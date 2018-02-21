 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
13 Restaurants to Splurge on an Upscale Dinner in Austin

Austin’s 15 Most Underrated Restaurants

11 Mother’s Day Brunches and Celebrations in Austin

A bathroom with a mirror reflecting a blue landscape wallpaper.
The bathroom at Juniper.
Ryann Ford/Juniper/Facebook

13 Austin Restaurant Bathrooms That You’ll Want to Instagram

Think of all the selfies

by Erin Russell and Nadia Chaudhury Updated
The bathroom at Juniper.
| Ryann Ford/Juniper/Facebook
by Erin Russell and Nadia Chaudhury Updated

Bathroom selfies can be a serious matter for some, and tons of Austin bars and restaurants are feeding into the frenzy. With creative wallpaper, art, and even furniture, dedicated selfie-seekers are spending inordinate amounts of time near the loo.

Austin’s very well-designed restaurant bathrooms offer a wide variety of backdrops for every kind of Instagram aesthetic. There’s a graffiti-ed bedtime story at Arlo Grey, elegant bathrooms of Eberly, the eclectic train station bathroom of Donn’s Depot, and loads of disco balls. What follows are the restaurant spots where people are bathroom ‘gramming most frequently. Luckily for all of us in Austin, most people are leaving the toilet out of it.

Honey Moon Spirit Lounge

The kitschy-elegant Heritage New American restaurant’s bathroom is on the same level as the rest of the space. There are fun mirror-tiled walls and ceilings, plus a pink wallpaper featuring giant seabirds.

624 W 34th St, Austin, TX 78705
(737) 209-0319
(737) 209-0319

It’s not a true visit to the Clarksville dive bar if you don’t take a photo within the eclectic bathroom of the former train station space, especially from the little nook.

1600 W 5th St, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 478-0336
(512) 478-0336

It’s a straight-up disco party within the bathrooms of the Queens, New York-pegged downtown pizza restaurant.

801 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 478-4136
(512) 478-4136

Much like all of the Gabriela’s Group restaurants, the downtown taco spot’s restroom is done up in a very pink aesthetic, like the reflective cherry-print wallpaper, bunches of pink disco balls, and the pink neon poop emoji.

508 West Ave, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 291-6867
(512) 291-6867

Irene’s

The shiny wallpaper and available furniture at the downtown Austin restaurant mean there are many options for posing.

506 West Ave, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 298-0853
(512) 298-0853
The shiny bathrooms at Irene’s
The shiny bathrooms at Irene’s
Erin Russell/Eater Austin

The downtown cafe and bar’s bathroom features a very space-age-looking mirror with lights perfect for selfies.

301 West Ave STE 110, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 334-6652
(512) 334-6652

The bathrooms at Line Austin Hotel restaurant Arlo Grey feature the Korean version of Cinderella playing over the loudspeakers, with the English translation spray painted on the walls. Chef Kristen Kish explained that her mother read the story to her when she was young.

111 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 478-2991
(512) 478-2991
The bathroom wall at Arlo Grey
The bathroom wall at Arlo Grey
Nadia Chaudhury/Eater Austin

Whether the M.C. Escher-like city print or the bright, tropical flamingo print, the colorful wallpapers at the lauded East Austin Mexican restaurant is worth capturing.

1800 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 953-0092
(512) 953-0092
The tropical wallpaper at Suerte
The tropical wallpaper at Suerte
Erin Russell/Eater Austin

Many, many selfies have been taken with the bright pink flamingo wallpaper at this ’70s-themed bar (in fact, Kitty Cohen’s once held a selfie fundraiser for Safe). Completing the room are sensual pictures of Burt Reynolds and a pinup model as well as the miniature chandelier hanging overhead.

2211 Webberville Rd, Austin, TX 78702

Of course one of Austin’s most beautifully designed restaurants doesn’t scrimp on the bathroom decor, which has a dark blue-and-gold color scheme, and neat vacancy lightbulbs.

615 S. Lamar, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 916-9000
(512) 916-9000

Stylishly designed by Cravotta Interiors, the bathrooms at Juniper follow the restaurant’s color palette in shades of blue and grey. Each has a unique look thanks to some handmade wallpapers and custom-designed frames.

2400 E Cesar Chavez St #304, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 220-9421
(512) 220-9421

Copy Link

Much like the Holly barbecue restaurant’s whole vibe, the bathrooms are bright and loud and fun and retro. There are vibrant colorful murals courtesy of artists Xavier Schipani in one and Zuzu in the other.

2401 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702

Explore the South Congress bar’s bathroom walls covered with album/record covers and concert posters.

3801 S Congress Ave Suite 116, Austin, TX 78704

