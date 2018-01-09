 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Where to Find Fully Satisfying Pizza Slices in Austin

23 Very Fine Fries in Austin

The 16 Hottest New Cocktail Destinations in Austin Right Now

A bowl of strand pasta with open clams.
The linguine with clams at Clark’s.
Clark’s

The 38 Essential Restaurants in Austin

A guide to the city's defining restaurants spanning all cuisines, neighborhoods, and price ranges

by Nadia Chaudhury and Erin Russell Updated
The linguine with clams at Clark’s.
| Clark’s
by Nadia Chaudhury and Erin Russell Updated

Austin’s Eater 38 aims to provide a restaurant recommendation for any situation. This list covers the entire city, spanning numerous cuisines and budgets, and collectively satisfies every restaurant need, from taco trucks to finer dining spots. These are the restaurants and food trucks that truly define Austin.

Every quarter, Eater Austin adds pertinent restaurants that make the cut, whether they have become newly eligible (open for at least six months) or revamped their menu or services, and aims to keep the list inclusive and reflective of the Texas city. The summer 2023 update adds Clark’s Oyster Bar and Texas French Bread. This round also means we’re saying farewell to Quality Seafood and Epicerie. Last month, we already said goodbye to Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ, which closed its Menchaca Road truck and opened a physical restaurant out in Buda. Taking its place is Tamale House East.

For a running list of past featured restaurants, head to the Eater 38 archive. For other Austin picks, check out the heatmap, a collection of the city’s hot new dining options.

Interstellar BBQ

Yes, there are many excellent barbecue spots in Austin, so to stand out, restaurants have to nail the staples while also offering something special. Enter: this northwest Austin smoked meats joint from the team behind beloved but gone Noble Sandwich Co. The attention to meat is clear: there are citrusy juicy turkey breasts, sweet-savory peach-tea glazed pork belly, and the ideal brisket. It’s a counter-service-style spot and yes, expect lines on weekends. Takeout orders can be placed online. There are indoor dine-in areas.

12233 Ranch Rd 620 N suite 105, Austin, TX 78750
(512) 382-6248
(512) 382-6248

Himalaya Kosheli Nepali & Indian

Within Austin’s South Asian food scene is a small but strong contingent of North Indian/Nepalese restaurants. Of those, this casual Barrington Oaks restaurant is quite marvelous, serving Indian subcontinent greatest hits like all sorts of momos, chow mein, chilis, dals, meats, and biryanis. Takeout orders can be placed online. There are indoor dine-in services.

8650 Spicewood Springs Rd STE#148, Austin, TX 78759
(512) 582-0157
(512) 582-0157

Con Todo

Chef Joseph Gomez highlights the wonders of Rio Grande Valley fare through his North Austin truck, and don’t call the menu Tex-Mex. Rather, he explores the true depths of Mexican food along the border of south Texas. This means hand-made tacos full of vegetables paired with a pumpkin seed sauce or beef with queso fresco, tostadas topped with chorizo or machacado/eggs; and more. And as always, all tacos are made con todo — “with everything” — meaning cilantro, onions, and salsas. There’s a good reason the truck won both Eater Austin’s best food truck of 2022 and was one of Eater’s best new restaurants of that same year. Place orders in person. Host site Celis Brewery offers indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

10001 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX 78758

Seoulju Korean Kitchen and Bar

For doubtlessly wonderful Korean food in Austin, look no further than this fun North Lamar restaurant from owner John Lee and his mother, chef Sang Mi Kang. The menu showcases staples from crispy marinated Korean fried chicken and beef bulgogi rice plates to kimchi pancakes. Don’t miss the hot pots, especially the loaded spicy rice cake hot pot — and, yes, go ahead and add that slice of cheese. Pickup orders can be placed online. Email reservations are required for groups of seven or more people. There are indoor dine-in services.

9515 N Lamar Blvd Suite 230, Austin, TX 78753
(512) 382-1858
(512) 382-1858

Usta Kababgy

This casual Middle Eastern restaurant in North Austin focuses on delectable halal grilled meats. There are all sorts of kebabs, from lamb-and-beef adana to chicken, as well as shawarma bowls and wraps. the lahmajun (meat flatbread) is really nice, as are the falafels and dolmas. Pickup and delivery orders can be placed online. There are indoor dine-in services.

