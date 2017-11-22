 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Red snapper carpaccio at Mia Italian Tapas &amp; Bar
Red snapper carpaccio at Mia Italian Tapas & Bar
Mia Italian Tapas & Bar/Facebook

Where to Eat and Drink in the Domain

Shopping fuel

by Erin Russell
Red snapper carpaccio at Mia Italian Tapas & Bar
| Mia Italian Tapas & Bar/Facebook
by Erin Russell Updated

Love it or hate it, the construction of the Domain gave North Austin a complete cultural center. Trendy and high-end shops flocked to the development, and quality dining options soon followed. For fuel during the marathon of Black Friday shopping next weekend, here are some recommended restaurants.

To unwind after a long day of shopping, lounge with a well-crafted cocktail in Second Bar + Kitchen’s vaulting hotel space or tapas at Mia. The pasta and pizza at North Italia make for good anytime meals. Steakhouse Perry works well for lunch and dinner. Indulge in baked goods at Bakery Lorraine and bubble tea from Tawiwanese shop Gong Cha.

As with all businesses, be sure to call ahead to make sure each one is still open or if there are updates on current offerings and service models, as things are changing constantly. Wear a mask and tip well.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

With updates by Nadia Chaudhury.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

11801 Domain Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
(512) 270-6880
The second Austin location of the Houston-based steakhouse chain serves the restaurant’s same, meaty menu. Make reservations to try the famed pork chops during Friday lunches. Curbside pickups are available via phone or online ordering, there are Door Dash and Grubhub deliveries, and the restaurant is available for dine-in services.

2. Flower Child

11721 Rock Rose Suite #120
Austin, TX 78758
(512) 777-2493
The aptly named health food haven has a variety of salads, bowls, wraps, and sides, as well as beer, wine, and kombucha on tap. To-go orders can be placed online or in person; the restaurant is open for dine-in service.

Greens and beer from Flower Child
Greens and beer from Flower Child
Flower Child/Facebook

Copy Link
3121 Palm Way #101
Austin, TX 78758
(737) 300-4800
Arguably the best place for cocktails in the Domain, the sole remaining location of Chef David Bull’s popular New American kitchen has a sturdy menu of salads, pizzas, and entrees. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online; the restaurant is open for dine-in services.

Copy Link
11506 Century Oaks Terrace #124
Austin, TX 78758
(512) 339-4400
Craving carbs? Choose from pasta made in-house daily or hearty pizzas. The substantial braised short rib is also a crowd-pleaser. Pickup orders can be placed online; there are Door Dash deliveries available; the restaurant is open for dine-in services.

North Italia spread
North Italia spread
North Italia/Facebook

Copy Link
11600 Rock Rose Ave Ste 100
Austin, TX 78758
(512) 300-0300
This bakery out of San Antonio serves excellent pastries (cakes like the lovely opera cake, cookies, even homemade pop-tarts) and bistro fare like soups, salads, and quiches. It’s also a great natural wine destination. If it’s an option, dine outside on the beautiful patio. Takeout orders can be placed in person or online; there are deliveries; and the bakery is open for dine-in services.

Pastries from Bakery Lorraine
Pastries from Bakery Lorraine
Courtney Pierce/Eater Austin

Copy Link
11501 Rock Rose Ave #152
Austin, TX 78758
(512) 334-9387
Lotus Chinese offers quick-service Shanghai soup dumplings, dumplings, pork belly buns, and other American-Chinese favorites. Takeout orders can be placed online or in person; the restaurant is open for dine-in services.

Dumplings from Lotus Chinese
Lotus Chinese
Lotus Chinese

Copy Link
11410 Century Oaks Terrace Suite 136
Austin, TX 78758
512-215-9598
The Omaha-based seafood restaurant expanded into Austin with a responsible sourcing approach. There are fresh oysters, seafood towers, and fried seafood. Pickup and Door Dash delivery orders can be placed online; the restaurant is open for dine-in services.

Copy Link
11420 Rock Rose Ave #120
Austin, TX 78758
(512) 215-9598
The Italian tapas restaurant offers a nice array of small dishes, from fritto misto to crispy bacon-wrapped dated to crispy Manchego, plus there are larger pasta items and grilled pizza. To-go orders can be placed online or over the phone; deliveries are available over the phone; and the restaurant is open for dine-in services.

Copy Link
11501 Rock Rose Suite 160
Austin, TX 78758
(512) 704-8226
An export from Dallas, Velvet Taco focuses on gourmet tacos with handmade tortillas. Try the shrimp and grits taco or the Nashville hot tofu for a nice blend of flavors and finish with the namesake red velvet cake. Pickup orders can be placed online; the restaurant is open for dine-in services.

Velvet Taco’s tacos
Velvet Taco’s tacos
Velvet Taco/Facebook

Copy Link
3401 Esperanza Crossing #106
Austin, TX 78758
(512) 614-4028
Xian specializes in hand-pulled noodle dishes, but the dumplings and lunch specials are also worth a try. Warm up with a creamy veggie noodle soup, or try the savory mapo tofu. Pickup orders can be placed online; the restaurant is open for dine-in services.

Noodles from Xian Sushi and Noodle
Noodles from Xian Sushi and Noodle
Xian Sushi and Noodle/Facebook

Copy Link
3210 Esperanza Crossing suite #126
Austin, TX 78758
(512) 243-8151
The Taiwanese bubble tea chain opened its third Austin location at the Domain, serving made-to-order bubble teas, coffees, and the like. To-go orders can be placed in person.

Copy Link
3210 Esperanza Crossing Suite 100
Austin, TX 78758
(512) 838-6224
The Texas restaurant chain’s Domain location serves up a similar menu of burgers (veggie and turkey versions are available too), chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets, fries, and milkshakes, plus there’s a playground for children. Orders can be placed online or in person, there are Favor and Door Dash deliveries, and the restaurant is open for dine-in services.

Copy Link
3220 Feathergrass Ct Suite 138
Austin, TX 78758
(512) 394-5900
The international bakery chain chose to open its only Austin location (thus far) in the Domain, loaded with Japanese cream puffs. Orders can be placed online or in person; the bakery is open with dine-in services.

