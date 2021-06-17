Where to Eat Near the Austin FC Stadium Q2

Soccer fans are gearing up for the first home game of the city’s first major league sports team the Austin FC at the Q2 Stadium in North Burnet. And, since this is Austin, a city full of great dining options, there are plenty of amazing restaurants and food trucks found just outside of the stadium.

Here are Eater Austin’s picks for the best restaurants near the Q2 Stadium in the North Burnet and North Austin areas, perfect for those meals before and after soccer games. Find everything from barbecue sandwiches at Slab BBQ to burgers and coffee at Turnstile to banh mi from Le Bleu to tacos at Con Todo.

There’s also Eater Austin’s official Q2 Stadium guide, as well as the best breweries around the stadium and the best Austin FC watch parties.