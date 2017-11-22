Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat and Drink in the Domain

Love it or hate it, the construction of the Domain gave North Austin a complete cultural center. Trendy and high-end shops flocked to the development, and quality dining options soon followed. For fuel during the marathon of Black Friday shopping next weekend, here are some recommended restaurants.

To unwind after a long day of shopping, lounge with a well-crafted cocktail in Second Bar + Kitchen’s vaulting hotel space or tapas at Mia. The pasta and pizza at North Italia make for good anytime meals. Steakhouse Perry works well for lunch and dinner. Indulge in baked goods at Bakery Lorraine and bubble tea from Tawiwanese shop Gong Cha.

As with all businesses, be sure to call ahead to make sure each one is still open or if there are updates on current offerings and service models, as things are changing constantly. Wear a mask and tip well.

With updates by Nadia Chaudhury.

