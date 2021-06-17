 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The Best Bars and Restaurants for Watching Austin FC Games

Where to Grab a Beer Near the Austin FC Stadium Q2

An Emo Guide to Going Out in Austin

A taco with cauliflower and cilantro leaves and diced onions.
A Con Todo taco.
Nadia Chaudhury/Eater Austin

Where to Eat Near the Austin FC Stadium Q2

The best restaurants and food trucks for pre- and post-soccer game bites

by Nadia Chaudhury Updated
A Con Todo taco.
| Nadia Chaudhury/Eater Austin
by Nadia Chaudhury Updated

Soccer fans are gearing up for the first home game of the city’s first major league sports team the Austin FC at the Q2 Stadium in North Burnet. And, since this is Austin, a city full of great dining options, there are plenty of amazing restaurants and food trucks found just outside of the stadium.

Here are Eater Austin’s picks for the best restaurants near the Q2 Stadium in the North Burnet and North Austin areas, perfect for those meals before and after soccer games. Find everything from barbecue sandwiches at Slab BBQ to burgers and coffee at Turnstile to banh mi from Le Bleu to tacos at Con Todo.

There’s also Eater Austin’s official Q2 Stadium guide, as well as the best breweries around the stadium and the best Austin FC watch parties.

Halal Bros

The Austin Middle Eastern mini-chain’s North Austin restaurant is there for all halal food needs, from gyro to shawarma to kebabs with rice plates and wraps plus sides like falafels and dolmas, and sweet baklavas. The restaurant is open for dine-in service; to-go orders can be placed online, and there are third-party deliveries (Uber Eats). It’s open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

1910 W Braker Ln #800, Austin, TX 78758
(737) 222-5487
(737) 222-5487

Taqueria Los Regios

In search of excellent tacos outside of the stadium? The bright yellow truck in North Burnet is the place to go. There are both breakfast and lunch corn tortilla tacos with fillings such as eggs, nopales, barbacoa, chicharrones, and more. The specials aren’t to be missed either, potentially offering everything from taquitos to cheesy gringas. There is outdoor seating available. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

2601 W Braker Ln, Austin, TX 78758
(737) 770-1559
(737) 770-1559

Turnstile Coffee Beer and Spirits

For those seeking coffee with food, the North Burnet cafe and bar is an excellent destination. For coffee, it offers classic drip coffee, cold brew, and espresso drinks. Food-wise, there are breakfast tacos, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and salads. To-go orders can be placed online or through the drive-thru, and there’s indoor and outdoor dine-in service. For Austin FC games, it offers a Verde fries special. Hours are from 7:30 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday, and 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

10025 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78758
(512) 373-3273
(512) 373-3273

Con Todo

The magnificent truck at Celis Brewery offers a fantastic menu of Rio Grande Valley dishes, from tacos to tostadas to desserts on specials. Go there, you won’t be sorry. It’s open from 3 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and from noon to 9 p.m. on weekends. The host brewery offers indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

10001 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX 78758

Mikado Ryotei

Reliable sushi can be found at this North Burnet Japanese restaurant. There’s an expansive nigiri menu alongside rolls and smaller seafood-based dishes (ceviche, steamed mussels, etc.). There’s indoor dine-in service; to-go and delivery orders can be placed online. Hours are from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. daily.

9033 Research Blvd #100, Austin, TX 78758
(512) 833-8188
(512) 833-8188

Le Bleu

Some of the city’s best Vietnamese fare can be found just on the other side of Research Boulevard in the North Shoal Creek neighborhood. The menu spans expert banh mi to vermicelli bowls to pho to skewers. Evening entrees include an array of classic dishes from shaking beef to crispy crepes. To-go orders can be placed online; there is no dine-in service. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

9070 Research Blvd Suite 303, Austin, TX 78758
(512) 770-1100
(512) 770-1100

Slab BBQ & Beer

The stellar barbecue sandwich location is conveniently located near the stadium, making it that much easier to get delicious smoked meats. The sauce-drench sandwiches range from classics like the pulled pork or the brisket to over-the-top ones like the Donk with every single kind of smoked meat, along with pork ribs, barbecue-topped nachos, and vegetable-smoked meats bowls. The restaurant is open for indoor and outdoor dine-in services, as well as takeout orders placed online or in-person and third-party deliveries. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and then from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

9012 Research Blvd C4, Austin, TX 78758
(512) 351-9977
(512) 351-9977

Nissi Vegan Méxican Cuisine

The vegan Mexican restaurant is a great bet for tacos, soy protein-based birria, burritos, burgers, and much more. Pickup orders can be placed online. There are indoor dine-in services. Its hours are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

9012 Research Blvd Unit C-6, Austin, TX 78758