9310 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78753
(512) 465-2720
(512) 465-2720
A container of yellow rice, grilled vegetables, a salad, hummus with spices, and two long meat kebabs.
The kebab plate at Usta.
Nadia Chaudhury/Eater Austin

House of Three Gorges

The casual North Austin Sichuan restaurant offers some of the best regional Chinese in the city for lunch and dinner. Find specialties like red-braised pork belly, spicy jumping fish, and brisket in a radish soup. Uber Eats and DoorDash pickup and delivery orders can be placed online. There are indoor dine-in services.

8557 Research Blvd Suite 144, Austin, TX 78758
(512) 953-8666
(512) 953-8666

Copy Link

Owner Steven Dilley and his pizzeria team continue to impress diners at both this Brentwood restaurant and the semi-recently reopened East Austin restaurant. The Neapolitan pies are simple but skillfully executed; you can’t go wrong with the classic margherita and specials such as the potato and Parmesan pie, alongside stracciatella and Caesar salads, under chef Matt Lester. And the pasta game has been kicked up to a whole ’nother level. Wine nerds will dig the intriguing and affordable bottles selected by wine managers Brianna Laehy and Lauren Williamson, along with wine director Rania Zayyat. Pickup orders are placed online for Brentwood only. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

6555 Burnet Rd #100, Austin, TX 78757
(512) 215-8662
(512) 215-8662

Bird Bird Biscuit

This fast-casual shop from Brian Batch and Ryan McElroy serves delightful biscuit sandwiches in Brentwood and their original location down in Cherrywood. The chicken sandwiches aren’t to be missed, especially the sweet and spicy Queen Beak with black pepper honey and chipotle mayonnaise. Pickup orders can be placed online.

1401 W Koenig Ln, Austin, TX 78756
(512) 551-9820
(512) 551-9820

Foreign & Domestic

Co-owners and chefs Sarah Heard and Nathan Lemley are still knocking it out of the park at this North Loop restaurant with their fresh energy and ideas. The New American menu is familiar but spruced up, with soothing dishes like leek risotto and Parisian gnocchi. Adventurous eaters should seek out the offal dishes such as goat heart bolognese or foie gras mousse. The neighborhood restaurant works as well for spontaneous meals as it does for special occasions. Pickup orders can be placed online. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

306 E 53rd St, Austin, TX 78751
(512) 459-1010
(512) 459-1010

Komé

Co-owners Take and Kayo Asazu turned their popular but now-defunct sushi trailer Sushi A-Go-Go into a full-blown restaurant, offering their take on homestyle Japanese fare in the laid-back North Loop spot. Along with impeccable sushi and affordable rolls, during lunch, there are bentos for those seeking a little bit of everything, as well as loaded donburi bowls (the hokkaidon is a richly indulgent one with salmon sashimi, ikura, and scallops; add the uni if available). Takeout orders can be placed online. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

5301 Airport Blvd #100, Austin, TX 78751
(512) 712-5700
(512) 712-5700

JewBoy Burgers

El Paso native Mo Pittle honors his Jewish heritage and Texas border city upbringing with his food truck-turned-restaurant in North Loop. The unkosher diner menu centers on burgers and burritos, filled with beef, cheese, hatch green chiles, and even latkes. There are chili dogs and sides like queso. Pickup orders can be placed online. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

5111 Airport Blvd, Austin, TX 78751
(512) 291-3358
(512) 291-3358

L'Oca d'Oro

Under co-owner and chef Fiore Tedesco, the Mueller Italian restaurant serves up a thoughtful menu full of house-made pasta and well-prepared vegetables like bucatini or cavatelli and charred beets or smoked eggplant dip. Tedesco and co-owner and general manager Adam Orman have been championing the rights and well-being of restaurant workers for some time, such as paying fair wages and advocating for the Austin industry in general via Good Work Austin. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1900 Simond Ave, Austin, TX 78723
(737) 212-1876
(737) 212-1876

Texas French Bread

While, yes, the building housing the exquisite bakery and restaurant was destroyed in a devastating fire in early 2022, Texas French Bread is still going strong albeit in a different format. While owner Murph Willcott works on the path to rebuild the physical space, the bakery is operating as a food truck within its garden space for breakfast and lunch, serving up sandwiches, pastries, and cakes. Lunch preorders can be placed online or in person; there are outdoor dine-in areas.

