12 Divine Places to Sip Tea in Austin

Where to Find Migas in All Its Glorious Forms in Austin

Where to Dig Into Great Doughnuts in Austin

A public natural swimming pool.
Barton Springs Pool.
Nadia Chaudhury/Eater Austin

Where to Eat and Drink After Cooling Off in Austin’s Public Pools

The city’s best restaurants near swimming holes like Barton Springs Pool and Deep Eddy

by Darcie Duttweiler Updated
Barton Springs Pool.
| Nadia Chaudhury/Eater Austin
by Darcie Duttweiler Updated

Already, Austin has reached its 100-plus-degree portion of the summer, And thankfully, almost all of the city’s public pools are now officially open (minus two that are closed for renovations). You’ll want to eat and drink before or after dipping into the city’s best cold and refreshing pools, whether you’re lounging on the grass at Barton Springs Pool or swimming laps at Deep Eddy Pool — or any of the other 30 public pools open this summer. That’s where Eater Austin comes in with this guide to the best restaurants near Austin public pools. This map solves the age-old question: “Where should we go to eat nearby?” From French bistro June’s All Day near Big Stacy Pool to the food stalls at H Mart close to Springwoods Pool, there are plenty of great restaurants to visit after getting cool at the pool.

For similar ideas, there are Austin’s best pool bars, the cocktail heatmap, Eater’s guide to day drinking, and the best cooling/refreshing dishes in town.

This article was originally written by Nina Hernandez.

H Mart

After taking a dip at Springwoods Pool, head slightly north into Lakeline for Korean supermarket H Mart’s food hall, where you can indulge in a bounty of pan-Asian fare at its giant food court, complete with Korean corn dogs, sushi, fried chicken, and so much more. There are indoor dine-in areas.

11301 Lakeline Blvd, Austin, TX 78717
(737) 717-6900
(737) 717-6900

Interstellar BBQ

Just down 620, west of Springwoods Pool, is one of the best barbecue restaurants in the state. The Anderson Mill-adjacent smoked meats spot serves up excellent peach tea glazed pork belly or pulled lamb shoulder. Preorders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

12233 Ranch Rd 620 N suite 105, Austin, TX 78750
(512) 382-6248
(512) 382-6248

Carabao Express

Swim laps at the Walnut Creek Pool and then mosey on over to this fast-casual Filipino restaurant off West Parmer Lane in the North Austin neighborhood to enjoy chicken adobo, lechon kawali sisig (deep-fried pork belly), longanisa patties, and more. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2309 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX 78727
(512) 358-1117
(512) 358-1117

Top Notch Hamburgers

It doesn’t get any more classic than a burger or fried chicken, especially before or after an afternoon at Beverly S. Sheffield Northwest Municipal Pool. You don’t even have to leave your car at the Crestview restaurant thanks to the carhop service. Pickup orders can be placed online or in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

7525 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78757
(512) 452-2181
(512) 452-2181

Little Deli & Pizzeria

After your swim session at Brentwood Pool, pick up a bottle of wine or a six-pack before you head over to this BYOB Crestview Italian hotspot for pizza slices and sandwiches. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

7101 Woodrow Ave Unit A, Austin, TX 78757
(512) 467-7402
(512) 467-7402

Bufalina Due

Also near the Brentwood Pool is the Brentwood location of the popular Neapolitan pizzeria and wine restaurant, which is the perfect spot for a weekday happy hour after some fun in the sun. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

6555 Burnet Rd #100, Austin, TX 78757
(512) 215-8662
(512) 215-8662

Jewboy Burgers

After taking a dip at Hyde Park staple Shipe Pool, chow down on some massive burgers or latkes at the North Loop restaurant. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

5111 Airport Blvd, Austin, TX 78751
(512) 291-3358
(512) 291-3358

Lazarus Brewing Co.

