The 38 Essential Restaurants in Austin

Austin’s Eater 38 aims to provide a restaurant recommendation for any situation. This list covers the entire city, spanning numerous cuisines and budgets, and collectively satisfies every restaurant need, from taco trucks to finer dining spots. These are the restaurants and food trucks that truly define Austin.

Every quarter, Eater Austin adds pertinent restaurants that make the cut, whether they have become newly eligible (open for at least six months) or revamped their menu or services, and aims to keep the list inclusive and reflective of the Texas city. The summer 2023 update adds Clark’s Oyster Bar and Texas French Bread. This round also means we’re saying farewell to Quality Seafood and Epicerie. Last month, we already said goodbye to Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ, which closed its Menchaca Road truck and opened a physical restaurant out in Buda. Taking its place is Tamale House East.