2900 Rio Grande St, Austin, TX 78705
(512) 499-0544
(512) 499-0544

Dai Due

The Cherrywood New Texan restaurant — which is so regionally minded that even beer and wine are exclusively from the state — is equally satisfying for brunch or a blow-out meat fest at dinner. The restaurant version of this former farmers’ market stand/supper club from chef Jesse Griffiths is everything Austin could have hoped for. He even won a James Beard book award for his tome about wild hogs. The Texas-forever menu has heavier dishes like giant wagyu rib-eyes, fried chicken, and wild boar confit, as well as lighter fare, like mixed green salads and grilled marinated carrots. Takeout orders can be placed online. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2406 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78722
(512) 524-0688
(512) 524-0688

Hoover's Cooking

Owner and chef Hoover Alexander has been bringing a good ol’ mix of Southern soul fare to Cherrywood for over 20 years with his homey restaurant. The menu highlights classic dishes done extremely well, from the chicken-fried steak and the fried chicken to any of the sweet pies. Pickup orders can be placed online and there are third-party deliveries (DoorDash, Favor). There are indoor dine-in services.

2002 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78722
(512) 479-5006
(512) 479-5006

Patrizi's

At this bustling Cherrywood Italian food truck, owners Nic and Matt Patrizi whip up some of the freshest pasta in Austin. There are classic pasta dishes, like cacio e pepe, pomodoro, and the Leopold (made with basil and arugula pesto and served with pumpkin seeds and crushed red chiles). No order is complete without a side of meatballs. There’s a physical location out in Austin Lake Hills. Pickup orders can be placed online. Host site Butterfly Bar offers indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

2307 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78722
(512) 522-4834
(512) 522-4834

Olamaie

The fancy downtown Southern restaurant is a sensational dining experience. There are inventive plates from James Beard Award semifinalist Amanda Turner, like the butter-drenched blackened dayboat fish with blue crab sauce and Carolina Gold rice or smoked eggplant. Then there’s the amazing cocktail and wine menu. The restaurant itself is elegant and offers high-class service. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1610 San Antonio St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 474-2796
(512) 474-2796

Birdie's

This casual neighborhood wine bar that won Eater Austin’s best neighborhood wine bar of 2021 on the east side with a giant patio serves an ever-rotating menu of simple dishes done right. There’s usually handmade pasta, a rich steak and vegetables dish, and a variety of wine-friendly seasonal appetizers like roasted summer squash with peppers. Don’t miss the creamy soft serve for dessert or the after-dinner drinks. There are no reservations as it’s a walk-up joint. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2944 E 12th St Unit A, Austin, TX 78702

Nixta Taqueria

The funky little taqueria, from co-owners chef Edgar Rico (who is James Beard Awards’s emerging chef of 2022) and Sara Mardanbigi, has quickly become a taco darling for good reason. Rico works magic into every single one of the East Austin spot’s new-school tacos and tostadas. While the meatier items are terrific, the vegetarian options really showcase his inventive skills: the beet tartare is a pure work of art. The multiple patios are optimal for spreading out, and there is a natural wine list worth exploring. Curbside pickup orders are placed online. There are outdoor dine-in services.

2512 E 12th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 551-3855
(512) 551-3855
A blue plate with a circular tostada with pink beets on it.
The beet tartare tostada from Nixta Taqueria.
Robert Jacob Lerma/Eater Austin

Clark's Oyster Bar

Seafood isn’t the first thing a person thinks about getting in Austin. However, this Clarksville gem from the prolific McGuire Moorman Lambert Hospitality group concocts such divine fish and shellfish dishes that the city’s landlocked status doesn’t matter. The, yes, pricey menu spans cold and cooked seafood including East Coast oysters, caviar, grilled octopus, and prepared bass, scallops, and more, amid an intimate and cute space, all of which pair well with classic cocktails, especially cold martinis and spritzes during lunch, dinner, and brunch. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1200 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 297-2525
(512) 297-2525

Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum

Chef Ling Qi Wu has grown into a bonafide restaurateur with multiple restaurants and more to come around the city. And it is through this somewhat casual Clarksville restaurant — her first — that diners can get a taste. of what she does best: simple yet high-quality Chinese and pan-Asian dishes, from her iconic soup dumplings to Hakka eggplants to salt-and-pepper lobster tails. Pickup orders can be placed online. There are indoor dine-in services.

