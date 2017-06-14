Where to Eat and Drink in Fredericksburg, Texas

Fredericksburg was never going to stay a hidden gem, with grassy rolling hills, a burgeoning vineyard scene, and proximity to otherworldly hiking spot Enchanted Rock. The flux of tourism to this Hill Country locale attracted talented chefs, and the city boasts quite a food scene, buoyed by ample local suppliers and winemakers.

Here are Eater’s picks for the best restaurants and bars found in Fredericksburg. Stay true to the town’s German roots by stopping for a schnitzel at Otto’s. Those looking for sophistication will be pleased with offerings at Cabernet Grill, or opt to keep it casual with comfort food and friendly proprietors at Fredericksburg Pie Company. There’s first-class wine courtesy of Kalasi Cellars, as well as fantastic food truck pizza from Prometheus. Finish your evening with an evening stroll down Main Street.

