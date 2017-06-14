 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A plate of a fried duck on top of grains.
The duck schnitzel at Otto’s.
Otto’s

Where to Eat and Drink in Fredericksburg, Texas

A guide to everything from high-end German cuisine to unforgettable roadhouse pie in the Hill Country town

by Erin Russell and Nadia Chaudhury Updated
The duck schnitzel at Otto’s.
| Otto’s
by Erin Russell and Nadia Chaudhury Updated

Fredericksburg was never going to stay a hidden gem, with grassy rolling hills, a burgeoning vineyard scene, and proximity to otherworldly hiking spot Enchanted Rock. The flux of tourism to this Hill Country locale attracted talented chefs, and the city boasts quite a food scene, buoyed by ample local suppliers and winemakers.

Here are Eater’s picks for the best restaurants and bars found in Fredericksburg. Stay true to the town’s German roots by stopping for a schnitzel at Otto’s. Those looking for sophistication will be pleased with offerings at Cabernet Grill, or opt to keep it casual with comfort food and friendly proprietors at Fredericksburg Pie Company. There’s first-class wine courtesy of Kalasi Cellars, as well as fantastic food truck pizza from Prometheus. Finish your evening with an evening stroll down Main Street.

Check out these other Hill Country dining destinations and the the Hill Country pie road trip map, or the offerings in Johnson City, Marble Falls, and Dripping Springs.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Eaker Barbecue

The Fredericksburg restaurant offers Central Texas barbecue with Korean touches, such as pork ribs with gochujang or kimchi fried rice, plus keep an eye out for specials such as raspberry-chipotle pork belly burnt ends or the Korean fried rib bowl. Takeout orders can be placed in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

607 W Main St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624
(830) 992-3650
(830) 992-3650

Jack’s Chop House

For a nicer dinner in a warm and upscale atmosphere, head to this Italian steakhouse with major old-school vibes. Those classic sensibilities extend onto the menu, which is full of steaks (with a sassy recommendation to not order medium or well-done cuts), pastas, and sharable sides. There are indoor dine-in services.

505 W Main St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624
(830) 307-3315
(830) 307-3315

Fredericksburg Pie Company

An adorable shop with a pie for everyone. Try some of Fredericksburg’s famed peaches in pie form, with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, it’s a classic for a reason. Advanced pie orders can be placed over the phone; takeout orders can be placed in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

108 E Austin St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624
(830) 990-6992
(830) 990-6992

Fredericksburg Herb Farm

The Fredericksburg Herb Farm makes a romantic backdrop for this gorgeous garden bistro. Items like stuffed French toast and strawberry waffles make it a popular spot for brunch, though the restaurant is open for dinner as well, featuring hearty entrees such as chicken piccata pasta and pork chops, alongside cocktails, wines, beers, and sakes. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

405 Whitney St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

Vaudeville Bistro

This New American bistro within a building that includes a market, shop, and art gallery is a higher-end New American destination in Fredericksburg. There’s for New American fare. There’s caviar service with blinis as well as lunchtime sandwiches and tacos and dinnertime meaty entrees and wood-fired pizza, all rounded out by wines and beers. On Friday and Saturday evenings, the restaurant only offers a prix fixe menu. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

230 E Main St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624
(830) 992-3234
(830) 992-3234

Otto’s German Bistro

For the full German dinner experience, head to to this higher-end restaurant, just slightly off the main Fredericksburg drag. The menu changes often, so hope the rich duck schnitzel or pillowy ricotta gnocchi make appearances. Takeout orders can be placed online;

316 E Austin St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

Silver Creek Beer Garden & Grille

This fun-loving saloon on Main Street is hiding some pretty serious kitchen chops for dinner and brunch. Try the chicken-fried quail or the sweet-savory pork medallions with raspberry-chipotle sauce while enjoying live music, drinks, and people-watching on the patio. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

310 E Main St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624
(830) 990-4949
(830) 990-4949

Woerner Warehouse Cafe + Catering

The bakery and cafe within the Woerner Feed Store serves up sandwiches, pizza, and salads made with local ingredients from the town, alongside quiches and pastries. Round out the meal with some daytime coffee, shopping in the gift shop, or some beers and wines if that’s your jam. Takeout orders can be placed in person; there are indoor dine-in areas.

407 East Live Oak Street, Fredericksburg, Texas 78624

Kalasi Cellars

Texas wines are fantastic, and this Fredericksburg winery does beautiful justice to reds and whites sourced from its own vineyard in the Texas High Plains. There’s also a really great snacks menu with mostly South Asian dishes, such as samosas and naan pizzas. And even better: there’s a field with llamas and sheep. Wine tastings can be booked online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

414 Goehmann Lane, Fredericksburg, Texas 78624

Prometheus Pizza

Until the popular pizza truck opens its much-anticipated pizza restaurant in town, you’ll have to make do with its meals-on-wheels iteration. That’s where the team slings wood-fired Neapolitan-New York-style pies with so many red- and white-sauced options, including the fun Hot Potato. Takeout orders can be placed online or in person; there are outdoor dine-in areas.

1180 S US Highway 87, Fredericksburg, TX 78624
(830) 456-2536
(830) 456-2536

Hilda's Tortillas

The cozy family-owned Mexican restaurant focuses on house-made everything, including tortillas sourced from its very own factory. This means all sorts of tacos, burritos, gorditas, fajita plates, quesadillas, and much much more. Plus there are drinks and beers. Takeout orders can be placed in person; there are indoor dine-in services.

149 FM 2093, Fredericksburg, TX 78624
(830) 997-6105
(830) 997-6105

Cabernet Grill

This Hill Country restaurant shows its state pride by boasting an exclusively Texan wine list. The menu features big flavors like bacon-wrapped grilled quails and thick grilled steaks. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in service.

2805 S State Hwy 16, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

Related Maps