1203 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 474-5107
(512) 474-5107

Better Half Coffee & Cocktails

This all-day spot was named Eater Austin’s restaurant of the year in 2018, and co-owners Matt and Grady Wright, and Matthew Bolick continue to deliver fantastic service and convivial vibes. The West Fifth space feels appropriately Austin with its large patio, great coffee, and a first-rate beer/wine lineup. Chef Rich Reimbolt’s menu is full of laidback dishes with lovely touches like breakfast sandwiches layered with hash brown patties or the iconic cauliflower tater tots. Pickup orders are placed online. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

406 Walsh St, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 645-0786
(512) 645-0786
Two plates of food, one with a sunny-side-up egg and a broth and the other with a sandwich with a cup of latte and a drinks menu on a wooden table.
Food and coffee at Better Half.
Courtney Pierce/Eater Austin

Franklin Barbecue

Pitmaster Aaron Franklin’s smoky meats have risen from their humble trailer origins to become a fixture at one of the country’s most talked-about barbecue destinations. Yes, you will wait in line. Yes, it will be worth it. Weekend waits can be very long, so consider opting for a weekday brisket fix instead. If pitch-perfect brisket happens to run out, try the ribs, turkey, and sausages. Advance preorders can be placed online. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

900 E 11th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 653-1187
(512) 653-1187
A tray of various barbecue meats ranging from brisket slices to ribs to sausages, alongside sides of coleslaw and potato salad and slices of bread, pickle slices, and onions.
Barbecue from Franklin Barbecue.
Franklin Barbecue

Koriente

The pan-Asian restaurant is a hidden gem in downtown Austin, where owner Jay Lee and his mother serve up balanced and flavorful dishes, including many vegan and gluten-free items, like curries with rice medallions, japchae, and miso-honey-glazed mahi mahi. Takeout orders can be placed over the phone, and there are third-party deliveries available. There is an outdoor dine-in area.

621 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 275-0852
(512) 275-0852

Toshokan

The East Austin Japanese spot has become of the city’s best omakases around, so much so it won Eater Austin’s best omakase of 2022 award. Executive chef Saine Wong offers an awesome intimate meal featuring well-crafted nigiri and other bites in a setting that feels like a fun little party. Reservations can be made online, and plan ahead: it books up quickly. There are indoor dine-in services.

807 E 4th St, Austin, TX 78702

Veracruz All Natural

At the essential Austin food truck, sisters Reyna and Maritza Vazquez make the best tacos in the city, served on handmade corn and flour tortillas with fresh salsas. It’s not a complete order without the migas taco and an agua fresca. Pickup and delivery orders are placed online or in person for all five of its locations including its brand-new Veracruz Fonda restaurant in Mueller. Most locations include indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

2505 Webberville Rd, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 981-1760
(512) 981-1760

Canje

The East Austin Caribbean restaurant, named Eater Austin’s best restaurant of 2022, pays tribute to executive chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph’s Guyanese roots with dishes like buttery roti, wild boar pepper pot, and jerk chicken. Since it’s a Bristol-Joseph project, don’t overlook the desserts, especially the tres leches cake. The restaurant has an upscale tropical vibe, with fruity but balanced cocktails, a large bar, and a small outdoor patio. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1914 E 6th St ste c, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 706-9119
(512) 706-9119

Tamale House East

 The spirit of the long-gone Austin institution Tamale House lives on with this colorful east side restaurant, which is run by Diane Valera, the fourth generation of the Vasquez family, to oversee the institution. The migas are plentiful and tamales are abundant (the chicken one is a good bet). The patio is lush, and yes, there are cocktails and beer. Pickup orders can be placed online and keep in mind the restaurant is only open Friday through Sunday.

1707 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 495-9504
(512) 495-9504

Joe’s Bakery & Coffee Shop

The historic Mexican bakery, founded in 1962 by Joe and Paula Avila and now run by Regina Estrada, who leads the next two generations of the family, is a pillar to the East Austin community in two ways. First, there’s the quite exceptional daytime menu, from the wonderfully tender and juicy barbacoa breakfast and the migas to the lunch tacos. Then there is its community service: Estrada is an advocate for East Austin, making sure people are informed of what’s going on in local politics and even directly registering voters. Pickup orders can be placed over the phone or in person. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

2305 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 472-0017
(512) 472-0017
A white oval plate with a crispy taco, rice, refried beans, and enchiladas covered in yellow cheese sauce.
Chicken enchiladas, crispy beef taco, rice, and beans from Joe’s.
Deana Saukam

Odd Duck

At his relaxed Zilker restaurant, chef and partner Bryce Gilmore and the rest of the team embrace Texas ingredients through the New American menu. There are magnificent dishes (stuffed quail, green chile pork shoulder with a masa naan) and on-point desserts (chevre cheesecake, chocolate/masa icebox cake). There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1201 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 433-6521
(512) 433-6521