Also in North Loop and a stone’s throw from Shipe Pool is the newer expansion of Austin brewery and restaurant Lazarus, which offers nachos, tacos, tortas, and more along with its beers. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

4803 Airport Blvd, Austin, TX 78751
(512) 394-7620
(512) 394-7620

Colleen's Kitchen

Tired from chasing the kiddos around Bartholomew Pool? Head to the southern comfort Mueller restaurant for some hearty fried green tomatoes, biscuits, hamburgers, and more. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1911 Aldrich St STE 100, Austin, TX 78723
(512) 580-2413
(512) 580-2413

Veracruz Fonda and Bar

Enjoy breakfast (including those migas tacos), lunch, and dinner at the new Mueller restaurant from one of the city’s best breakfast taco food trucks before or after swimming at the Bartholomew Pool. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1905 Aldrich St #125, Austin, TX 78723
(737) 318-4896
(737) 318-4896

Tumble 22

If you prefer very spicy chicken, head across Lake Austin Boulevard from Deep Eddy Pool (the oldest swimming pool in Texas) for the West Austin hot chicken restaurant. Pickup and delivery orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2304 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 953-8482
(512) 953-8482

Pool Burger

If you’re not enjoying a tiki cocktail, a burger, and some crinkle-cut fries at the West Austin restaurant after an afternoon at Deep Eddy Pool, frankly, you’re doing it wrong. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2315 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 334-9747
(512) 334-9747

Nixta Taqueria

Hit up this popular Chestnut neighborhood Mexican restaurant for inventive tacos on corn tortillas – don’t skip the duck carnitas – after visiting Rosewood Pool. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are outdoor dine-in services.

2512 E 12th St, Austin, TX 78702

Paperboy

Swimming laps at Rosewood Pool will definitely whip up an appetite for brunch, especially from the daytime Central East Austin restaurant. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1203 E 11th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 910-3010
(512) 910-3010

Lou's Barton Springs

Fill up on rotisserie or fried chicken, burgers, and frozen custard at the Zilker outpost of the causal all-day cafe, conveniently located near Barton Springs Pool. Takeout and DoorDash delivery orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1608 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 686-2030
(512) 686-2030

Sandy's Hamburgers

Enjoying a burger and a dipped cone from the Bouldin Creek walk-up and drive-thru restaurant after a dip in the cold, cold waters of Barton Springs Pool is a rite of passage for any Austinite. 

603 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 478-6322
(512) 478-6322

La Barbecue

Barbecue is one of the best summer meals, and the Holly smoked meats restaurant is around the corner from Govalle Pool. The meats are great, as are the sandwiches and spicy mac and cheese. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2401 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702

Ramen Tatsu-Ya

If you’re craving some soupy noodles after a big swim at Barton Springs, head down South Lamar for the ramen at the Texas chain’s Zilker location. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1234 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 893-5561
(512) 893-5561

Sawyer & Co

Head to this Govalle restaurant for Louisianan comfort food, including po’ boys, crawfish etouffee, and all-day breakfast all day, near Govalle Pool. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

4827 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 531-9033
(512) 531-9033

Fresa's

This wood-grilled rotisserie chicken joint with an expansive backyard in Bouldin Creek is right around the corner from Big Stacy Pool. Pickup orders can be placed online; there are DoorDash deliveries; and there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1703 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 992-2946
(512) 992-2946

June's

After packing up from a swim at Big Stacy Pool, snag a spot on the patio at this French Bouldin Creek bistro for some serious people-watching, refreshing glasses of rosé, and cold appetizers. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1722 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 416-1722
(512) 416-1722

Hecho En Mexico Restaurant

Near the Dick Nichols Pool is the easygoing Mexican restaurant Hecho en Mexico in Oak Hill. You’ll find down-home dishes like tacos, moles, enchiladas, and more. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

6001 W William Cannon Dr # 301, Austin, TX 78749
(512) 301-0060
(512) 301-0060

Cherry Creek Catfish

Swimming at the Garrison Pool? Don’t skip a meal at this longtime Garrison Park Southern restaurant full of catfish and hush puppies. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

5712 Menchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78745
(512) 440-8810
(512) 440-8810

