Em Right Brewing Company

The small brewery uses Kveik yeasts, which leads to the hazy, unfiltered beers on its short lineup — it can only brew three to six barrels at a time. Sandwiches and snacks are on the menu, and there’s typically fun live music gracing the place. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

102 S Avenue G, Johnson City, TX 78636
(830) 256-8757
(830) 256-8757

El Charro Restaurant

The Mexican restaurant has been serving up ever-so-classic tacos, gorditas, tortas, and plates for over 20 years. Takeout orders can be placed in person; there are indoor dine-in services.

502 US-281, Johnson City, TX 78636
(830) 868-7040
(830) 868-7040

Lewis Wines

One of Central Texas’s dependable wineries, Lewis focuses on Texas grapes from its own vineyards as well as others throughout the state. This means reds, whites, and rosés available for tastings. Book tastings online; there are indoor and outdoor areas.

3209 U.S. 290, TX 78636
(512) 987-0660
(512) 987-0660

Old 290 Brewery & Restaurant

Housed in the Carter Creek Resort & Spa, the rustic-yet-refined restaurant and brewery offers hearty gastropub fare, including brisket poutine, smash burgers, and brisket tacos, which pair well with wines from Carter Creek Winery. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

4064 US-290, Johnson City, TX 78636
(855) 609-3484
(855) 609-3484

Related Maps