La Barbecue

The city has an embarrassment of world-class smoky meats, and this East Austin spot (which recently relocated down the street from its previous location) gives Franklin a run for its money. After all, the barbecue joint is from the late LeAnn Mueller, who was from a legendary Texas barbecue family dating back to 1949, and is now solely run by co-owner and wife Ali Clem. Go for the brisket, sausages, and any of the inventive sandwiches. Be sure to order the superb shells and cheese with smoked vegetables and a little spicy kick. There’s also a deli menu with tinned fish, cheeses, and caviar. Pickup orders are placed online (order in advance to bypass the line), and there is in-person ordering. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

2401 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 605-9696
(512) 605-9696

Kemuri Tatsu-Ya

Texas meets Japan at this Lone Star-influenced izakaya in Holly from the team behind the city’s best noodle shop Ramen Tatsu-Ya. Eater Austin’s lively restaurant of 2017 is full of fun dishes, like tofu hot pocket skins stuffed with brisket and smoked gouda cheese. Elsewhere, the menu spans yakitori, smoked meats (the sharable smoked tuna collar is a must-order), and a funky chinmi section featuring rare delicacies like jellyfish menudo salad. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

2713 E 2nd St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 803-2224
(512) 803-2224
A skewer with meat being dipped into a bowl with yellow sauce.
The chicken meatball yakitori at Kemuri.
Jane Yun

Justine's

This East Austin restaurant has all the makings of a neighborhood classic: French food with an east-side twist in a convivial atmosphere. There are steak frites, escargot, duck confit, and ratatouille, along with a hefty burger topped with Gruyere cheese. Plus, the reasonably priced wine list means this tucked-away gem is set up perfectly for a long, lingering meal. Opt for a bungalow table for ultimate vibes. Takeout orders can be placed online. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

4710 E 5th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 385-2900
(512) 385-2900

Bouldin Creek Cafe

Beloved by denizens of the 78704 and beyond, the Bouldin Creek cafe from owner Leslie Martin offers a diverse menu of vegetarian fare, paired with locally roasted coffee, and a taste of old-school Austin in the forms of aesthetics and food. The vegetable sandwiches are legitimately delicious, as is the tofu scramble. Pickup orders can be placed online. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1900 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 416-1601
(512) 416-1601

El Naranjo

The fine-dining Mexican restaurant in the South Lamar neighborhood delivers the best taste of interior Mexico in Austin, thanks to James Beard Award-winning chef of the first-ever Texas category and co-owner Iliana de la Vega. The menu focuses on Oaxacan fare — where de la Vega is from — like rich moles (the duck is a must-order) and hearty cochinita pibil. Pickup orders can be placed online. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2717 S Lamar Blvd STE 1085, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 520-5750
(512) 520-5750

Dee Dee

Chef Lakana Trubiana cooks up a small but mighty Thai menu from this South Lamar neighborhood truck. The flavorful Isaan-style dishes (rooted in the northern region of Thailand) range from comforting om gai to a very spicy laab moo. In the summer months, the mango sticky rice is worth it. Pickup orders have to be placed online (read: no in-person orders). Host site Radio features indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

4204 Manchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 394-7844
(512) 394-7844
A black plastic fork holding up minced brown meat with green leaves.
The laab moo at Dee Dee.
Dee Dee

Taste of Ethiopia II

Owner Woinee Mariam expanded the notable Pflugerville Ethiopian restaurant into the St. Edwards neighborhood. There’s a stellar array of East African dishes, including stews, spiced meats (the chicken-based doro wot is particularly outstanding), and simmered vegetables, all served with injera, a round spongy bread. Go for the sampler, which comes with a bunch of vegetarian dishes such as shiro wot (ground peas stew) and gomen (steamed and spiced chopped collard greens) along with some honey wine. Takeout orders can be placed over the phone. There are indoor dine-in services.

3801 S Congress Ave #107, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 814-3141
(512) 814-3141

Distant Relatives

The McKinney food truck parked at Meanwhile Brewing has grown into an essential Austin barbecue spot — there’s a reason we named it one of the best restaurants in the country and in the city in 2021. James Beard Awards semifinalist pitmaster Damien Brockway and his team explore and showcase the foodways of the African-American diaspora through a deceivingly casual menu. There are succulent chicken legs paired with a chile-vinegar dip, pillowy pulled pork with tangy tamarind-molasses barbecue sauce, and superb sides like burnt ends mixed with black-eyed peas. Takeout orders can be placed in person. Host site Meanwhile Brewing offers indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

3901 Promontory Point Dr, Austin, TX 78744
(512) 717-2504
(512) 717-2504
Six dishes in brown cardboard boxes, including nuts, beans, pickled vegetables, and more.
Sides from Distant Relatives.
Nadia Chaudhury/Eater Austin

